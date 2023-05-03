Actualise your dreams: 'Live your legacy' with Mancosa and East Coast Radio Business Breakfast

Get ready for a morning of inspiration and invaluable insights from some of the most respected and successful business professionals in South Africa. The event is back, and this year it promises to be bigger and better than ever before. Scheduled for Thursday, 1 June 2023, at Durban's ICC, the breakfast will feature a star-studded line-up of guest speakers who will share their expertise and experience with the business community in the province. Among the speakers are Dr Mzamo Masito, the CMO of Google Africa, Musa Kalenga, CEO of Brave Group, and tech businesswoman Kimberly Taylor.

The breakfast is themed #LiveYourLegacy, acknowledging that as thought leaders, we have a duty to shape the next captains of industry. The aim is to encourage young minds to think beyond today, to consider their futures and what they will be remembered for.

Dr Mzamo Masito, with over 25 years of experience in brand and marketing expertise, will draw on his vast knowledge and insights to inspire attendees. As the CMO for Google Africa, he is responsible for bringing to life Google’s mission and values. He has also held several c-level roles at Unilever, Nike, and Vodafone.

Musa Kalenga, a well-known and respected business leader, will also address the aspirational entrepreneurs and leaders at the breakfast. He is the CEO and co-founder of Bridge Labs, a shareholder, and a board member at The Brave Group. Musa has worked as managing director IHOP WORLD, Group head of digital marketing at Nedbank, and Facebook client partner for Africa.

Kimberley Taylor, one of South Africa's most talked-about tech-savvy female entrepreneurs, will share her insights on how to make waves through invaluable technology applications in the logistics space. She is the brains behind Loop, an adaptable, intuitive delivery management platform that empowers companies to optimise and scale their delivery systems.

Miss South Africa and Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi, will also form part of the panel discussion. Tunzi holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in Public Relations Management and has worked as a graduate intern in the public relations department of Ogilvy Cape Town. She is the third woman from South Africa to win the Miss Universe title and the first black woman since Leila Lopes was crowned Miss Universe 2011.

The Mancosa East Coast Radio Business Breakfast is the perfect opportunity to discover, learn, and gain valuable insights from industry greats. It’s where business minds come together to inspire, to build a future, and to leave a legacy.

Don't miss out on this incredible event taking place on 1 June 2023 – get your tickets now from Quicket for just R550 or visit ecr.co.za for more information.



