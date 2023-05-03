Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Primedia BroadcastingHoorah DigitalOrnicoKeys CommunicationsBizcommunity.comeMediaNewzroom AfrikaOFM RadioHuman8DentsuWunderman ThompsonDialogueMeltwaterEngagement Factory, a Blend360 CompanyAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Radio Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Actualise your dreams: 'Live your legacy' with Mancosa and East Coast Radio Business Breakfast

3 May 2023
Issued by: East Coast Radio
Get ready for a morning of inspiration and invaluable insights from some of the most respected and successful business professionals in South Africa. The event is back, and this year it promises to be bigger and better than ever before. Scheduled for Thursday, 1 June 2023, at Durban's ICC, the breakfast will feature a star-studded line-up of guest speakers who will share their expertise and experience with the business community in the province. Among the speakers are Dr Mzamo Masito, the CMO of Google Africa, Musa Kalenga, CEO of Brave Group, and tech businesswoman Kimberly Taylor.
Actualise your dreams: 'Live your legacy' with Mancosa and East Coast Radio Business Breakfast

The breakfast is themed #LiveYourLegacy, acknowledging that as thought leaders, we have a duty to shape the next captains of industry. The aim is to encourage young minds to think beyond today, to consider their futures and what they will be remembered for.

Dr Mzamo Masito, with over 25 years of experience in brand and marketing expertise, will draw on his vast knowledge and insights to inspire attendees. As the CMO for Google Africa, he is responsible for bringing to life Google’s mission and values. He has also held several c-level roles at Unilever, Nike, and Vodafone.

Musa Kalenga, a well-known and respected business leader, will also address the aspirational entrepreneurs and leaders at the breakfast. He is the CEO and co-founder of Bridge Labs, a shareholder, and a board member at The Brave Group. Musa has worked as managing director IHOP WORLD, Group head of digital marketing at Nedbank, and Facebook client partner for Africa.

Kimberley Taylor, one of South Africa's most talked-about tech-savvy female entrepreneurs, will share her insights on how to make waves through invaluable technology applications in the logistics space. She is the brains behind Loop, an adaptable, intuitive delivery management platform that empowers companies to optimise and scale their delivery systems.

Miss South Africa and Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi, will also form part of the panel discussion. Tunzi holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in Public Relations Management and has worked as a graduate intern in the public relations department of Ogilvy Cape Town. She is the third woman from South Africa to win the Miss Universe title and the first black woman since Leila Lopes was crowned Miss Universe 2011.

The Mancosa East Coast Radio Business Breakfast is the perfect opportunity to discover, learn, and gain valuable insights from industry greats. It’s where business minds come together to inspire, to build a future, and to leave a legacy.

Don't miss out on this incredible event taking place on 1 June 2023 – get your tickets now from Quicket for just R550 or visit ecr.co.za for more information.

NextOptions
East Coast Radio
East Coast Radio is KwaZulu-Natal's number one; for hit music, for inspiring content, for updated information and for making memories. East Coast Radio is a brand as energetic and vibrant as the people from the East Coast of South Africa.
Read more: Google, Facebook, Nedbank, vodafone, East Coast Radio, Unilever, Musa Kalenga, Mzamo Masito, Brave Group, Bridge Labs, Zozibini Tunzi

Related

Source: Supplied. Podcast creator and host Maria Christodoulou.
The health podcast everyone's been waiting for3 hours ago
Source: ©The Brand Hopper GAp Inc. joins the ranks of other US companies in downsizing its workforce
Gap continues with restructuring despite no CEO28 Apr 2023
Image supplied. Takealot.com's load shedding solutions buyer expert, Jenny Ruyter, brings some lightness to South Africans amid all the literal darkness
Finding some light (relief) with Takealot28 Apr 2023
Beauty brand Lux challenges sports media to 'Change the Angle' towards female athletes
Wunderman ThompsonBeauty brand Lux challenges sports media to 'Change the Angle' towards female athletes26 Apr 2023
Effie South Africa announces call for 2023 Awards jury members
Association for Communication and AdvertisingEffie South Africa announces call for 2023 Awards jury members25 Apr 2023
Preparations for the 2023 Top Empowerment Conference in full swing
Topco MediaPreparations for the 2023 Top Empowerment Conference in full swing25 Apr 2023
East Coast Radio's Big Walk is back and better than ever with Suncoast Casino as its headline sponsor
East Coast RadioEast Coast Radio's Big Walk is back and better than ever with Suncoast Casino as its headline sponsor25 Apr 2023
Record start to 2023 for MyBroadband
Broad MediaRecord start to 2023 for MyBroadband25 Apr 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz