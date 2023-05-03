Industries

Microsoft SA makes new leadership changes

3 May 2023
Microsoft has announced Lillian Barnard as its new president for Microsoft Africa with Kalane Rampai being appointed as managing director of South Africa to replace her.
Lillian Barnard and Kalane Rampai | image supplied
Lillian Barnard and Kalane Rampai | image supplied

“Barnard is well placed to head Microsoft’s involvement in the continent’s broadscale transformation and will draw on her more than 25 years of experience in the ICT industry. She has held leadership positions locally and abroad at companies such as IBM and Vodacom before her appointment as managing director of Microsoft South Africa in 2019,” Microsoft says.

“As African organisations of all sizes, and across every sector, pivot and adapt to changing business and customer needs, they are looking for partners that can accelerate their agility, flexibility and competitiveness, while also cutting costs and driving efficiencies. I am deeply passionate about unlocking the potential for growth using technology to deliver real impact for businesses, communities and economies across the continent,” says Barnard.

Rampai has more than 20 years’ of experience in management consulting, with extensive industry experience and a proven track record in helping customers transform their businesses, creating sustainable change and stimulating innovation to create a competitive advantage.

“It’s an exciting time to step into this role, and I look forward to advancing the competitiveness of customers and businesses of all sizes and across industries in South Africa and the broader continent, enabling them to benefit from our strong partner ecosystem and best practices in ongoing digital transformation,” says Rampai.

