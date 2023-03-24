Nia Brown serving breakfast at Y

True to its bold, relentless, and authentic nature, Y, South Africa's biggest commercial youth radio station, is shaking things up this programming year!

Nia Brown, Mthaux, Ok Wasabi

Botlhale Baitsiwe, a.k.a. Nia Brown takes the lead in the Station’s flagship breakfast show, The Way Up. Within the seven years of her being at Y, Nia hosted a weekend slot before hosting the lunch time show for the past five years. Besides her career in radio broadcast, Nia has also worked on major television shows and stage productions, including the TV series Ayeye and soon to be released film, The Gang. She has proven to be an extremely talented, vibrant and energetic broadcaster and will be supported by longtime friend and co-host, Mthaux. Mthaux’s creativity knows no bounds both on and off-air and he showcased his many talents in producing and hosting Y’s first vogue ball this February.

In addition, George Mnguni commonly known as Okay_Wasabi, a rising Youtube star, comedian and TV presenter who makes his debut on the radio scene also joins the team as co-host to The Way Up.

I am so excited to embrace this opportunity. Hosting breakfast is a dream come true and I can’t wait to connect with Y listeners in the mornings and introduce them to each new day with news they’ve missed, laughter and just great entertainment

says Nia Brown.

Ayanda MVP keeps the driving seat on afternoon drive with contributor Tulz Madala on “Home Run” 3-6pm.

Weekend Breakfast and Sunday Feels host Extremme will now be taking on brunch at Y on weekdays 9am-12pm with the “Morning Break”.

“Nightcap” host Lula Odiba who puts “everything after the Diba’s”, enters prime time radio hosting Lunch from 12-3pm weekdays, supported by Caddy who joined the station last year and hosted “Fresh by Caddy” on Saturdays.

Supta takes on 7-10pm on weeknights with “Unlocked’

Mncedisi Sindane and Thabo X, both winners from Y’s talent search competition, #BeTheNext, will now host weekend Breakfast 6-10am and the Saturday afternoon show 2-5pm, respectively.

Another very exciting addition to the line-up is Major Steez who will host a specialised music show “On The Streets” on Saturdays 5-6pm. The brothers from Pretoria who have been making waves are elated to join the Y team saying “being one of the first artists to get into commercial radio from our generation in South Africa, we were nervous at first but the fact that It’s with the coolest station in the country let alone the station that raised us as kids, made joining Y a No-brainer! We can’t wait to put the kids on, play what they really wanna hear and talk about things that matter to us and it only makes sense that we do it with Y, Dilo di Changitse!"

The D-Spot with Dimpho Mokgotho, All Girls on Deck with DJ Fae-Fae, Just Mo’s Global Experience and Sundaze with Fif_Laaa all take on another season.

Setting the tone for the weekend, Supta will also host YTKO Fridays with Afrotech. Legendary Crisp will host another season of YTKO Mondays with Private School Piano. Just Mo and Zan-D will continue to unearth new mix DJ talent on knock-out Tuesdays, whilst new addition, KMat, joins YTKO on Wednesdays with the Yanos. Venom will host another season of YTKO hip hop on Thursdays. YTKO will continue broadcasting at 6-7pm weekdays.

Haseena Cassim, MD of Y, says this year’s line-up is perfectly aligned with the brand’s ethos and values of authentic connection and being a trusted space for empowerment. “I believe that this 2023 line-up speaks volumes for Y’s promise of being a platform for opportunities in every respect. We are aware of the challenges that our youth market is experiencing and commit to being a trusted source of respite and resolution going forward. I believe this line-up, carefully curated by Phindi, is geared to take on the responsibility of being the consistent companion for our listeners.”

“Every year we strive to curate a strong line-up that resonates with our ever-evolving audience and this year is no different. We’ve made some bold changes that display Y’s commitment to breaking barriers and creating opportunities for young talent. We’re especially thrilled to present a brand-new breakfast show that promises to deliver a refreshed and energised flair to morning radio,” says Phindi Ziqubu, Y’s content manager.

Listen to Y via streaming on the YFM App, yfm.co.za, OpenView HD, DStv Channel 859 or on FM 99.2.

Y LINE UP FROMM 1 APRIL 2023:

Mon - Wed 3-5am Wake Up Call – Mncedisi

Mon – Fri 5-9am The Way Up – Nia Brown, Mthaux & Okay_Wasabi

Mon – Fri 9am-12pm Morning Break - Xtremme

Mon – Fri 12-3pm The Lunch League – Lula Odiba & Caddy

Mon – Fri 3-6pm Home Run - Ayanda MVP

6-7pm YTKO

Mon – Legendary Crisp

Tue – Just Mo & Dj Zan-D

Wed – KMat

Thur – Venom

Fri - Supta

Mon – Wed 7-10pm Unlocked – Supta

Thurs 7-9pm Unlocked – Supta

Sun & Mon 10pm-12am Xtra Nights – Thabo X

Tue & Wed 10pm-12am Nights Like This – Yvette Floss

Thur 9pm-12am Club Hip-Hop - DJ Fae Fae & OG Samke

Fri 7-9pm The A-Class Experience – Supta

Fri 9pm-12am The Warehouse – Just Mo

Sat 6-10am The Saturday Ritual – Mncedisi

Sat 10am-2pm The D-Spot – Dimpho Mokgotho

Sat 2-5pm Supreme Saturdays – Thabo X

Sat 5-6pm On The Streets – Major Steez

Sat 6-8pm All Girls On Deck – Dj Fae Fae

Sat 8pm-12am In The Ring - Just Mo & Dj Zan-D

Sun 6-10am Sunday Feels – Mncedisi

Sun 10am-2pm Sunday Feels – Dimpho Mokgotho

Sun 2-6pm The Global Experience – Just Mo

Sun 6-10pm Sundaze – Fif_Laaa

Sun 10pm-12am Xtra Nights – Thabo X