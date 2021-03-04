Phindile Ziqubu joins YFM as on-air content manager

Gauteng's biggest youth radio station, YFM, is proud to have the talented Phindile Ziqubu return to the station as newly appointed content manager.

Ziqubu is no stranger to the YFM brand, after graduating top of her class at Boston Media House, her career in radio began in 2010 as an intern in the Y Academy. She completed her internship and went on to produce and co-host some of YFM’s flagship shows. In 2016, she left YFM to join 5FM as a producer. Thereafter, she joined Primedia Broadcasting as 947’s execution specialist where she managed 947’s commercial and programming campaigns.Says Ziqubu: “To be part of a brand that is one of the greatest pioneers of South African youth culture is monumental. Needless to say, I couldn't pass up the opportunity to return to the place that ignited my love for radio. I look forward to rejoining the YFM family, breaking boundaries and taking the brand to new heights.”Says YFM’s managing director Haseena Cassim: “In understanding the need for a more robust content development focus, Phindi’s name was top of mind when the position opened. I watched Phindi and her content wizardry, with awe, from afar in my early years at YFM. Her post YFM experience and natural rapport with talent and peers creates the perfect combination to take on the challenge of meeting the audience expectations. I am delighted to have such a fiercely passionate and driven woman working alongside me in creating great radio.”Tune into YFM 99.2, on the YFM app or on DSTV channel 859.