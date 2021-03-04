Radio Company news South Africa

Phindile Ziqubu joins YFM as on-air content manager

4 Mar 2021
Issued by: YFM 99.2
Gauteng's biggest youth radio station, YFM, is proud to have the talented Phindile Ziqubu return to the station as newly appointed content manager.
Ziqubu is no stranger to the YFM brand, after graduating top of her class at Boston Media House, her career in radio began in 2010 as an intern in the Y Academy. She completed her internship and went on to produce and co-host some of YFM’s flagship shows. In 2016, she left YFM to join 5FM as a producer. Thereafter, she joined Primedia Broadcasting as 947’s execution specialist where she managed 947’s commercial and programming campaigns.

Says Ziqubu: “To be part of a brand that is one of the greatest pioneers of South African youth culture is monumental. Needless to say, I couldn't pass up the opportunity to return to the place that ignited my love for radio. I look forward to rejoining the YFM family, breaking boundaries and taking the brand to new heights.”

Says YFM’s managing director Haseena Cassim: “In understanding the need for a more robust content development focus, Phindi’s name was top of mind when the position opened. I watched Phindi and her content wizardry, with awe, from afar in my early years at YFM. Her post YFM experience and natural rapport with talent and peers creates the perfect combination to take on the challenge of meeting the audience expectations. I am delighted to have such a fiercely passionate and driven woman working alongside me in creating great radio.”

Tune into YFM 99.2, on the YFM app or on DSTV channel 859.

YFM 99.2
YFM has the youngest commercial audience in South Africa. It's become known as the capital of youth culture. As the most influential proponents of local South African music, YFM is a 75% music, 25% talk station. The sound of the station is defined by a well-curated collection of the best local and international hits. YFM is a balanced platform supporting not only established artists but new, up and coming acts. YFM proudly supports the South African music industry, boasting over 50% in local content. With a multi-channel approach, the station has an audience of 2.5 million across, radio and digital platforms. If it's hot, you're most likely to hear it on the authority on all things trendy, YFM 99.2.
