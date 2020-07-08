YFM launches topical talk show Perspective on Y

Guest presenter and YFM news editor, Mfundo Mabalane

YFM 99.2, Gauteng’s number one youth station is launching a one-of-a-kind talk show -. The hard-hitting show will air between 7pm and 9pm every second Thursday, starting on 9 July.The first two episodes ofwill focus on the prevalent and very serious issue of rape, its consequences, victims and the people behind the laws that are meant to protect. The, rape episodes, will be hosted by guest presenter and YFM news editor, Mfundo Mabalane.“There are several burning issues in our country that need honest conversations but, more importantly, solution-driven conversations.will be that platform. This generation must play its part in the deconstruction of a society, which has enabled a culture of violence against women and children, corruption, and injustice against the marginalised,” says Mabalane.Theproject is a concept created by YFM’s weekday producers, who are also at the helm of their respective daytime shows. This is the team behindand. The group has teamed up to share their talents and editorial skills on this latest addition to the YFM programming lineup.Taking the reins as senior producer of the firstepisodes is Lumko Johnson, who also produces Anathi’sJohnson is a Wits University-trained creative content specialist, who over a career spanning close to 10 years, has conceptualised content solutions in the urban youth space, for television, digital advertising as well as radio.Expect a raw and frank discussion about rape and the subjects that underline it. Mabalane will be joined by three experts who have worked extensively in the space of gender-based violence and the show will address multiple talking points such as rape culture, structures and resources available for victims, trauma and triggers, toxic masculinity as well as the psyche and/or pathology of South African men that incite violent behaviour towards women.Here, the topic of gender-based violence will remain front-and-centre, with the focus on consent. Joining Mabalane in the studio will be a panel of guests sharing their stories, including the devastating and traumatic impact the abuse has had on their personal lives and the experience of someone refusing to hear the word no. Accompanying them will be credible voices from the legal, justice, and psychology fraternities to explore the topic even further. There will be a discussion on the Sex Offenders Register, its purpose in our society, and ways in which the general public can gain access to it.Says YFM’s MD, Haseena Cassim: “The effects of gender-based violence can be life-long. We want to use our platform to create a safe space to provide some kind of guidance about how to deal with the horrors of this type of violence. This show is one that we are very proud of at YFM and hope that we can make a difference in our listeners' lives by offering a voice to those who need it most.”In the following months, many other topics and themes will be tackled and produced by YFM’s top brains behind some of the great content that is heard on YFM.The show plans to educate listeners by tackling a wide range of social issues affecting the South African youth by having frank and honest discussions on air. Each episode will feature well-informed guests, thought leaders and credible experts to discuss the issues and solutions.Listeners are encouraged to join in the conversation by sending any questions, comments, or relevant stories on the YFM app or YFM’s social media channels.