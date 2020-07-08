Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

YFM launches topical talk show Perspective on Y

Issued by: YFM 99.2
  • The show will focus on bringing about change and driving solutions through conversations.
  • The first and second episodes will unpack the triggers and trauma of rape through the stories of three incredible young women.
  • The first two shows will interrogate the idea that South Africans do not understand consent.
  • Perspective on Y will explore legal structures available for victims of rape, the criminal justice system's resources and shortcomings.
  • The conversation will end with a discussion on the way in which boy children are being raised.
Guest presenter and YFM news editor, Mfundo Mabalane
YFM 99.2, Gauteng’s number one youth station is launching a one-of-a-kind talk show - Perspective on Y. The hard-hitting show will air between 7pm and 9pm every second Thursday, starting on 9 July.

The first two episodes of Perspective on Y will focus on the prevalent and very serious issue of rape, its consequences, victims and the people behind the laws that are meant to protect. The Perspective on Y, rape episodes, will be hosted by guest presenter and YFM news editor, Mfundo Mabalane.

“There are several burning issues in our country that need honest conversations but, more importantly, solution-driven conversations. Perspective on Y will be that platform. This generation must play its part in the deconstruction of a society, which has enabled a culture of violence against women and children, corruption, and injustice against the marginalised,” says Mabalane.

The Perspective project is a concept created by YFM’s weekday producers, who are also at the helm of their respective daytime shows. This is the team behind Y Mornings, Krunch with Khutso, The Shakedown, The Best Drive, Anathi’s Nights on Y and Y Talks. The group has teamed up to share their talents and editorial skills on this latest addition to the YFM programming lineup.

Taking the reins as senior producer of the first Perspective episodes is Lumko Johnson, who also produces Anathi’s Nights on Y.

Johnson is a Wits University-trained creative content specialist, who over a career spanning close to 10 years, has conceptualised content solutions in the urban youth space, for television, digital advertising as well as radio.

Episode one

Expect a raw and frank discussion about rape and the subjects that underline it. Mabalane will be joined by three experts who have worked extensively in the space of gender-based violence and the show will address multiple talking points such as rape culture, structures and resources available for victims, trauma and triggers, toxic masculinity as well as the psyche and/or pathology of South African men that incite violent behaviour towards women.

Date and time: Thursday, 9 July 2020, 7pm–9pm.

Episode two

Here, the topic of gender-based violence will remain front-and-centre, with the focus on consent. Joining Mabalane in the studio will be a panel of guests sharing their stories, including the devastating and traumatic impact the abuse has had on their personal lives and the experience of someone refusing to hear the word no. Accompanying them will be credible voices from the legal, justice, and psychology fraternities to explore the topic even further. There will be a discussion on the Sex Offenders Register, its purpose in our society, and ways in which the general public can gain access to it.

Date and time: Thursday, 23 July 2020, 7pm– 9pm.

Says YFM’s MD, Haseena Cassim: “The effects of gender-based violence can be life-long. We want to use our platform to create a safe space to provide some kind of guidance about how to deal with the horrors of this type of violence. This show is one that we are very proud of at YFM and hope that we can make a difference in our listeners' lives by offering a voice to those who need it most.”

In the following months, many other topics and themes will be tackled and produced by YFM’s top brains behind some of the great content that is heard on YFM.

The show plans to educate listeners by tackling a wide range of social issues affecting the South African youth by having frank and honest discussions on air. Each episode will feature well-informed guests, thought leaders and credible experts to discuss the issues and solutions.

Listeners are encouraged to join in the conversation by sending any questions, comments, or relevant stories on the YFM app or YFM’s social media channels.

YFM 99.2's press office

YFM 99.2YFM has the youngest commercial audience in South Africa. It's become known as the capital of youth culture. As the most influential proponents of local South African music, YFM is a 75% music, 25% talk station. The sound of the station is defined by a well-curated collection of the best local and international hits. YFM is a balanced platform supporting not only established artists but new, up and coming acts. YFM proudly supports the South African music industry, boasting over 50% in local content. With a multi-channel approach, the station has an audience of 2.5 million across, radio and digital platforms. If it's hot, you're most likely to hear it on the authority on all things trendy, YFM 99.2.
Comment

