The Radio Awards 2020: 4 nominations for CapeTalk

Talk radio station, CapeTalk, has been recognised with four The Radio Awards 2020 nominations.
- Commercial Afternoon Drive Presenter – John Maytham
- Combined Radio Business and Finance Show – The Money Show
- Commercial Radio Content Producer – The Money Show: Cecile Basson and Thekiso Anthony Lefifi (702)
- Commercial Daytime Show – Lunch with Pippa Hudson
“The nominations are testament to audiences connecting with the talk radio format as well as CapeTalk’s consistent approach. The nominations are a celebration of our focus on creating deep connections with audiences and evidence of our 360° approach to sharing relevant and interesting information on air and online,” said Tessa van Staden, station manager, CapeTalk.
The winner’s announcement will be aired via The Radio Awards digital channels on Friday, 17 April 2020 at 2pm.
