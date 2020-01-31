Travel focused online radio station launched by Gallivant Africa

GallivantAfrica.com, a newly-launched tour aggregating platform has been launched, allowing travellers and agents to search, compare and book African touring experiences...
7 Nov 2019
The station will relaunch and officially begin live-streaming from February 2020. It will share numerous hours of original programming covering all things travel in Africa. The weekly schedule includes shows about hospitality, destinations, transport (aviation, cruises and rail), African culture, trade events, exclusive interviews and more.
Speaking on the reason for a niche radio station, Gallivant Africa editor, Miriro Matema said,
Founded on the concept that 'Ideas That Matter', Gallivant Radio aims to lead the pursuit of progress in Africa’s travel industry. From actionable insights to hilarious interviews, Gallivant Radio is a candid way to connect the world to Africa.
Africa has largely been misrepresented. The most recent incident being the idea that Wonder of the World, Victoria Falls would go dry, thus sparking the hashtag #VictoriaFallsIsNotDry. Gallivant Radio aims to share an accurate narrative of the continent from the voices of the people who live there.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.