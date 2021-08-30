WATCH: #WomensMonth: Increased focus on mental health in education and the workplace

Industries

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Samsung blocks TVs that were stolen during unrest
    Samsung blocks TVs that were stolen during unrest
    Samsung South Africa has announced that it has implemented a block function on its TVs that were stolen during the recent civil unrest. TV Block is a remote, security solution that detects if Samsung TV units have been unduly activated, and ensures that the television sets can only be used by the rightful owners with valid proof of purchase. The aim of the technology is to mitigate against the creation of secondary markets linked to the sale of illegal goods, both in South Africa and beyond its borders.
  • Decidophobia* - Holding you back from making fast decisions for your brand?
    Decidophobia* - Holding you back from making fast decisions for your brand?
    Decidophobia* holds you back from making fast decisions. What are the early indicators that can aptly point you to the right direction for growth? These three - accentuated by Covid-19 marketing truths - give us the answer. By Mary Kyriakidi, Issued by Kantar
  • The Young Entrepreneur's Playbook - Using failure as a shortcut to success
    The Young Entrepreneur's Playbook - Using failure as a shortcut to success
    Bring your lowtops or hightops, because Lindile Xoko's playbook will make you run! Issued by Algorithm Hackers Digital
  • Ad Stars 2021 winners revealed
    Ad Stars 2021 winners revealed
    Ad Stars revealed the 2021 winners from the online awards ceremony which took place on 27 August. There were 619 winners overall, chosen from 1,726 finalists and 54 countries.
  • Source:
    R30bn left on the table: How poor CX is holding online retail back in SA
    South Africa's e-commerce market has grown substantially since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, but its potential to double by a further 100% to 5,6% of the total retail market is possible if e-tailers fix issues with their online CX, according to findings from the third annual South African Digital Customer Experience Report. CX refers to among other things, etailers' trustworthiness, ease-of-use, security, delivery and after-sales support.
  • Source: Massmart
    Massmart to sell 14 Game stores in East and West Africa
    Massmart is disposing of all its general merchandise Game stores in West and East Africa to stem losses in that struggling business, chief executive Mitch Slape said on Friday, after the Walmart majority-owned retailer reported a narrower half-year loss.
Show more
#Womensmonth sponsored by

WATCH: #WomensMonth: Increased focus on mental health in education and the workplace

30 Aug 2021
Issued by: Rosebank College
This Women's Month, Mitcheline Williams and Claire Voges, both student wellness managers at IIE Rosebank College, discuss the increased focus on mental health in both the education environment and the workplace, as well as the impact that Covid-19 has had on general wellness, and the particularly challenging times women are facing.


women's month, Wellness, Rosebank College, COVID-19, IIE Rosebank College

