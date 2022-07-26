Industries

Shipping News South Africa

TNPA calls for private sector participation in port renewable energy projects

26 Jul 2022
Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has announced a Request for Information (RFI), calling on private sector participants to submit project proposals for the introduction of a renewable energy programme at its eight commercial seaports.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

TNPA recently carried out an internal audit which indicated a need to stabilise its energy supply, costs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions at its eight commercial seaports, namely the ports of Port Elizabeth, Ngqura, East London, Mossel Bay, Saldanha, Cape Town, Durban, and Richards Bay.

Project manager, Jarryd Introna says: "The introduction of renewable energy at our ports is significantly underpinned by our corporate environmental responsibility and is a good step towards limiting contributions towards global warming."

It is anticipated that responses to the RFI will assist TNPA to gain a better understanding of the renewable energy market, particularly for wind and solar, and considers the incorporation of other renewable energy sources such as hybrids of hydroelectric power, ocean energy, biomass and geothermal.

The implementation of the Renewable Energy Programme aims to see the procurement of 50–80MW of renewable energy power generation capacity that can be implemented cumulatively across South Africa’s eight commercial seaports.

"As we respond to our ports authority role of delivering reliable electrical energy for our port operators and tenants, we are committed to doing so in a manner that is financially prudent, does not harm the environment and has a developmental impact," adds Jarryd.

RFI documents can be accessed from the National Treasury’s e-tender publication portal and/or the Transnet website.

Responses to the RFI must be submitted by no later than 6 September 2022 at 12pm. After receiving and reviewing RFI responses, TNPA may release a Request for Proposals provided that sufficient information is obtained from the RFI submissions.

Read more: renewable energy, shipping industry, transport industry, logistics and transport, logistics news



