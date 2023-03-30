Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

City Lodge HotelOur Salad MixEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Hospitality Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Tourism & Travel jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Staff appointments at City Lodge Hotels

30 Mar 2023
Issued by: City Lodge Hotel
City Lodge Hotel Group (CLHG) is pleased to announce two hotel general manager appointments:
Retief Albertyn
Retief Albertyn

Retief Albertyn has been appointed general manager of the 90-room Road Lodge Richards Bay with effect from 1 April 2023. Retief joined CLHG in 1996 as a receptionist/night auditor at Town Lodge Bellville. In 2000, he was appointed as reservationist at City Lodge Hotel GrandWest and three years later to front office coordinator at City Lodge Hotel Pinelands. He was promoted to assistant general manager at City Lodge Hotel V&A Waterfront in 2006 and to senior assistant general manager a year later at City Lodge Hotel Pinelands. In 2011, he took up the role of senior assistant general manager at City Lodge Hotel V&A Waterfront.

Slesh Skosana
Slesh Skosana

Slesh Skosana was appointed general manager of the 92-room Road Lodge Durban with effect from 1 February 2023. Slesh joined CLHG in 2009 as receptionist/night audit relief at City Lodge Hotel Sandton, Katherine Street, and was part of the 2010 opening team at City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport as receptionist. In 2011, he was promoted to front office controller, in 2012 he took up the role of junior assistant general manager at City Lodge Hotel Sandton, Morningside and returned to City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport as junior assistant general manager in 2013. The following year, Slesh embarked on the Accelerated Development and Deployment Programme and in 2015 was promoted to assistant general manager at Town Lodge Johannesburg Airport. In 2019, he took up the role of senior assistant general manager at City Lodge Hotel Fourways.

NextOptions
City Lodge Hotel
City Lodge Hotel Group has a variety of hotels dedicated to providing you with comfort at a level that suits you. With 5 Courtyard Hotels (480 rooms), 19 City Lodge Hotels (3281 rooms), 12 Town Lodges (1507 rooms) and 23 Road Lodges (2 272 rooms), the Group has a total of 7540 rooms and ranks among the 250 largest hotel chains in the world. We are dedicated to providing quality accommodation for business, leisure and 'bleisure' travellers in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana and Mozambique. From basic, functional rooms to magnificent luxury studios, we have the range and experience to give you unbelievable service and exceptional accommodation at a price you can afford and in a location near to where you want to be. Go to www.clhg.com for more information.
Read more: City Lodge Hotels, City Lodge Hotel Group

Related

More Easter, less EISHter with City Lodge Hotel Group!
City Lodge HotelMore Easter, less EISHter with City Lodge Hotel Group!23 Mar 2023
10 tips to maximise your hotel stay!
City Lodge Hotel10 tips to maximise your hotel stay!10 Feb 2023
Dine with City Lodge Hotels this festive season!
City Lodge HotelDine with City Lodge Hotels this festive season!30 Nov 2022
Positive travel trends reported by City Lodge Hotels
City Lodge HotelPositive travel trends reported by City Lodge Hotels30 Nov 2022
Tasty, tastier, tastiest: New menus for City Lodge Hotels and Courtyard Hotels!
City Lodge HotelTasty, tastier, tastiest: New menus for City Lodge Hotels and Courtyard Hotels!3 Nov 2022
Latest staff appointments at City Lodge Hotel Group
City Lodge HotelLatest staff appointments at City Lodge Hotel Group28 Oct 2022
Sizzling summer deals at City Lodge Hotels!
City Lodge HotelSizzling summer deals at City Lodge Hotels!26 Oct 2022
City Lodge Hotels reports strong recovery
City Lodge HotelCity Lodge Hotels reports strong recovery23 Sep 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz