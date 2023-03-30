Staff appointments at City Lodge Hotels

City Lodge Hotel Group (CLHG) is pleased to announce two hotel general manager appointments:

Retief Albertyn

Retief Albertyn has been appointed general manager of the 90-room Road Lodge Richards Bay with effect from 1 April 2023. Retief joined CLHG in 1996 as a receptionist/night auditor at Town Lodge Bellville. In 2000, he was appointed as reservationist at City Lodge Hotel GrandWest and three years later to front office coordinator at City Lodge Hotel Pinelands. He was promoted to assistant general manager at City Lodge Hotel V&A Waterfront in 2006 and to senior assistant general manager a year later at City Lodge Hotel Pinelands. In 2011, he took up the role of senior assistant general manager at City Lodge Hotel V&A Waterfront.

Slesh Skosana

Slesh Skosana was appointed general manager of the 92-room Road Lodge Durban with effect from 1 February 2023. Slesh joined CLHG in 2009 as receptionist/night audit relief at City Lodge Hotel Sandton, Katherine Street, and was part of the 2010 opening team at City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport as receptionist. In 2011, he was promoted to front office controller, in 2012 he took up the role of junior assistant general manager at City Lodge Hotel Sandton, Morningside and returned to City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport as junior assistant general manager in 2013. The following year, Slesh embarked on the Accelerated Development and Deployment Programme and in 2015 was promoted to assistant general manager at Town Lodge Johannesburg Airport. In 2019, he took up the role of senior assistant general manager at City Lodge Hotel Fourways.