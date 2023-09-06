Introducing The York: Cape Town's CBD gem

Sales for The York - lifestyle apartments situated right in the heart of Cape Town's CBD - go live on Thursday, 21 September.

Source: Supplied.

A newly constructed building - which evokes the spirit of downtown New York living - Tbe York seamlessly blends classic charm with a contemporary twist.

It is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and all the modern conveniences needed for today's lifestyle, paying tribute to the timeless elegance of New York's architectural style.

What's more, The York is not only exceptionally affordable but also offers a compelling incentive for buyers under Section 13sex, making it a dream investment opportunity. Plus, it's suitable for short-term rentals, adding to its appeal.

The York presents a range of luxurious apartments, including studios and one-bedroom options, all featuring spacious balconies that provide breathtaking views of both the majestic mountains and the bustling city.

The array of amenities offered include a state-of-the-art fitness centre to keep you in top shape, a dedicated 24-hour concierge service for your convenience, advanced CCTV and biometric access control for enhanced security, a delightful ground-floor restaurant and cafe for culinary delights, and a fully-equipped co-working space to meet your professional needs.

The apartments start at just R1.46m and go for up to R2.71m.

The building is expected to be completed by mid-2025.