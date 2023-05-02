Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comSAICAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Markets & Investment News South Africa

#AfricaMonth

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


PMIs prepare to show up cracks in economic trends

2 May 2023
Andre CilliersBy: Andre Cilliers
South Africa's rand continues to be trading within the broader R18.00 to R18.50 range which is at minimum marginally stronger as the market prepares itself for the outcome of decisions that will be made around local PMIs and the Fed this week.
Source: iStock.
Source: iStock.

The rand has been in this range for the better part of 11 weeks, only briefly breaking either side of the range. We are still happy to trade the range for now as we need new impetus from the international market to break this.

PMI surveys for the manufacturing sector will give investors further insight into the health of Africa's most industrialised economy, while the Fed is expected to deliver another 25 basis point rate hike on Wednesday.

This follows the Reserve Bank of Australia hiking its rates by 25bps points earlier this morning. As a result, the market is pricing a 95% chance of the Fed also hiking at tomorrow’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announcement. This will take US interest rates to 5.25%. With the yield curve still heavily inverted, the market is still expecting rate cuts again later in 2023.

The focus in the US will also remain on the banking sector after JP Morgan agreed to buy First Republic Bank after its failure, the second in as many months.

NextOptions
Andre Cilliers
Andre Cilliers' articles

About Andre Cilliers

Andre is the Currency Risk Strategist at TreasuryONE. Andre's career in treasury spans more than 30 years. He has gained his extensive currency risk experience in both the banking and corporate arena. Before joining TreasuryONE, Andre headed up the treasury department for a Tier One German international bank in South Africa.
Read more: PMI, interest rate hike, JP Morgan, Andre Cilliers, Fed, First Republic Bank

Related

Source: Reuters. People work at ''The Faktory&quot;, a fashion design and clothing manufacturing company in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Factory activity contracts less in April - Absa PMI10 hours ago
Source: Twitter @jpmorgan
JPMorgan seizes First Republic Bank12 hours ago
Source:
Bitcoin surges beyond $30,000 once more11 Apr 2023
Source: Reuters.
South African business activity contracts in March - PMI5 Apr 2023
Source:
Surprise oil-production cut unsettles markets3 Apr 2023
Source: Reuters.
Has SA reached its interest rate hike cycle peak yet?31 Mar 2023
Source: Reuters.
South African rand strengthens as global banking fears ease28 Mar 2023
US Fed delivers small rate hike amid global banking turmoil
US Fed delivers small rate hike amid global banking turmoil23 Mar 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz