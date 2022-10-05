Saica announces its Top-35-under-35 CAs(SA) finalists

The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) has announced this year's finalists for its Top-35-Under-35 CAs(SA) competition.

Recognising young CAs(SA) achievers who are not only excelling in their professional capacity, but who are also making a meaningful contribution to society and steering the profession in the right direction, this annual competition was launched in 2014 and has proven to be a huge success in acknowledging and promoting young CAs(SA) under the age of 35 who are making a remarkable difference.

“We have received a record number of entries and nominations for this year’s awards. As in the past eight years, there were a few rounds of judging before the final 35 were selected. We continue to be amazed at the achievements of our young members who actively aim to make a difference not only in the workplace but also in the communities where they live and work. These awards recognise individuals who are making an impact on the businesses they lead and proactively make decisions that positively shape communities, economies and society,” said Saica project director for Digital Content and Publishing, Gerinda Engelbrecht.

This year’s Top 35 finalists are (full profiles can be found here):

Anton Steyl (32), CEO at Investicore South Africa



Ebrahim Lambat (33), CFO at Dynamic Control, Reutech Solutions and Dynateq International − subsidiaries of Reunert Ltd



Josh Moritz (32), head of Operations and Finance at DocFox



Ayanda Vabaza-Mvandaba (31), CEO and founder of Kwandiso Consulting │ co-founder of Langa Siphe Foundation



Joshua Victor (31), CEO of Cartrack South Africa



Muhammed Ismail Bulbulia (27), founder and editor of myCAhub



Louw Barnardt (34), co-founder and managing director at Outsourced CFO



Marnus van Heerden (32), co-founder and CEO of Pineapple.co.za



Boitumelo Kuzwayo (35), deputy head of department, Department of Commercial Accounting, University of Johannesburg



Bulelani A Makunga (34), CFO of Pension Funds Adjudicator and co-founder of SWM Foundation



Hashveer Singh (32) founder and CEO, Veersgroup



Johann Steyn (32) CFO at Bridgement (Pty) Ltd



Rehan Greeff (35) manager within CFO Advisory of EY London and Founder of Run Forest Run



Rendani Muthelo (34) co-founder and MD of Endunamoo



Ryan Penderis (35) co-founder and CEO of Lynkwise



Sean Penderis (33), co-founder and CEO of Lynkwise



Thabelo Raphala (34), managing director, MyDough



Sarveshni Moodley (32), chief financial officer at Farm-Ag International



Tshifhiwa Munzhelele (28), associate at Norfund, co-founder of Bono Foundation and founder of Radical entrepreneurial campaign



Moeletji Concelia Mapheto (29), assistant finance executive at Motus Retail and Rental and Founder of Ga-Mphahlele Home-Coming



Moeketsi Boikanyo (33), senior associate at Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited



Anisa Vallee (35), head of Technical Accounting at Sasfin



Mark Esterhuizen (33), CFO and COO at Peter Manettas Seafood and ShoreTrade



Christiaan van den Berg (28), co-CEO at JOBJACK



Kyle David Pillay (35) commercial director at Bidvest Tank Terminals



Mojalefa (Lefa) Moeketsi (32), M&A Advisory – Investment Banking Division, Absa Group



Harry Apostoleris (34), co-founder and co-CEO of UW Ventures



Nolwazi Mdunge (29), founder of Mdunge and Company and Little Miss Sunshine Foundation



Bonga Mriga (33), Investor Relations manager at Old Mutual



Mariaan Venter (34), senior manager at Audit Technical Learning



Wayne van Zijl (33), associate professor at Wits School of Accountancy



Mbali Precious Mabaso (33), Audit Portfolio manager at Nedbank, and founder and mentor of Isikhuthazi



Mathabo Zandile Makhaya (32), Group financial manager at Harmony Gold Mining and chairperson of the Investment Committee Mineworkers Provident Fund



Khanya Okumu (33), executive for SME Business Solutions at Old Mutual Limited



Alexandra Watkins-Baker (31), CFO at IMDH Group



Engelbrecht highlights that the sustainability of the CA profession in South Africa is critical to the economic success of the country and, as such, all young CAs(SA) play a vital role in contributing to the future of the country. “Each and every one of the finalists are difference makers and are therefore in a position to save livelihoods and carry out their duties in a manner that is of national interest. We acknowledge all top 35 entrants whose hard work, mindset, impact and integrity inspire all of us,” said Engelbrecht.

Saica extends its appreciation to the sponsors who bootstrapped this recognition event for success. These include Standard Bank, Makosi, Xero, Milpark Education, CAMAF media aid scheme, the National Youth Development Agency, Heavy Chef, Thamani, Caseware Africa/Adapt IT, and PPS.



