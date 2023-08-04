Industries

False Bay TVET College ascends the winner's podium at the Reaching for Young Stars Showcook Initiative

4 Aug 2023
By:Annadia van der Merwe, Issued by: False Bay College
False Bay TVET College staff and students are aglow with the 2023 Showcook Competition results.
The winning team! Left back: Donvan Dalais, Lezanne Davids and Lee Peploe Left front: Neliswa Gwaza, Danielle Davenhill, Charlene Matthews, Marianna Herne and Charles Barnard
The winning team! Left back: Donvan Dalais, Lezanne Davids and Lee Peploe Left front: Neliswa Gwaza, Danielle Davenhill, Charlene Matthews, Marianna Herne and Charles Barnard

The College’s participating students each ranked in their respective categories, with a special acknowledgment to Lee Peploe who was awarded top results in the Cape Wine Academy and the Beverage Student of the Year. Congratulations are also due to Neliswa Gwaza, who ranked first for Best FRUT Smoothie.

Showcook (Mount Nelson, Reaching for Young Stars) Initiative is an elite competition where hotel schools are given the opportunity to showcase their students’ skills and talents. Raising the global profile of the hospitality industry, the Mount Nelson Reaching for Young Stars, a Showcook Initiative shines the spotlight on South Africa’s talent.

Kicking off in March 2023, the Skills Exchange Programme concluded in June when participants went head-to-head in a competition in the various hospitality and restaurant service categories.

Competing for the prestigious titles, False Bay TVET College competed against participants from Capsicum Culinary School, the International Hotel School, Cape Town Hotel School, and other specialised hospitality service institutions.

Leading up to the competition, all participants received personalised mentorship, training and industry exposure from local and international innovators and award-winning experts in their various fields of expertise.

Announced at the gala event hosted at the Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel, False Bay TVET College, Muizenberg Campus Hospitality students ranked exceptionally well:

Avanti SA Young Star Barista of The Year

Second place barista: Lee Peploe

Top Results in the Cape Wine Academy

Third place: Danielle Davenhill
First place: Lee Peploe

Beverage Student of the Year

Third place: Neliswa Gwaza
First place: Lee Peploe

Best FRUT SA Breakfast Smoothie

First place: Neliswa Gwaza

Food and Wine Pairing – Best Dessert

False Bay College: Pastry chef Danielle Davenhill and beverage student Lee Peploe

Ultimate Lancewood Young Star Pastry Chef of the Year

Third place: Danielle Davenhill

Hot Chef of the Year

Third place: Lezanne Davids

Prizes included cash, Kitchen Aid and Scanpan equipment alongside invaluable internship opportunities with key competition sponsors.

False Bay College
False Bay College offers quality, accredited, vocational, occupational and skills programmes in a range of fields, designed with Industry to meet the skills shortages of South Africa.
Let's do Biz