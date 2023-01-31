Eduvos qualifications open opportunities to work abroad

The Covid-19 pandemic saw a rise in the popularity of remote and hybrid working. A 2022 study conducted by Owl Labs found that 16% of all businesses around the world are now fully remote. This means that more businesses are looking to attract foreign workers as employees, with the help of technology like Zoom and Microsoft Teams, can do their jobs from anywhere in the world.

In order to access these opportunities, it is vital for graduates to have an internationally recognised degree as well as the relevant skills.

“Private higher education is increasingly recognised as a high quality and affordable alternative for tertiary education. It is estimated that about 25% of all students are now in private higher education,” says Dr Riaan Steenberg, a director of the NetEd Education Group that owns several education institutions, including Eduvos. “With international comparability, industry endorsements, and better support structures to students, there is a real opportunity for young people to change their future outcomes through private education.”

Eduvos offers more than 27 qualifications which are all fully accredited by the South African Higher Education Quality Committee (HEQC) of the Council on Higher Education (CHE). Eduvos is registered on the National Qualification Framework (NQF) by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA), through which our qualifications are nationally and internationally recognised.

SAQA aligns South Africa's education system to the global environment and ensures international comparability. Eduvos students thus leave with an internationally recognised degree, which is vital in the digital, globalised world we find ourselves in.

Eduvos is also a registered private higher education institution with the Department of Higher Education and Training under the Education Act No. 101 of 1997.



