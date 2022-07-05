Signa Academy welcomes Zaheer Kader as new CEO

Kader comes from a family with a long history of making a meaningful contribution to the community and is excited to continue making a difference through Signa’s Power of One initiative. Hearing from Kader himself, one can tell how perfectly matched he is for the Signa values of trust, enthusiasm, results, and purpose. “My passion lies in offering novel ideas and solutions, embracing the trust my clients and colleagues put in me, and welcoming the joy I take in finding and developing new talent.”
Signa Academy is currently branching out into new endeavours such as technology enablement, market positioning and differentiation. They are certain that with Kader’s distinguished experience in learning institutions, combined with his personal qualities and values, both the business and team will go from strength to strength. Through Kader’s leadership and vision, the training centre trusts that he will play a vital role in bringing these goals to fruition in the context of the Group’s social impact purpose of preparing Africa for a working future through offering solutions to the socio-economic challenges faced by the current generation.
Read more about Signa Academy here: www.signaacademy.co.za.