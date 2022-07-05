Signa Academy welcomes Zaheer Kader as new CEO

Quality education and skills development that leads to decent employment for all people, especially for people living with disabilities is the main priority of Signa Academy. In achieving their goal, Signa Academy is preparing Africa for the working future. What better way to take this mission forward than by having someone with the same ambitions of making a difference at the helm.

Zaheer Kader has been appointed as CEO of Signa Academy

Signa Academy is pleased to announce that Zaheer Kader has been appointed as chief executive officer (CEO) effective from May 2022.Kader is ideally suited for Signa Academy possessing a forward-thinking mindset, high ethical values, a passion for people and a personal drive to make a lasting impact in the country. In addition, he has 20 years of experience in the higher education and skills development industry. The training centre looks forward to Kader bringing a fresh perspective to the business and helping grow Signa Academy’s portfolio of services and offerings to new heights.

Kader comes from a family with a long history of making a meaningful contribution to the community and is excited to continue making a difference through Signa’s Power of One initiative. Hearing from Kader himself, one can tell how perfectly matched he is for the Signa values of trust, enthusiasm, results, and purpose. “My passion lies in offering novel ideas and solutions, embracing the trust my clients and colleagues put in me, and welcoming the joy I take in finding and developing new talent.”

Signa Academy is currently branching out into new endeavours such as technology enablement, market positioning and differentiation. They are certain that with Kader’s distinguished experience in learning institutions, combined with his personal qualities and values, both the business and team will go from strength to strength. Through Kader’s leadership and vision, the training centre trusts that he will play a vital role in bringing these goals to fruition in the context of the Group’s social impact purpose of preparing Africa for a working future through offering solutions to the socio-economic challenges faced by the current generation.

Read more about Signa Academy here: www.signaacademy.co.za.



