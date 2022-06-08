Educators need help to keep their head in the cloud game

There's no shortage of comment about how the pandemic fast-tracked digitalisation, where companies that may have been delaying the inevitable had their hands forced by the biggest black swan event in living memory. It's no different for education institutions, many of which had to scramble quickly to enable remote and distance learning and faculty management. Education institutions, so long bastions of tradition, now understand that they must innovate to differentiate in a changed world.

Whether it's a large public university, a smaller private institution or a Tvet college, institutions of higher learning are faced with the reality of needing to keep up with the world to cater to the generation Zs and millennials that populate campuses. Staff, too, need the best tools to deliver classes and manage internal affairs.The most important digitalisation move that an institution will make is to embrace the cloud, not for the cloud’s sake, but because it’s the only way it will be able to deliver excellence in our fast-paced, digital world. However, any institution that has dipped its toes into the world of the cloud knows that it’s easier said than done because, in almost every instance, there needs to be an entire mindset shift among all users, sufficient education to get the most out of various cloud applications and a healthy dose of budgetary reality.Knowledgeable advisors play a crucial role in the digital journeys of educational institutions - not as salespeople. On the contrary, the ideal conversations between advisors and institutions should centre around providing the best advice, with optimisation front and centre. That’s the barometer, as it were. What’s the point of any investment in the cloud if it has not fundamentally improved an organisation and made it better and more efficient at delivering its services?Let’s not beat around the bush. Money is scarce in education - there just isn’t an endless stream of budget waiting to be used. Rather, the advisor should be making sure an institution is buying and working with technology that helps it differentiate and innovate - without spending more than it needs to.Software licensing is a complex world and is always evolving and it needs to be demystified lest more organisations find themselves in very deep holes at worst or underwhelmed at best. A good advisor keeps its clients informed and on the front foot so that they are aware of pending changes and updates before the cloud software provider itself makes contact.Let’s take a look at some of the common cloud pitfalls in South Africa’s education institutions. In most instances, users are spinning up cloud services, such as Microsoft Azure, without any control or usage structure. In these instances, our teams work very closely with the organisation to help users understand what they have subscribed to and how to use it. Perhaps the most important part of this process is education on how usage affects costs. A great analogy we use at Altron Karabina is to imagine a tap being turned on. It needs to be turned off or you’ll continue using, and wasting, water. Users must understand this concept and what turning off the taps would entail in an Azure environment, for example. Just this light bulb moment can result in massive cost savings.Education institutions have a variety of people who are subject matter experts in other fields but have not yet developed enough knowledge about the cloud and what it is. Similarly, IT departments at these institutions have often been running things a certain way for many years. There are instances where there is resistance to a broad move to the cloud out of the misguided fear that it would result in their job insecurity.In addition to this, the very nature of a traditional place of higher learning is that it operates in silos and so communication is all but non-existent.It’s important that advisors follow a few key steps to bring organisations up to speed. This includes:Microsoft, for example, offers an array of discounts to education institutions and so more and more campuses will complete their moves into the cloud in the coming months and years. This move is crucial to remaining competitive and relevant as a modern education institution. However, as with all good things, if mismanaged it can go wrong quickly, which comes at a hefty price tag. Thankfully, this pain can be reversed and prevented.