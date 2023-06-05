Bash.gg: Social gaming sensation is now available globally

Launched in January 2023 and founded by Kyle Zappitell, a former Xbox engineer and the CEO of bash.gg, the platform revolutionises the gaming experience by allowing players to access any game directly through their browser, no matter their location. Zappitell's vision was to make video games more accessible and enjoyable without the need for dedicated gaming hardware or high costs.

Bash.gg breaks down barriers and allows high school students to enjoy browser games.

– Kyle Zappitell, CEO at bash.gg

Gaming in 2023 has its challenges. Mobile gaming, limited by hardware capabilities, often fails to deliver a satisfying experience, while most mobile games focus on extracting maximum value from players through annoying ads. Existing web games have often been considered subpar. Bash.gg aims to change this narrative by giving students, especially Gen Z and Gen Alpha, their favorite games like Minecraft and Fortnite for free in a browser.

"Bash.gg breaks down barriers and allows high school students to enjoy browser games," said Kyle Zappitell. "No matter what setup you have, you can play games on bash.gg." According to Kyle, a 25-year-old software engineer who grew up playing Minecraft, gaming is more than just a game – it's a superpower that can get students interested in technology. He knows that people in the gaming industry started out with a fascination for video games, and gaming has sparked the interest of many future engineers.

"Maybe you've built incredible machines in Minecraft with Redstone and thought: 'Could I do that in real life?' Well, guess what? You absolutely can!" Kyle believes that gaming is like a secret training ground where you can learn important skills that can turn you into a real-life tech wizard. It's not just about having fun; it's about unlocking your potential and becoming an amazing engineer. Kyle wants to champion gaming as the place where real magic happens, and he wants to help kids unleash their inner tech genius.

Bash.gg provides a seamless and immersive gaming experience. Simply drop a link and friends can join the action instantly without complicated sign-ups. The platform also features voice chat, allowing players to communicate, strategise and cheer each other on as they play like pros.

Moreover, bash.gg brings gamers together by fostering connections and communities. Players can connect with like-minded individuals who share their passion for gaming. Exclusive channels allow gamers to chat, share tips and tricks, and build long-lasting friendships.

"Games are becoming the next generation of social networks," stated Kyle Zappitell. "bash.gg provides a platform for high school students to play and hang out, offering a unique social experience that prioritises quality time with individuals and personal expression."

Bash.gg believes in offering quality games over quantity, curating a selection of timeless games that appeal to a wide range of gamers. With bash.gg, gaming liberation has reached a new peak, bringing social gaming to the forefront and uniting high school students worldwide.

For more information about bash.gg and to start your gaming adventure, visit the official website at https://bash.gg/.

About bash.gg

Bash.gg is a browser game platform founded in January 2023 by Kyle Zappitell, a former Xbox engineer. The platform allows high school students to enjoy a wide variety of games directly through their browser, eliminating the need for expensive gaming hardware. With a focus on quality games and fostering social connections, bash.gg aims to provide an inclusive and immersive gaming experience for high school students worldwide.



