What to expect at the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix

The second half of the Formula 1 kicks off around the seaside track in Zandvoort. While Zandvoort was only recently added back to the F1 calendar, the local support is electric, with 99% of fans all backing their local champion, Max Verstappen.

While Verstappen has dominated the F1 season so far, the pace of rival teams has closed down the gap significantly. After a mixed qualifying session, Verstappen will start from pole, with the McLaren of Lando Norris closely behind in P2. Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...