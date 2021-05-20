Decorex Africa to present inaugural Cape Town Design Trail in June

Decorex Africa will present the inaugural Cape Town Design Trail in the mother city from 1 to 30 June 2021.
Over 100 participating designers, studios and brands will host launches, exhibitions, presentations, talks and displays during the month. The new trail gives participants one-on-one access to showrooms and private maker spaces.
The trail has been divided into a series of curated routes, each with its theme. For example, if you are interested in art, you will be able to follow the art route. Similarly, if you are in the process of renovating, you’ll be able to follow the route that clusters together suppliers such as fittings, tiles, mirrors, frameless glass, etc.
Some of the routes you’ll be able to cover on foot, others will require motorised transport to reach all the designated stops. You can drive, take an Uber or hop on a specially commissioned Cape Town Design Trail Red Bus. These public transport buses are usually dedicated to tourism but have come on board for June to support the event, with tickets to ride at specially reduced trail rates. All the curated routes will be available online. There will be a separate map for each route, and each participant has their own geotag on the relevant map.
Here are some of the routes to experience:
Design
An entire firmament of the city’s design stars has come out for the trail. Haldane Martin and Willowlamp, both renowned Cape Town-based studios, are two award-winning ‘veterans’ of local design, having earned their stripes on both the local and international front over two decades. Willowlamp is launching new wall sconces and throwing open its factory to the public throughout the month.
Other well-known local names to watch out for include Kirsten Goss, Bofred, Andrea Brand, Meyer von Wielligh and Kino. Clout SA and HUB will be launching to the public for the first time as part of the trail, hosting a stimulating showcase of all-new South African design including pieces by Joburg-based designers Thabisa Mjo and The Urbanative, who were voted Designers of the Year at 100% Design South Africa, as well as a new bench and light by the winner of the 2020 Nando’s Hot Young Designer (HYD) talent search.
For the 2020 edition of HYD, young designers were asked to create a unique bench that responds sensitively to seating needs in a time of social distancing...
13 Oct 2020
Major design nodes across the city form part of the trail, too. The Watershed at the V&A Waterfront, The Old Biscuit Mill in Salt River, The Woodstock Exchange and The Palms in Woodstock and the Montebello Design Centre in Newlands, are all on-board. Each site is a nexus that brims with local artisans and brands that invite you to stay and explore.
Interior design
One of the hotel highlights is that Decorex Africa, in conjunction with Grand Daddy, has invited interior designers to redecorate the interiors of the characterful Airstream caravans that are located on the roof of the hotel. A calling card for the hotel, this unusual hospitality solution can be booked by guests.
Art
Venerable art institutions, Zeitz MOCAA and the Norval Foundation are gearing up to greet trail guests, alongside individual artists, galleries and entities. Leading lights include the likes of sculptor Dylan Lewis, Spier Arts Trust, Eclectica Contemporary and Imiso Ceramics.
Imiso’s principal artists Andile Dyalvane and Zizipho Poswa are currently flying the flag high for South African ceramics. Dyalvane is currently hosting a solo at the Friedman Benda gallery in New York, while Poswa’s work has been acquired by the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Famed local wine estate Spier is hosting a major art exhibition in its historic manor house entitled Occupants of the Inhabited
, curated by Kefiloe Siwisa in collaboration with the Spier Arts Trust.
Food
Designer boutique hotels such as Gorgeous George, Grand Daddy, The Silo by The Royal Portfolio, and Spier will provide dazzling watering holes along the way. Network at restaurants and bars where design business mixes beautifully with pleasure. Register for free on www.decorex.co.za to receive a dedicated QR Code entrance ticket and links to download your guided maps to explore the various routes with unique access to promotions and product launches.