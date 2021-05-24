All the 2021 Safta winners

The 15th annual South African Film and Television Awards concluded a two-night ceremony with a live, virtual event featuring actors and actresses accepting their accolades with video messages.

The winners are:

TV Soap/Telenovela

TV Drama

TV Comedy

Documentary Feature

The Saftas are presented annually by the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF). This year’s awards reflects many changes in the film and TV industry including wins for streaming services and growing genres in the country like telenovelas.The virtual event started with a live-stream red carpet experience hosted by LaSizwe and Larato Kganyago via the Safta Youtube Channel, followed by the main ceremony on DStv and SABC3, hosted by Dineo Langa, Mpho Popps and Graeme Richards .Address Unknown (Green Leaf Films Pty) Ltd)Fowl Goblin from The Animation SchoolGomora Season 1 (Mzansi Magic)Binnelanders (kykNET)The River (1Magic)Scandal! (E.tv)The River(1Magic)The River (1Magic)The River (1Magic)Legacy (M-Net)Legacy (M-Net)Legacy (M-Net)Legacy (M-Net)Sindi Dlathu, The River (1Magic)Menzi Ngubane, Isibaya (Mzansi Magic)Michelle Botes, Legacy (M-Net)Meshack Mavuso Magabane, The River (1Magic)Petronella Tshuma, Rhythm City (etv)Clint Brink, Binnelanders (kykNET)Masasa Mbangeni, Scandal (etv)Mothusi Magano, Skeem Saam (SABC 1)Rhythm City (etv)Legacy (M-Net)Tydelik Terminaal (kykNET)Housekeepers Season 2 (Mzansi Magic)Still Breathing (M-Net)Blood and Water Season 1 (Netflix)Lockdown Season 5 (Mzansi Magic)Agent (Netflix)Queen Sono Season 1 (Netflix)Trackers (Mzansi Magic)Blood and Water Season 1 (Netflix)Kate Liquorish, Still Breathing (M-Net)Brandon Auret, Still Breathing (M-Net)June van Merch, Sara se Geheim Season 3 (kykNET)James Ngcobo, Queen Sono Season 1 (Netflix)Blood and Water Season 1 (Netflix)The Riviera (SABC 2)Black Tax (BET Africa)How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)Busisiwe Lurayi, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)James Borthwick, Hotel (kykNET)Martelize Kolver, Hotel (kykNET)Desmond Dube, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)The Riviera (SABC 2)How to Steal a CountryChasing the SunHow to Steal a CountryHow to Steal a CountryHow to Steal a CountryLindela Under LockdownChasing the SunMy Octopus TeacherTakalani Sesame Season 11 (SABC 2)Celebrity Mystery Box (Mzansi Magic)Pale Ya Koša (SABC 2)Life with Kelly Khumalo (Showmax)Hoor my, sien my, soen my (kykNET)Made In SA Season 6 (S3)The Devi Show (etv)CARTE BLANCHE: Women’s Month Special (M-Net)Republiek van Zoid Afrika (kykNET)Africa’s biggest Brags (MTV Base)Maak My Famous – Showcase (kykNET)Come Again (SABC 1)Loving Thokoza (Mzansi Magic)The Adventures of Noko Mashaba - Lockdown Shandis (YouTube)Griekwastad (kykNET)Toorbos (kykNET)Riding with Sugar (Netflix)Riding with Sugar (Netflix)Toorbos (kykNET)Griekwastad (kykNET)Riding with Sugar (Netflix)Riding with Sugar (Netflix)Triggered (Amazon Prime, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play)Tinarie Van Wyk Loots, Gat In Die Muur (Hole In The Wall) (Netflix)Tshamano Sebe, 8 (Netflix)Tarryn Wyngaard, Stam (DSTV Box office)Hakeem Kae Kazim, Riding with Sugar (Netflix)GriekwastadEntle Bizana, Hectic on 3 (SABC 3)Gomora, Seriti Films (Mzansi Magic)