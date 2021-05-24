Film News South Africa

All the 2021 Safta winners

24 May 2021
The 15th annual South African Film and Television Awards concluded a two-night ceremony with a live, virtual event featuring actors and actresses accepting their accolades with video messages.
The Saftas are presented annually by the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF). This year’s awards reflects many changes in the film and TV industry including wins for streaming services and growing genres in the country like telenovelas. 

All the 2021 Safta nominees

The nominees for the 15th South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) have just been announced.

29 Apr 2021


The virtual event started with a live-stream red carpet experience hosted by LaSizwe and Larato Kganyago via the Safta Youtube Channel, followed by the main ceremony on DStv and SABC3, hosted by Dineo Langa, Mpho Popps and Graeme Richards .



The winners are:


Best Short Film
Address Unknown (Green Leaf Films Pty) Ltd)

Best Student Film
Fowl Goblin from The Animation School

TV Soap/Telenovela


Best Achievement in Directing – Telenovela
Gomora Season 1 (Mzansi Magic)

Best Achievement in Directing - TV Soap
Binnelanders (kykNET)

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – Telenovela
The River (1Magic)

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV Soap
Scandal! (E.tv)

Best Achievement in Original Music/Score – Telenovela
The River(1Magic)

Best Achievement in Editing – Telenovela
The River (1Magic)

Best Achievement in Sound - TV Soap/Telenovela
The River (1Magic)

Best Achievement in Cinematography – Telenovela
Legacy (M-Net)

Best Achievement in Wardrobe - TV Soap/Telenovela
Legacy (M-Net)

Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling- TV Soap/Telenovela
Legacy (M-Net)

Best Achievement in Art Direction - TV Soap/Telenovela
Legacy (M-Net)

Best Actress – Telenovela
Sindi Dlathu, The River (1Magic)

Best Actor – Telenovela
Menzi Ngubane, Isibaya (Mzansi Magic)

Best Supporting Actress – Telenovela
Michelle Botes, Legacy (M-Net)

Best Supporting Actor – Telenovela
Meshack Mavuso Magabane, The River (1Magic)

Best Actress – TV Soap
Petronella Tshuma, Rhythm City (etv)

Best Actor – TV Soap
Clint Brink, Binnelanders (kykNET)

Best Supporting Actress – TV Soap
Masasa Mbangeni, Scandal (etv)

Best Supporting Actor – TV Soap
Mothusi Magano, Skeem Saam (SABC 1)

Best TV Soap
Rhythm City (etv)

Best Telenovela
Legacy (M-Net)

TV Drama


Best Achievement in Directing – TV Drama
Tydelik Terminaal (kykNET)

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV Drama
Housekeepers Season 2 (Mzansi Magic)

Best Achievement in Editing - TV Drama
Still Breathing (M-Net)

Best Achievement in Sound – TV Drama
Blood and Water Season 1 (Netflix)

Best Achievement in Original Music/Score – TV Drama
Lockdown Season 5 (Mzansi Magic)

Best Achievement in Art Direction – TV Drama
Agent (Netflix)

Best Achievement in Wardrobe – TV Drama
Queen Sono Season 1 (Netflix)

Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling – TV Drama
Trackers (Mzansi Magic)

Best Achievement in Cinematography – TV Drama
Blood and Water Season 1 (Netflix)

Best Actress – TV Drama
Kate Liquorish, Still Breathing (M-Net)

Best Actor – TV Drama
Brandon Auret, Still Breathing (M-Net)

Best Supporting Actress – TV Drama
June van Merch, Sara se Geheim Season 3 (kykNET)

Best Supporting Actor – TV Drama
James Ngcobo, Queen Sono Season 1 (Netflix)

Best TV Drama
Blood and Water Season 1 (Netflix)

TV Comedy


Best Achievement in Directing – TV Comedy
The Riviera (SABC 2)

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV Comedy
Black Tax (BET Africa)

Best Achievement in Editing – TV Comedy
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)

Best Achievement in Sound – TV Comedy
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)

Best Achievement in Art Direction – TV Comedy
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)

Best Achievement in Wardrobe – TV Comedy
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)

Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling – TV Comedy
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)

Best Achievement in Cinematography – TV Comedy
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)

Best Actress – TV Comedy
Busisiwe Lurayi, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)

Best Actor – TV Comedy
James Borthwick, Hotel (kykNET)

Best Supporting Actress – TV Comedy
Martelize Kolver, Hotel (kykNET)

Best Supporting Actor – TV Comedy
Desmond Dube, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)

Best TV Comedy
The Riviera (SABC 2)

Documentary Feature


Best Achievement in Directing – Documentary
How to Steal a Country

Best Achievement in Cinematography – Documentary
Chasing the Sun

Best Achievement in Editing – Documentary
How to Steal a Country

Best Achievement in Sound – Documentary Feature
How to Steal a Country

Best Documentary Feature
How to Steal a Country

Best Documentary Short
Lindela Under Lockdown

Best Made for TV Documentary
Chasing the Sun

Best Natural History and Environmental Programme
My Octopus Teacher

Best Children’s Programme
Takalani Sesame Season 11 (SABC 2)

Best Competition Reality Show
Celebrity Mystery Box (Mzansi Magic)

Best Structured or Docu-reality Show
Pale Ya Koša (SABC 2)

Best Structured Soapie Reality Show
Life with Kelly Khumalo (Showmax)

Best International Format Show
Hoor my, sien my, soen my (kykNET)

Best Educational Programme
Made In SA Season 6 (S3)

Best Factual Programme
The Devi Show (etv)

Best Current Affairs Programme
CARTE BLANCHE: Women’s Month Special (M-Net)

Best Variety Show
Republiek van Zoid Afrika (kykNET)

Best Youth Programme
Africa’s biggest Brags (MTV Base)

Best Entertainment Programme
Maak My Famous – Showcase (kykNET)

Best Lifestyle Programme
Come Again (SABC 1)

Best Made for TV Movie
Loving Thokoza (Mzansi Magic)

Best Online Content
The Adventures of Noko Mashaba - Lockdown Shandis (YouTube)

Best Achievement in Directing – Feature Film
Griekwastad (kykNET)

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – Feature Film
Toorbos (kykNET)

Best Achievement in Cinematography – Feature Film
Riding with Sugar (Netflix)

Best Achievement in Sound Design – Feature Film
Riding with Sugar (Netflix)

Best Achievement in Original Music/Score – Feature Film
Toorbos (kykNET)

Best Achievement in Editing – Feature Film
Griekwastad (kykNET)

Best Achievement in Production Design – Feature Film
Riding with Sugar (Netflix)

Best Achievement in Costume Design – Feature Film
Riding with Sugar (Netflix)

Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling – Feature Film
Triggered (Amazon Prime, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play)

Best Actress – Feature Film
Tinarie Van Wyk Loots, Gat In Die Muur (Hole In The Wall) (Netflix)

Best Actor – Feature Film
Tshamano Sebe, 8 (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actress – Feature Film
Tarryn Wyngaard, Stam (DSTV Box office)

Best Supporting Actor – Feature Film
Hakeem Kae Kazim, Riding with Sugar (Netflix)

Best Feature Film
Griekwastad

Best TV Presenter (Public Vote Category)
Entle Bizana, Hectic on 3 (SABC 3)

Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela (Public Vote Category)
Gomora, Seriti Films (Mzansi Magic)
