All the 2021 Safta winners

The 15th annual South African Film and Television Awards concluded a two-night ceremony with a live, virtual event featuring actors and actresses accepting their accolades with video messages.
The Saftas are presented annually by the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF). This year’s awards reflects many changes in the film and TV industry including wins for streaming services and growing genres in the country like telenovelas.
The nominees for the 15th South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) have just been announced.
29 Apr 2021
The virtual event started with a live-stream red carpet experience hosted by LaSizwe and Larato Kganyago via the Safta Youtube Channel, followed by the main ceremony on DStv and SABC3, hosted by Dineo Langa, Mpho Popps and Graeme Richards .
The winners are:
Best Short Film Address Unknown (Green Leaf Films Pty) Ltd)
Best Student Film Fowl Goblin from The Animation School
TV Soap/Telenovela
Best Achievement in Directing – Telenovela Gomora Season 1 (Mzansi Magic)
Best Achievement in Directing - TV Soap Binnelanders (kykNET)
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – Telenovela The River (1Magic)
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV Soap Scandal! (E.tv)
Best Achievement in Original Music/Score – Telenovela The River(1Magic)
Best Achievement in Editing – Telenovela The River (1Magic)
Best Achievement in Sound - TV Soap/Telenovela The River (1Magic)
Best Achievement in Cinematography – Telenovela Legacy (M-Net)
Best Achievement in Wardrobe - TV Soap/Telenovela Legacy (M-Net)
Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling- TV Soap/Telenovela Legacy (M-Net)
Best Achievement in Art Direction - TV Soap/Telenovela Legacy (M-Net)
Best Actress – Telenovela Sindi Dlathu, The River (1Magic)
Best Actor – Telenovela Menzi Ngubane, Isibaya (Mzansi Magic)
Best Supporting Actress – Telenovela Michelle Botes, Legacy (M-Net)
Best Supporting Actor – Telenovela Meshack Mavuso Magabane, The River (1Magic)
Best Actress – TV Soap Petronella Tshuma, Rhythm City (etv)
Best Actor – TV Soap Clint Brink, Binnelanders (kykNET)
Best Supporting Actress – TV Soap Masasa Mbangeni, Scandal (etv)
Best Supporting Actor – TV Soap Mothusi Magano, Skeem Saam (SABC 1)
Best TV Soap Rhythm City (etv)
Best Telenovela Legacy (M-Net)
TV Drama
Best Achievement in Directing – TV Drama Tydelik Terminaal (kykNET)
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV Drama Housekeepers Season 2 (Mzansi Magic)
Best Achievement in Editing - TV Drama Still Breathing (M-Net)
Best Achievement in Sound – TV Drama Blood and Water Season 1 (Netflix)
Best Achievement in Original Music/Score – TV Drama Lockdown Season 5 (Mzansi Magic)
Best Achievement in Art Direction – TV Drama Agent (Netflix)
Best Achievement in Wardrobe – TV Drama Queen Sono Season 1 (Netflix)
Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling – TV Drama Trackers (Mzansi Magic)
Best Achievement in Cinematography – TV Drama Blood and Water Season 1 (Netflix)
Best Actress – TV Drama Kate Liquorish, Still Breathing (M-Net)
Best Actor – TV Drama Brandon Auret, Still Breathing (M-Net)
Best Supporting Actress – TV Drama June van Merch, Sara se Geheim Season 3 (kykNET)
Best Supporting Actor – TV Drama James Ngcobo, Queen Sono Season 1 (Netflix)
Best TV Drama Blood and Water Season 1 (Netflix)
TV Comedy
Best Achievement in Directing – TV Comedy The Riviera (SABC 2)
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV Comedy Black Tax (BET Africa)
Best Achievement in Editing – TV Comedy How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)
Best Achievement in Sound – TV Comedy How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)
Best Achievement in Art Direction – TV Comedy How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)
Best Achievement in Wardrobe – TV Comedy How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)
Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling – TV Comedy How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)
Best Achievement in Cinematography – TV Comedy How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)
Best Actress – TV Comedy Busisiwe Lurayi, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)
Best Actor – TV Comedy James Borthwick, Hotel (kykNET)
Best Supporting Actress – TV Comedy Martelize Kolver, Hotel (kykNET)
Best Supporting Actor – TV Comedy Desmond Dube, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)
Best TV Comedy The Riviera (SABC 2)
Documentary Feature
Best Achievement in Directing – Documentary How to Steal a Country
Best Achievement in Cinematography – Documentary Chasing the Sun
Best Achievement in Editing – Documentary How to Steal a Country
Best Achievement in Sound – Documentary Feature How to Steal a Country
Best Documentary Feature How to Steal a Country
Best Documentary Short Lindela Under Lockdown
Best Made for TV Documentary Chasing the Sun
Best Natural History and Environmental Programme My Octopus Teacher
Best Children’s Programme Takalani Sesame Season 11 (SABC 2)
Best Competition Reality Show Celebrity Mystery Box (Mzansi Magic)
Best Structured or Docu-reality Show Pale Ya Koša (SABC 2)
Best Structured Soapie Reality Show Life with Kelly Khumalo (Showmax)
Best International Format Show Hoor my, sien my, soen my (kykNET)
Best Educational Programme Made In SA Season 6 (S3)
Best Factual Programme The Devi Show (etv)
Best Current Affairs Programme CARTE BLANCHE: Women’s Month Special (M-Net)
Best Variety Show Republiek van Zoid Afrika (kykNET)
Best Youth Programme Africa’s biggest Brags (MTV Base)
Best Entertainment Programme Maak My Famous – Showcase (kykNET)
Best Lifestyle Programme Come Again (SABC 1)
Best Made for TV Movie Loving Thokoza (Mzansi Magic)
Best Online Content The Adventures of Noko Mashaba - Lockdown Shandis (YouTube)
Best Achievement in Directing – Feature Film Griekwastad (kykNET)
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – Feature Film Toorbos (kykNET)
Best Achievement in Cinematography – Feature Film Riding with Sugar (Netflix)
Best Achievement in Sound Design – Feature Film Riding with Sugar (Netflix)
Best Achievement in Original Music/Score – Feature Film Toorbos (kykNET)
Best Achievement in Editing – Feature Film Griekwastad (kykNET)
Best Achievement in Production Design – Feature Film Riding with Sugar (Netflix)
Best Achievement in Costume Design – Feature Film Riding with Sugar (Netflix)
Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling – Feature Film Triggered (Amazon Prime, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play)
Best Actress – Feature Film Tinarie Van Wyk Loots, Gat In Die Muur (Hole In The Wall) (Netflix)
Best Actor – Feature Film Tshamano Sebe, 8 (Netflix)
Best Supporting Actress – Feature Film Tarryn Wyngaard, Stam (DSTV Box office)
Best Supporting Actor – Feature Film Hakeem Kae Kazim, Riding with Sugar (Netflix)
Best Feature Film Griekwastad
Best TV Presenter (Public Vote Category) Entle Bizana, Hectic on 3 (SABC 3)
Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela (Public Vote Category) Gomora, Seriti Films (Mzansi Magic)
