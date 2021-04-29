All the 2021 Safta nominees

The Village Market Africa is the winner of Food Lover's Market's Seeds of Change Supplier Development Partnership, an initiative launched in February to create an opportunity for social enterprises to join the fresh produce retailer's network as a supplier.
Best Supporting Actor - Telenovela Andrew Buckland, Legacy (MNet) - Character: Detective Badenhorst Lawrence Maleka, The River (1Magic) - Character: Zolani Meshack Mavuso Magabane, The River (1Magic) - Character: Nsizwa
Best Actress - TV Soap Cindy Swanepoel, Binnelanders (kykNET) - Character: Annelize Roux Petronella Tshuma, Rhythm City (E.tv) - Character: Pearl Genaro Shoki Mmola, Skeem Saam – (SABC 1) - Character: Celia Magongwa
Best Actor-TV Soap Clint Brink, Binnelanders (kykNET) - Character: Steve Abrahams Cedwyn Joel, Suidooster (kykNET) - Character: AB Samosodien Bongile Mantsai, Scandal! (E.tv) - Character: Mthunzi Mayiza
Best Supporting Actress - TV Soap Mapula Mafole, Rhythm City (E.tv) - Character: Mapula Masasa Mbangeni, Scandal! (E.tv) - Character: Thembeka Shezi Nyathi Portia Joel, Suidooster (kykNET) - Character: Lee Anne Jacobs
Best Supporting Actor - TV Soap Molefi Monaisa, Skeem Saam (SABC 1) - Character: Wallet Rakau Mothusi Magano, Skeem Saam (SABC 1) - Character: Tumishang Roderick Jaftha, Getroud met Rugby (kykNET) - Character: Buys Isaacs
Best TV Soap 7de Laan (SABC 2) Rhythm City (E.tv) Scandal! (E.tv)
Best Telenovela Gomora Season 1 (Mzansi Magic) Legacy (MNet) The River (1Magic)
TV Drama
Best Achievement in Directing - TV Drama Blood and Water Season 1 (Netflix) Lockdown Season 5 (Mzansi Magic) Tydelik Terminal (kykNET)
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - TV Drama Blood and Water Season 1 (Netflix) Housekeepers Season 2 (Mzansi Magic) Inconceivable (MNet) Still Breathing (MNet)
Best Achievement in Editing - TV Drama Queen Sono Season 1 (Netflix) Still Breathing (MNet) Trackers (Mzansi Magic)
Best Achievement in Sound - TV Drama Blood and Water Season 1 (Netflix) Lockdown Season 5 (Mzansi Magic) Still Breathing (Mnet)
Best Achievement in Original Music/Score-TV Drama Housekeepers Season 2 (Mzansi Magic) Lockdown Season 5 (Mzansi Magic) Vula Vala (Mzansi Magic)
Best Achievement in Art Direction - TV Drama Agent (Netflix) Fynskrif Season 3 (MNet) Queen Sono Season 1 (Netflix)
Best Achievement in Wardrobe - TV Drama Queen Sono Season 1 (Netflix) Still Breathing (MNet) Unmarried (Mzansi Magic)
Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling - TV Drama Still Breathing (MNet) Lockdown (Mzansi Magic) Trackers (Mzansi Magic)
Best Achievement in Cinematography - TV Drama Blood and Water Season 1 (Netflix) Inconceivable (MNet) Still Breathing (MNet)
Best Actress - TV Drama Kate Liquorish, Still Breathing (MNet) - Character: Abi Tiffany Barbuzano, Still Breathing (MNet) - Character: Jessica Tina Jaxa, Erased (Moja Love) - Character: Danai
Best Actor - TV Drama Abduraghman Adams, Melody (SABC 2) - Character: Eric Abrahams Brandon Auret, Still Breathing (MNet) - Character: Danny Zolisa Xaluva, Kings of Joburg (Netflix) - Character: Mo Masire
Best Supporting Actress - TV Drama Jay Anstey, Inconceivable (MNet) - Character: Tamsin Watts June van Merch, Sara se Geheim Season 3 (kykNET) - Character: Sara Lorcia Cooper Kumalo, Housekeepers Season 2 (Mzansi Magic) - Character: Mkhonto Zola Nombona, Lockdown Season 5 (Mzansi Magic) - Character: Monde
Best Supporting Actor - TV Drama James Ngcobo, Queen Sono Season 1 (Netflix) - Production: President Malunga Lindani Nkosi, Housekeepers Season 2 (Mzansi Magic) - Character: Clive Ngubane Michael Richard, Still Breathing (MNet) - Character: Colin
Best TV Drama Agent (Netflix) Blood and Water Season 1 (Netflix) Inconceivable (MNet) Lockdown Season 5 (Mzansi Magic) Trackers (Mzansi Magic)
TV Comedy
Best Achievement in Directing -TV Comedy Hotel (kykNET) How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix) The Riviera (SABC 2)
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting -TV Comedy Black Tax (BET Africa) Hotel (kykNET) How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)
Best Achievement in Editing - TV Comedy Black Tax (BET Africa) Cas Oppie Kassie (kykNET) How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)
Best Achievement in Sound - TV Comedy Black Tax (BET Africa) How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix) The Riviera (SABC 2)
Best Achievement in Art Direction - TV Comedy Die Vlieende Springbokkie Season 2 (The Flying Springbuck) (SABC 2) How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix) The Riviera (SABC 2)
Best Achievement in Wardrobe - TV Comedy Cas Oppie Kassie (kykNET) Die Vlieende Springbokkie Season 2 (The Flying Springbuck) (SABC 2) How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)
Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling - TV Comedy Cas Oppie Kassie (kykNET) Die Vlieende Springbokkie Season 2 (The Flying Springbuck) (SABC 2) How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)
Best Achievement in Cinematography - TV Comedy Cas Oppie Kassie (kykNET) How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix) The Riviera (SABC 2)
Best Actress-TV Comedy Busisiwe Lurayi, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix) - Character: Tumi Chanelle de Jager, Kniediep in die Warm Water (SABC 2) - Character: Sunet Mari Molefe van Heerden, Die Vlieende Springbokkie Season 2 (The Flying Springbuck) (SABC 2) -Character: Captain FJ Bezuidenhout
Best Actor -TV Comedy James Borthwick, Hotel (kykNET) - Character: Freddie Keenan Arrison, The Riviera (SABC 2) - Character: Nazeem Isaacs Mandla Jwara, Black Tax (BET Africa) - Character: Sizwe
Best Supporting Actress - TV Comedy Chantal Herman, The Riviera (SABC 2) - Character: Liz Isaacs Clementine Mosimane, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix) - Character: Dineo Sello Martelize Kolver, Hotel (kykNET) - Character: Brenda
Best Supporting Actor -TV Comedy De Klerk Oelofse, Hotel (kykNET) - Character: Jaap Desmond Dube, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix) - Character: Shadrack Motlatsi Mafatshe, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix) - Character: Themba Twala
Best TV Comedy Black Tax (BET Africa) How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix) The Riviera (SABC 2)
Documentary Feature
Best Achievement in Directing - Documentary A New Country - Sifiso Khanyile Chasing the Sun - Greg Lomas & Gareth Whittaker Days of Cannibalism - Teboho Edkins How to Steal a Country - Rehad Desai & Mark Kaplan Pango - Tami Marriott
Best Achievement in Cinematography - Documentary Chasing the Sun - Carter Devin Lefu - The Funeral - Maanda Nwendamutswu Mother to Mother - Gray Kotze Ngomusa - Katleho Tsotetsi When The Flame Speaks - Katlego Mohapi
Best Achievement in Editing - Documentary Badimo S1-Music and Trance - Priscilla Mandlate Chasing the Sun - Christiaan Scheepers How to Steal a Country - Megan Gill Lefu - The Funeral - Nhlanhla Mngadi When The Flame Speaks - Ikaye Masisi
Best Achievement in Sound - Documentary Feature Badimo S1 - Music and Trance - Bernad Masoka Days of Cannibalism - Teboho Edkins How to Steal a Country - Charlotte Buys Mother to Mother - Craig Ryneveld & Georg Hohn When The Flame Speaks - Otsile Manyedi & Nakampe Mohale
Best Documentary Feature A New Country - Production House: Anaphora Films Days of Cannibalism - Production House: Day Zero Films How to Steal a Country - Production House: Uhuru Productions Mother to Mother - Production House: Seashore Films
Best Documentary Short Lefu - The Funeral - Production House: STEPS Lindela Under Lockdown! - Production House: Passion Seed Communications When The Flame Speaks - Production House: Pontsho Visuals
Best Made for TV Documentary Badimo S1-Music and Trance - Production House: MIRROR EFFECT MEDIA Chasing the Sun - Production House: T and W Evolution Of Mzansi Street Culture - Production House: SIMZ MRVL COMPANY My Story Of Kwaito - I am Still In Love with Kwaito - Production House: Where Is The Beef Media
Best Natural History and Environmental Programme Frozen Islands - Production House: Obsessively Creative Kingdoms of Fire, Ice & Fairy Tales - Production House: Scott & de Bod Films My Octopus Teacher - Production House: Sea Change Project Realm of the Rattlesnake - Production House: Earth Touch
Best Children's Programme Big Breakfast (SABC 1) - Production House: Urban Brew Studios Hectic on 3 Heritage Day (SABC 3) - Production House: Okuhle Media Kids Safari Madagascar (DSTV Channel 155) - Production House: Lion Mountain Media - Real Time Takalani Sesame Season 11 (SABC 2) - Production House: Ochre Media YOTV Live -Trending Tuesday (SABC 1) - Production House: Urban Brew Studios
Best Competition Reality Show Celebrity Mystery Box (Mzansi Magic) - Production House: Brightfire Pictures The Taste Master SA (SABC 3) - Production House: Cardova Productions Tropika Island of Treasure Curacao (SABC 3) - Production House: Cardova Productions
Best Structured or Docu-reality Show A Very Bonang Year (SABC 1) - Production House: Celebrity Services Africa Pale Ya Koša (SABC 2) - Production House: Full Circle Productions Your People My People (History Channel) - Production House: Pillay Laurenz Media
Best International Format Show Come Dine With Me South Africa Season 6 (BBC Lifestyle) - Production House: Rapid Blue Family Feud South Africa Season 1 (E.tv) - Production House: Rapid Blue Hoor My! Sien My! Soen My! (kykNET) - Production House: Afrokaans Film & Television Ouma Weet Mos S01 (Via) - Production House: Wyrd Films The Single Wives SA-Season 1 (Mnet) - Production House: Black Swan Media Best Educational Programme AMPD Studios Live - Episode 4 (MTV Base) - Production House: Haveyouheard Going Strong S2- Losing a child (SABC 2) - Production House: MIRROR EFFECT MEDIA Made In SA Season 6 (SABC 3) - Production House: Ochre Media Teenagers on a Mission: The Periodic Table (SABC 1) - Production House: I Love That Productions
Best Factual Programme Beyond S1, (Netflix) - Production House: Deaf Empire Studios MegaBoere, (kykNET ) - Production House: Khaki Productions Now or Never (SABC 1) - Production House: Dzuguda Productions Speak Out (SABC 2) - Production House: Aviwe Business Development Services The Devi Show (E.tv) - Production House: Etv
Best Current Affairs Programme CARTE BLANCHE (Mnet) - Production House: Combined Artists KZN Gangs (eNCA) - Production House: eNCA Smoke & Mirrors (Carte Blanche/ DSTV) - Production House: Combined Artists Snitches get stitches Parktown boys (Mnet) - Production House: TIA Productions
Best Variety Show Motswako Season 20 (SABC 2) - Production House: Carol Bouwer Productions Mzansi Magic Music Specials Season 5 (Mzansi Magic) - Production House: Don't Look Down Productions & Agency Republiek van Zoid Afrika (kykNET) - Production House: Brainwave Productions Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar (Comedy central) - Production House: Mustard TV
Best Youth Programme Africa Brags (MTV Base) - Production House: Lincoln Green Media Kompleks (kykNET) - Production House: Infinity Films MTV SHUGA NAIJA: YOUNG MOMS (MTV Base) - Production House: TIA Productions
Best Entertainment Programme DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards 2020 (Mzansi Magic) - Production House: Don't Look Down Productions & Agency Maak My Famous – Showcase (kykNET) - Production House: All Star Entertainment Massive Music (Channel O) - Production House: Don't Look Down Productions & Agency Noot vir Noot Series 45 (SABC 2) - Production House: Stemmburg Television Yimlo (Mzansi Magic) - Production House: RS productions
Best Lifestyle Programme Come Again (SABC 1) - Production House: Tshedza Media Elders: Pelgrimstog van Hoop (kykNET) - Production House: Bonanza Films - JAN (Via) - Production House: Brainwave Productions My Vreemde Vriende (Via) - Production House: WhippetFilms The Insider SA (SABC 3) - Production House: Cardova Productions
Best Made for TV Movie A Christmas Chorus (MNet) - Production House: Marche Media HOME AFFAIRS – A CHRISTMAS TALE (MNet) - Production House: Penguin Films Loving Thokoza (Mzansi Magic) - Production House: Black Brain Pictures
Best Online Content AFI Fashion Week 2020 (SpiceTv) - Production House: Cardova Productions Duiwelspoort (VIA TV)- Production House: Afrokaans Film & Television Noko Mashaba - Lockdown Shandis (Mzansi Magic) - Production House: Rams Comics Best Achievement in Directing - Feature Film Flatland (DSTV Box office) - Practitioner: Jenna Bass Riding with Sugar (Netflix) - Practitioner: Sunu Gonera Stam (DSTV Box office) - Practitioner: Louw Venter
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - Feature Film Seriously Single (Netflix) - Practitioner: Lwazi Mvusi Stam (DStv BoxOffice) - Practitioner: Louw Venter Toorbos (kykNet) - Practitioner: Rene Spies
Best Achievement in Cinematography - Feature Film 8 (Netflix) - Practitioner: David Pienaar Griekwastad (kykNET) - Practitioner: Jozua Malherbe Riding with Sugar (Netflix) - Practitioner: Rory O'Grady
Best Achievement in Sound Design - Feature Film Griekwastad (kykNET) - Practitioner: Ebenhaezer Smal Riding with Sugar (Netflix) - Practitioners: Sound & Motion Studios Sound Team Toorbos (kykNET) - Practitioners: Michael Botha, Kyle Koekemoer, Andrew Smit, Stephen Webster & Jenna Lange
Best Achievement in Original Music/Score - Feature Film Gat In Die Muur (Hole In The Wall) (Netflix) - Practitioner: Andries Smit Griekwastad (kykNET) - Practitioner: Charl - Johan Lingenvelder Toorbos (kykNET) - Practitioner: Andries Smit
Best Achievement in Editing – Feature Film Griekwastad (kykNET) - Practitioner: Lucian Barnard Stam (DSTV Box office) - Practitioner: Matthew Swanepoel Toorbos (kykNET) - Practitioners: Dries Scholtz, Ronelle Loots
Best Achievement in Production Design – Feature Film Dust (DSTV Box office) - Practitioner: Lelanie Pieters Riding with Sugar (Netflix) - Practitioner: Kate van der Merwe Toorbos (kykNET) - Practitioner: Weldemar Coetsee
Best Achievement in Costume Design – Feature Film Riding with Sugar (Netflix) - Practitioner: Annie Seegers Seriously Single (Netflix) - Practitioner: Brenda Khambule Toorbos (kykNET) - Practitioner: Susan Dreyer
Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling - Feature Film Seriously Single (Netflix) - Practitioners: Nonhlanhla Ndlovu, Karabo Makama\ Toorbos (kykNET) - Practitioner: Theola Booyens Triggered (Amazon Prime, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play) - Practitioners: Menio Kalymnios, Stella Kalymnios, & Hannes Oosthuizen
Best Actress - Feature Film Elani Dekker, Toorbos (kykNET) - Character Name: Karoliena Kapp Inge Beckmann, Stam (DSTV Box office) - Character Name: Chantal Tinarie Loots, Gat In Die Muur (Hole In The Wall) (Netflix) - Character Name: Ava
Best Actor – Feature Film Andre Odendaal, Gat In Die Muur (Hole In The Wall) (Netflix) - Character Name: Riaan Gideon Lombard Lombard, Stam (DSTV Box office) - Character Name: Dawid Tshamano Sebe, 8 – (Netflix) - Character Name: Lazarus
Best Supporting Actress - Feature Film Ira Blanckenberg, Toorbos (kykNET) - Production House: Character Name: Meliena Kapp Jane De Wet, Griekwastad (kykNET) - Production House: Character Name: Marthella Steenkamp Tarryn Wyngaard, Stam (DSTV Box office) - Character Name: Samiah
Best Supporting Actor - Feature Film Hakeem Kae Kazim, Riding with Sugar (Netflix) - Character Name: Mambo Justin Strydom, DUST (DSTV Box office) - Character Name: Shane Nicholas Campbell, Gat In Die Muur (Hole In The Wall) – (Netflix) - Character Name: Ben
Best Feature Film Griekwastad, SCENE23 (DSTV Box office) Riding with Sugar, Helena Spring Films (Netflix) Stam, Urucu Media (DSTV Box office)
Best TV Presenter (Public Vote Category) Devi Sankaree Govender, The Devi Show (E.tv) Dineo Ranaka, Yimlo (Mzansi Magic) Entle Bizane, Hectic on 3 (SABC 3) Palesa Tembe, Afternoon Express (SABC 3) Katchie Nzama, Come Again (SABC 1) Katlego Maboe, Tropika Island of Treasure Curacao (SABC 3) Waldimar Pelser, KN Verslag in gesprek (kykNET)
Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela (Public Vote Category) Arendsvlei, Penguin Films (kykNET) Binnelanders, Stark Films (kykNET) Getroud Met Rugby, Overberg Produksies (kykNET) Isono, Clive Morris Productions (BET Africa) Imbewu, Grapevine Productions (E.tv) Isibaya, The Bomb Shelter Film Company (Mzansi Magic) Gomora, Seriti Films (Mzansi Magic) 7de Laan, Danie Odendaal Productions (SABC 2) Skeem Saam, Peu Communication Solutions (SABC 1) Rhythm City, Quizzical Pictures (E.tv) Scandal! Ochre Media (E.tv) Suidooster, Suidooster Films (kykNET) The Queen, Ferguson Films (Mzansi Magic) The River, Tshedza Pictures (1Magic) Lithapo, Quizzical Pictures (SABC 2) Durban Gen, Stained Glass Productions (E.tv) Legacy, Tshedza Pictures (MNet) Uzalo, Stained Glass Productions (SABC 1)
