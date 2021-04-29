Film News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Lifestyle jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

All the 2021 Safta nominees

29 Apr 2021
The nominees for the 15th South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) have just been announced.
Tshedza Pictures, a company owned by Milly Takalani Mulaudzi, dominated the list.  It received over ten nominations with dramas such as 'The River' and M-Net's 'Legacy'. 



The Saftas will be broadcast on SABC 3 on Saturday 22 May at 6.30pm.

Full list of nominees:


Best Short Film                                                                    
Heirloom (Butterfly Films)
The Stranger (TH Films (Pty) Ltd)                     
Uxolile (Zinc Pictures)                                                                         

Best Student Film                                                                
Binding Adventures from The Animation School                   
Flower in the Subway from The Animation School                 
The Boy and the Robin from The Animation School              

TV Soap/Telenovela


Best Achievement in Directing – Telenovela
Gomora Season 1 (Mzansi Magic)
Isono (BET Africa)
Legacy (MNet)   

Best Achievement in Directing - TV Soap

Binnelanders (kykNET
Rhythm City (E.tv)  
Scandal! (E.tv)

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – Telenovela
Gomora Season 1 (Mzansi Magic)
Imbewu Season 3 (E.tv)
The River (1Magic)        

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV Soap
Getroud met Rugby (kykNET)        
Rhythm City (E.tv)
Scandal! (E.tv)

Best Achievement in Original Music/Score
The River (1Magic)
Arendsvlei Season 2 (kykNET)
Isibaya (Mzansi Magic)  
Gomora Season 1 (Mzansi Magic)

Best Achievement in Editing – Telenovela
Legacy (MNet)
The Queen (Mzansi Magic)                     
The River (1Magic)       

Best Achievement in Sound - TV Soap/Telenovela
Arendsvlei Season 2 (kykNET)
Scandal (E.tv) 
The River (1Magic)

Best Achievement in Cinematography – Telenovela
Durban Gen (E.tv)               
Legacy (MNet)
The River (1Magic)

Best Achievement in Wardrobe - TV Soap/Telenovela
Durban Gen (E.tv)
Legacy (MNet)
The River (1Magic) 

Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling- TV Soap/Telenovela
Legacy (1Magic) 
Durban Gen (E.tv)
7de Laan (SABC 2) 

Best Achievement in Art Direction - TV Soap/Telenovela
Legacy (MNet)
Lithapo (SABC 2)
Durban Gen (E.tv) 

Best Actress - Telenovela

Crystal Donna Roberts, Arendsvlei (kykNET) - Character: Janice Cupido
Mary-anne Barlow, Legacy (MNet) - Character: Felicity Price
Sindi Dlathu, The River (1Magic) - Character: Lindiwe     

Best Actor - Telenovela

Dawid Minnaar, Legacy (MNet) - Character: Willem Potgieter
Menzi Ngubane, Isibaya (Mzansi Magic) - Character: Judas Nqwenya
Presley Chweneyagae, The River (1Magic) - Character: Cobra        

Best Supporting Actress - Telenovela
Rami Chuene, Isono (BET Africa) - Character: Jumima Ndlovu
Michelle Botes, Legacy (MNet) - Character: Angelique Price
Quanita Adams, Arendsvlei Season 2 (kykNET) - Character: Leatitia Meintjies  

Best Supporting Actor - Telenovela
Andrew Buckland, Legacy (MNet) - Character: Detective Badenhorst
Lawrence Maleka, The River (1Magic) - Character: Zolani
Meshack Mavuso Magabane, The River (1Magic) - Character: Nsizwa 

Best Actress - TV Soap
Cindy Swanepoel, Binnelanders (kykNET) - Character:  Annelize Roux
Petronella Tshuma, Rhythm City (E.tv) - Character: Pearl Genaro
Shoki Mmola, Skeem Saam – (SABC 1) - Character: Celia Magongwa 

Best Actor-TV Soap
Clint Brink, Binnelanders (kykNET) - Character: Steve Abrahams
Cedwyn Joel, Suidooster (kykNET) - Character: AB Samosodien
Bongile Mantsai, Scandal! (E.tv) - Character: Mthunzi Mayiza    

Best Supporting Actress - TV Soap
Mapula Mafole, Rhythm City (E.tv) - Character: Mapula
Masasa Mbangeni, Scandal! (E.tv) - Character: Thembeka Shezi Nyathi
Portia Joel, Suidooster (kykNET) - Character: Lee Anne Jacobs 

Best Supporting Actor - TV Soap
Molefi Monaisa, Skeem Saam (SABC 1) - Character: Wallet Rakau
Mothusi Magano, Skeem Saam (SABC 1) - Character: Tumishang
Roderick Jaftha, Getroud met Rugby (kykNET) - Character: Buys Isaacs          

Best TV Soap
7de Laan (SABC 2) 
Rhythm City (E.tv)       
Scandal! (E.tv)       

Best Telenovela
Gomora Season 1 (Mzansi Magic) 
Legacy (MNet)
The River (1Magic)                                                                    

TV Drama


Best Achievement in Directing - TV Drama
Blood and Water Season 1 (Netflix) 
Lockdown Season 5 (Mzansi Magic)
Tydelik Terminal (kykNET)     

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - TV Drama
Blood and Water Season 1 (Netflix) 
Housekeepers Season 2 (Mzansi Magic) 
Inconceivable (MNet)
Still Breathing (MNet) 

Best Achievement in Editing - TV Drama
Queen Sono Season 1 (Netflix)        
Still Breathing (MNet) 
Trackers (Mzansi Magic)    

Best Achievement in Sound - TV Drama
Blood and Water Season 1 (Netflix)
Lockdown Season 5 (Mzansi Magic)   
Still Breathing (Mnet)

Best Achievement in Original Music/Score-TV Drama
Housekeepers Season 2 (Mzansi Magic)
Lockdown Season 5 (Mzansi Magic)
Vula Vala (Mzansi Magic)

Best Achievement in Art Direction - TV Drama
Agent (Netflix)
Fynskrif Season 3 (MNet) 
Queen Sono Season 1 (Netflix) 

Best Achievement in Wardrobe - TV Drama
Queen Sono Season 1 (Netflix) 
Still Breathing (MNet) 
Unmarried (Mzansi Magic)                     

Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling - TV Drama
Still Breathing (MNet)
Lockdown (Mzansi Magic) 
Trackers (Mzansi Magic)            

Best Achievement in Cinematography - TV Drama
Blood and Water Season 1 (Netflix) 
Inconceivable (MNet)
Still Breathing (MNet)      

Best Actress - TV Drama
Kate Liquorish, Still Breathing (MNet) - Character: Abi
Tiffany Barbuzano, Still Breathing (MNet) - Character: Jessica
Tina Jaxa, Erased (Moja Love) - Character: Danai

Best Actor - TV Drama
Abduraghman Adams, Melody (SABC 2) - Character: Eric Abrahams
Brandon Auret, Still Breathing (MNet) - Character: Danny
Zolisa Xaluva, Kings of Joburg (Netflix) - Character: Mo Masire 

Best Supporting Actress - TV Drama
Jay Anstey, Inconceivable (MNet) - Character: Tamsin Watts
June van Merch, Sara se Geheim Season 3 (kykNET) - Character: Sara
Lorcia Cooper Kumalo, Housekeepers Season 2 (Mzansi Magic) - Character: Mkhonto
Zola Nombona, Lockdown Season 5 (Mzansi Magic) - Character: Monde

Best Supporting Actor - TV Drama
James Ngcobo, Queen Sono Season 1 (Netflix) - Production: President Malunga
Lindani Nkosi, Housekeepers Season 2 (Mzansi Magic) - Character: Clive Ngubane
Michael Richard, Still Breathing (MNet) - Character: Colin 

Best TV Drama
Agent (Netflix)
Blood and Water Season 1 (Netflix)                 
Inconceivable (MNet)           
Lockdown Season 5 (Mzansi Magic)                  
Trackers (Mzansi Magic)       

TV Comedy


Best Achievement in Directing -TV Comedy
Hotel (kykNET)             
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)                
The Riviera (SABC 2) 

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting -TV Comedy
Black Tax (BET Africa)
Hotel (kykNET)
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix) 

Best Achievement in Editing - TV Comedy
Black Tax (BET Africa)
Cas Oppie Kassie (kykNET)
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix) 

Best Achievement in Sound - TV Comedy
Black Tax (BET Africa)                 
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix) 
The Riviera (SABC 2)

Best Achievement in Art Direction - TV Comedy
Die Vlieende Springbokkie Season 2 (The Flying Springbuck) (SABC 2) 
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)
The Riviera (SABC 2) 

Best Achievement in Wardrobe - TV Comedy
Cas Oppie Kassie (kykNET) 
Die Vlieende Springbokkie Season 2 (The Flying Springbuck) (SABC 2)            
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)            

Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling - TV Comedy
Cas Oppie Kassie (kykNET)     
Die Vlieende Springbokkie Season 2 (The Flying Springbuck) (SABC 2)
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)

Best Achievement in Cinematography - TV Comedy
Cas Oppie Kassie (kykNET) 
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)     
The Riviera (SABC 2)

Best Actress-TV Comedy
Busisiwe Lurayi, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix) - Character: Tumi
Chanelle de Jager, Kniediep in die Warm Water (SABC 2) - Character: Sunet
Mari Molefe van Heerden, Die Vlieende Springbokkie Season 2 (The Flying Springbuck) (SABC 2) -Character: Captain FJ Bezuidenhout 

Best Actor -TV Comedy
James Borthwick, Hotel (kykNET) - Character: Freddie
Keenan Arrison, The Riviera (SABC 2) - Character: Nazeem Isaacs
Mandla  Jwara, Black Tax (BET Africa) - Character: Sizwe

Best Supporting Actress - TV Comedy
Chantal Herman, The Riviera (SABC 2) - Character: Liz Isaacs
Clementine Mosimane, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix) - Character: Dineo Sello
Martelize Kolver, Hotel (kykNET) - Character: Brenda

Best Supporting Actor -TV Comedy
De Klerk Oelofse, Hotel (kykNET) - Character: Jaap
Desmond Dube, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix) - Character: Shadrack
Motlatsi Mafatshe,  How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix) - Character: Themba Twala

Best TV Comedy
Black Tax (BET Africa)
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)
The Riviera (SABC 2)                                                                       

Documentary Feature


Best Achievement in Directing - Documentary 
A New Country -  Sifiso Khanyile   
Chasing the Sun -  Greg Lomas & Gareth Whittaker
Days of Cannibalism - Teboho Edkins             
How to Steal a Country - Rehad Desai & Mark Kaplan
Pango - Tami  Marriott                

Best Achievement in Cinematography - Documentary
Chasing the Sun - Carter Devin
Lefu - The Funeral - Maanda Nwendamutswu
Mother to Mother - Gray Kotze                   
Ngomusa - Katleho Tsotetsi
When The Flame Speaks - Katlego Mohapi  

Best Achievement in Editing - Documentary
Badimo S1-Music and Trance -  Priscilla Mandlate
Chasing the Sun -  Christiaan Scheepers   
How to Steal a Country -  Megan Gill         
Lefu - The Funeral -  Nhlanhla Mngadi
When The Flame Speaks - Ikaye Masisi                 

Best Achievement in Sound - Documentary Feature
Badimo S1 - Music and Trance -  Bernad Masoka
Days of Cannibalism - Teboho Edkins 
How to Steal a Country -  Charlotte Buys   
Mother to Mother -  Craig Ryneveld & Georg Hohn           
When The Flame Speaks - Otsile Manyedi & Nakampe Mohale      

Best Documentary Feature
A New Country - Production House: Anaphora Films             
Days of Cannibalism - Production House: Day Zero Films               
How to Steal a Country - Production House: Uhuru Productions                     
Mother to Mother - Production House: Seashore Films               

Best Documentary Short
Lefu - The Funeral - Production House: STEPS               
Lindela Under Lockdown! - Production House: Passion Seed Communications             
When The Flame Speaks - Production House: Pontsho Visuals              

Best Made for TV Documentary
Badimo S1-Music and Trance - Production House: MIRROR EFFECT MEDIA
Chasing the Sun - Production House: T and W             
Evolution Of Mzansi Street Culture - Production House: SIMZ MRVL COMPANY
My Story Of Kwaito - I am Still In Love with Kwaito - Production House: Where Is The Beef Media                       

Best Natural History and Environmental Programme
Frozen Islands -  Production House: Obsessively Creative
Kingdoms of Fire, Ice & Fairy Tales - Production House: Scott & de Bod Films     
My Octopus Teacher - Production House: Sea Change Project
Realm of the Rattlesnake - Production House: Earth Touch                                                                       

Best Children's Programme
Big Breakfast (SABC 1) - Production House: Urban Brew Studios
Hectic on 3 Heritage Day (SABC 3) - Production House: Okuhle Media     
Kids Safari Madagascar (DSTV Channel 155) - Production House: Lion Mountain Media - Real Time
Takalani Sesame Season 11 (SABC 2) - Production House: Ochre Media
YOTV Live -Trending Tuesday (SABC 1) - Production House: Urban Brew Studios                                                   

Best Competition Reality Show
Celebrity Mystery Box (Mzansi Magic) - Production House: Brightfire Pictures           
The Taste Master SA (SABC 3) - Production House: Cardova Productions     
Tropika Island of Treasure Curacao (SABC 3) - Production House: Cardova Productions                                         

Best Structured or Docu-reality Show
A Very Bonang Year (SABC 1) - Production House: Celebrity Services Africa
Pale Ya Koša (SABC 2) - Production House: Full Circle Productions
Your People My People (History Channel) - Production House: Pillay Laurenz Media                                               

Best International Format Show
Come Dine With Me South Africa Season 6 (BBC Lifestyle) - Production House: Rapid Blue
Family Feud  South Africa Season 1 (E.tv) - Production House: Rapid Blue
Hoor My! Sien My! Soen My! (kykNET) - Production House: Afrokaans Film & Television
Ouma Weet Mos S01 (Via) - Production House: Wyrd Films                     
The Single Wives SA-Season 1 (Mnet) - Production House: Black Swan Media                                                                               
Best Educational Programme
AMPD Studios Live - Episode 4 (MTV Base) - Production House: Haveyouheard   
Going Strong S2- Losing a child (SABC 2) - Production House: MIRROR EFFECT MEDIA         
Made In SA Season 6 (SABC 3) - Production House: Ochre Media
Teenagers on a Mission: The Periodic Table (SABC 1) - Production House: I Love That Productions  

Best Factual Programme 
Beyond S1, (Netflix) - Production House: Deaf Empire Studios     
MegaBoere, (kykNET   ) - Production House: Khaki Productions           
Now or Never (SABC 1) - Production House: Dzuguda Productions                 
Speak Out (SABC 2)   - Production House: Aviwe Business Development Services
The Devi Show (E.tv)   - Production House: Etv                      

Best Current Affairs Programme
CARTE BLANCHE (Mnet) - Production House: Combined Artists           
KZN Gangs (eNCA) - Production House: eNCA                 
Smoke & Mirrors (Carte Blanche/ DSTV) - Production House: Combined Artists
Snitches get stitches Parktown boys (Mnet) - Production House: TIA Productions                                                 

Best Variety  Show
Motswako Season 20 (SABC 2) - Production House: Carol Bouwer Productions         
Mzansi Magic Music Specials Season 5 (Mzansi Magic) - Production House: Don't Look Down Productions & Agency
Republiek van Zoid Afrika (kykNET) - Production House: Brainwave Productions 
Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar (Comedy central) -  Production House: Mustard TV                                       

Best Youth Programme
Africa Brags (MTV Base) - Production House: Lincoln Green Media                 
Kompleks (kykNET) - Production House: Infinity Films                   
MTV SHUGA NAIJA: YOUNG MOMS (MTV Base) - Production House: TIA Productions     

Best Entertainment Programme
DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards 2020 (Mzansi Magic) - Production House: Don't Look Down Productions & Agency           
Maak My Famous – Showcase (kykNET) - Production House: All Star Entertainment
Massive Music (Channel O) - Production House: Don't Look Down Productions & Agency
Noot vir Noot Series 45 (SABC 2) - Production House: Stemmburg Television
Yimlo (Mzansi Magic) - Production House: RS productions                                                                   

Best Lifestyle Programme
Come Again (SABC 1) - Production House: Tshedza Media               
Elders: Pelgrimstog van Hoop (kykNET) - Production House: Bonanza Films -
JAN (Via) - Production House: Brainwave Productions   
My Vreemde Vriende (Via) - Production House: WhippetFilms     
The Insider SA (SABC 3) - Production House: Cardova Productions                     

Best Made for TV Movie
A Christmas Chorus (MNet) - Production House: Marche Media     
HOME AFFAIRS – A CHRISTMAS TALE (MNet) - Production House: Penguin Films
Loving Thokoza (Mzansi Magic) - Production House: Black Brain Pictures                                                        

Best Online Content
AFI Fashion Week 2020 (SpiceTv) - Production House: Cardova Productions     
Duiwelspoort (VIA TV)- Production House: Afrokaans Film & Television
Noko Mashaba - Lockdown Shandis (Mzansi Magic) - Production House: Rams Comics                                                                           
Best Achievement in Directing - Feature Film 
Flatland (DSTV Box office) - Practitioner: Jenna Bass                   
Riding with Sugar (Netflix) - Practitioner: Sunu  Gonera
Stam (DSTV Box office) - Practitioner: Louw Venter                                                                             

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - Feature Film           
Seriously Single (Netflix) - Practitioner: Lwazi Mvusi
Stam (DStv BoxOffice) - Practitioner: Louw Venter
Toorbos (kykNet) - Practitioner: Rene Spies                    

Best Achievement in Cinematography - Feature Film
8 (Netflix) - Practitioner: David  Pienaar               
Griekwastad (kykNET) - Practitioner: Jozua Malherbe
Riding with Sugar (Netflix) - Practitioner: Rory O'Grady     

Best Achievement in Sound Design - Feature Film
Griekwastad (kykNET) - Practitioner: Ebenhaezer Smal
Riding with Sugar (Netflix) - Practitioners: Sound & Motion Studios Sound Team
Toorbos (kykNET) - Practitioners:  Michael Botha, Kyle  Koekemoer, Andrew Smit, Stephen Webster & Jenna Lange  

Best Achievement in Original Music/Score - Feature Film
Gat In Die Muur (Hole In The Wall) (Netflix) - Practitioner: Andries Smit                 
Griekwastad (kykNET) - Practitioner: Charl - Johan Lingenvelder                   
Toorbos (kykNET) - Practitioner: Andries Smit                 

Best Achievement in Editing – Feature Film
Griekwastad (kykNET) - Practitioner: Lucian  Barnard             
Stam (DSTV Box office) - Practitioner: Matthew Swanepoel
Toorbos (kykNET) - Practitioners: Dries Scholtz, Ronelle Loots                                                                          

Best Achievement in Production Design – Feature Film
Dust (DSTV Box office) - Practitioner: Lelanie Pieters
Riding with Sugar (Netflix) - Practitioner: Kate van der Merwe
Toorbos (kykNET) - Practitioner: Weldemar Coetsee                                                                                   

Best Achievement in Costume Design – Feature Film
Riding with Sugar (Netflix) - Practitioner: Annie Seegers   
Seriously Single (Netflix) - Practitioner: Brenda Khambule
Toorbos (kykNET) - Practitioner: Susan Dreyer               

Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling - Feature Film
Seriously Single (Netflix) - Practitioners: Nonhlanhla Ndlovu, Karabo Makama\
Toorbos (kykNET) - Practitioner: Theola Booyens
Triggered (Amazon Prime, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play) - Practitioners: Menio Kalymnios, Stella Kalymnios, & Hannes Oosthuizen

Best Actress - Feature Film
Elani Dekker, Toorbos (kykNET) - Character Name: Karoliena Kapp
Inge Beckmann, Stam (DSTV Box office) - Character Name: Chantal
Tinarie Loots, Gat In Die Muur (Hole In The Wall)  (Netflix) - Character Name: Ava 

Best Actor – Feature Film
Andre Odendaal, Gat In Die Muur (Hole In The Wall) (Netflix) - Character Name: Riaan
Gideon Lombard Lombard, Stam (DSTV Box office) - Character Name: Dawid
Tshamano Sebe, 8 – (Netflix) - Character Name: Lazarus

Best Supporting Actress - Feature Film
Ira Blanckenberg, Toorbos (kykNET) - Production House: Character Name: Meliena Kapp
Jane De Wet, Griekwastad (kykNET) - Production House: Character Name: Marthella Steenkamp
Tarryn Wyngaard, Stam (DSTV Box office) - Character Name: Samiah                                                     

Best Supporting Actor - Feature Film
Hakeem Kae Kazim, Riding with Sugar (Netflix) - Character Name: Mambo
Justin Strydom, DUST (DSTV Box office) - Character Name: Shane
Nicholas Campbell, Gat In Die Muur (Hole In The Wall) – (Netflix) - Character Name: Ben         

Best Feature Film               
Griekwastad, SCENE23 (DSTV Box office)           
Riding with Sugar, Helena Spring Films (Netflix)
Stam, Urucu Media (DSTV Box office) 

Best TV Presenter (Public Vote Category)
Devi Sankaree Govender, The Devi Show (E.tv)
Dineo Ranaka, Yimlo (Mzansi Magic)           
Entle Bizane, Hectic on 3 (SABC 3)
Palesa Tembe, Afternoon Express (SABC 3)           
Katchie Nzama, Come Again (SABC 1)
Katlego Maboe, Tropika Island of Treasure Curacao (SABC 3)     
Waldimar Pelser, KN Verslag in gesprek (kykNET)                                                 

Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela (Public Vote Category)
Arendsvlei, Penguin Films (kykNET)
Binnelanders, Stark Films (kykNET)
Getroud Met Rugby, Overberg Produksies (kykNET)
Isono, Clive Morris Productions (BET Africa)           
Imbewu, Grapevine Productions (E.tv)         
Isibaya, The Bomb Shelter Film Company (Mzansi Magic) 
Gomora, Seriti Films (Mzansi Magic)
7de Laan, Danie Odendaal Productions (SABC 2) 
Skeem Saam, Peu Communication Solutions (SABC 1)
Rhythm City, Quizzical Pictures (E.tv)         
Scandal! Ochre Media (E.tv)
Suidooster, Suidooster Films (kykNET)       
The Queen, Ferguson Films (Mzansi Magic)
The River, Tshedza Pictures (1Magic)
Lithapo, Quizzical Pictures (SABC 2)
Durban Gen, Stained Glass Productions (E.tv)       
Legacy, Tshedza Pictures (MNet)
Uzalo, Stained Glass Productions (SABC 1)
Comment

Read more: SAFTAs, South African Film and Television Awards

Related

All the nominees for the 13th annual SAFTAs11 Feb 2019
M-Net Magic in MotionM-Net's local content strategy wins big!22 Mar 2017
M-Net Magic in MotionM-Net Magic in Motion graduate nominated for SAFTA!17 Mar 2017
PacinamixSomizi announced as face of McCafé Couch Sessions10 Mar 2017
Nominees for 2015 SAFTAs announced3 Mar 2015
Pressure Cooker Studios nominated for SAFTA award31 Mar 2014
SAFTAs nominees announced10 Mar 2014
SABC soapie: Episode 42...And then there were three... make that two19 Mar 2013

News


Show more
Let's do Biz