SA surf brand Mami Wata crowdfunds for international expansion

As a premium apparel brand that celebrates Africa’s diverse and expressive surf culture, Mami Wata, whose name means 'Mother Water' is challenging the global surf industry’s image of what it means to be a surfer, and to redefine surfing globally.
“We’re on a mission to connect the world to the power of African surf culture,” says Mami Wata co-founder Selema Masekela. “Much of the last sixty years has told us you need to emulate being from Southern California, or the south coast of Australia to fit the description of being a surfer. African surf culture will redefine the manner in which people will perceive the activity known as surfing and the lifestyle that comes with it.”
Global brand ambitions
Mami Wata’s ambition is to become the world’s first global African surf lifestyle brand. “We’re challenging what we believe is a stagnant $9bn global industry, ready for disruption. Through our partnership with Crowdcube, we’re looking for investors who believe in the power of purpose, brand and design to create an exciting, meaningful global business,” says Nick Dutton, co-founder and CEO.
“Since our launch in Cape Town in 2017, we’ve proven the concept by generating over $500,000 sales to date and extensive global PR. We are now primed to launch internationally and scale the business,” adds Dutton.
Working in conjunction with Crowdcube, Mami Wata will give investors the opportunity to join its mission and invest alongside entrepreneurial investors including Simon Mottram of Rapha, Tom Singh OBE of Rianta Capital and Pollyking & Co.
Little over a year ago, three friends with thriving creative careers embarked on a mission to combine their love of Africa with their passion for surfing...
Lauren Hartzenberg 17 Oct 2017
Made in Africa
Mami Wata manufactures its full range of premium products in Africa to create jobs and build skills. The brand says its mission is to make the term 'Made in Africa' synonymous with quality. Mami Wata supports African surf therapy organisations that directly improve lives and advocates for responsible surf tourism to the African continent. This in turn supports local surf communities
and their economies.
“Mami Wata has a deep purpose to be a creative force for good in Africa,” says Luke Lang, Crowdcube co-founder and CMO. “It’s a purpose which will resonate with many of our investors. As a brand, they’re challenging an industry, and this also aligns with our mission to help nurture the growth of innovative businesses. We’ve no doubt the campaign will be a real success.”