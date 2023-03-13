Rapper Costa Titch collapses on stage, dies

South African rapper Costa Titch, whose real name is Costa Tsobanoglou, has died. According to reports, the 28 years old collapsed on stage during his performance at the Ultra Music Festival at the Nasrec Expo Centre on Saturday, 11 March.

Videos were posted on social media show the Big Flexa hitmaker falling twice while dazzling party-goers at Expo Centre in Nasrec. He's known for his many hits such as Activate and Nkalakatha.

His death comes just a month after another rapper Kiernan Forbes famously known as AKA was shot dead on Durban.

The family thanked "emergency responders and all those present in his last hours on this earth."

"As a family, were are faced with a difficult time as we try to make sense of what has befallen us and ask that we be afforded the time and space to gather ourselves."

"The Tsobanoglou family thanks you for the love and support you have given to our son, and may you continue to uplift him even in spirit. Please keep us in your prayers and uplifted in the Lord", ended the statement.

Costa won Best Collaboration and Best Remix for his Nkalakatha remix featuring Riky Rick and AKA at the 2020 South African Hip Hop Awards.

He recently signed to Senegalese-American rapper Akon's record label Konvict Kulture. The Lonely rapper recently featured on the remix of Costa's hit song Big Flexa.