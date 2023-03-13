All the 2023 Oscar winners!

Here are all the winners
Best Picture: Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actress: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actor: Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Animated Feature: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actress: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Documentary Feature: Navalny
Live-action Short: An Irish Goodbye
Cinematography: All Quiet on the Western Front
Makeup & Hair: The Whale
Costume Design: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
International Film: All Quiet on the Western Front
Documentary Short: The Elephant Whisperers
Animated Short: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Production Design: All Quiet on the Western Front
Original Score: All Quiet on the Western Front
Visual Effects: Avatar: The Way of Water
Original Screenplay: Everything Everywhere All at Once
Adapted Screenplay: Women Talking
Sound: Top Gun: Maverick
Original Song: Naatu Naatu, RRR
Editing: Everything Everywhere All at Once