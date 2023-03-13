All the 2023 Oscar winners!

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood, the 95th Academy Awards were presented on Sunday.

Here are all the winners

Best Picture: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actress: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor: Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Animated Feature: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actress: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Documentary Feature: Navalny

Live-action Short: An Irish Goodbye

Cinematography: All Quiet on the Western Front

Makeup & Hair: The Whale

Costume Design: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

International Film: All Quiet on the Western Front

Documentary Short: The Elephant Whisperers

Animated Short: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Production Design: All Quiet on the Western Front

Original Score: All Quiet on the Western Front

Visual Effects: Avatar: The Way of Water

Original Screenplay: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Adapted Screenplay: Women Talking

Sound: Top Gun: Maverick

Original Song: Naatu Naatu, RRR

Editing: Everything Everywhere All at Once