All the 2023 Oscar winners!

13 Mar 2023
Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood, the 95th Academy Awards were presented on Sunday.
Image by from
Image by Tom from Pixabay

Here are all the winners

Best Picture: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actress: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor: Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Animated Feature: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actress: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Source:
Is the new Oscars crisis team too little too late?

By 8 Mar 2023

Documentary Feature: Navalny

Live-action Short: An Irish Goodbye

Cinematography: All Quiet on the Western Front

Makeup & Hair: The Whale

Costume Design: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

International Film: All Quiet on the Western Front

Documentary Short: The Elephant Whisperers

Animated Short: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Production Design: All Quiet on the Western Front

Original Score: All Quiet on the Western Front

Visual Effects: Avatar: The Way of Water

What's hot at the box office this February
What's hot at the box office this February

By 1 Feb 2023

Original Screenplay: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Adapted Screenplay: Women Talking

Sound: Top Gun: Maverick

Original Song: Naatu Naatu, RRR

Editing: Everything Everywhere All at Once

