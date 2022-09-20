Industries

    #MusicExchange: Shooting into the stars with DJ Joe Bermudez

    20 Sep 2022
    Martin MyersBy: Martin Myers
    US Billboard chart-topping DJ and producer Joe Bermudez has collaborated with singer-songwriter Dana McKeon on the brand-new single Tug of War, which is out today across all digital platforms.
    Image supplied: Joe Bermudez
    Image supplied: Joe Bermudez

    Based in Boston, Bermudez has toured the world sharing the stage with DJ's such as David Guetta and Avicii, worked with Grammy award-winning artists such as Britney Spears and Rihanna and has DJ'd everything from the Ultra Music Festival in Miami to being one the opening acts for Madonna's hugely successful MDMA tour.

    Bermudez also has close ties to South Africa via much-loved singer-songwriter, Louise Carver, with whom he topped the Billboard Dance/Club Play chart in 2016 with their first single Sunrise and again reached #1 in 2018 for their next single, Crazy Enough.

    “I first heard of Louise Carver when I was on tour in South Africa with David Guetta. I loved her voice, reached out and am glad I did since our collaborations have resulted in two #1 singles on the Billboard Chart,” he recalls.

    Since then, they’ve collaborated on a third single entitled Lose my Number, the music video for the single is already closing in on almost half a million views after only being released this year.

    For his latest single, Bermudez collaborates with Dana McKeon, a chart-topping singer-songwriter from Malta.

    I caught up with him last week…

    What is your job description?

    To make people feel good

    What does music mean to you?

    Everything

    My music is about…

    Real issues over happy dance grooves to help people deal with them

    What is your motto?

    "Throwin' that money like you just won the lotto". No wait, that's Tiesto's. Mine would be "Don't sweat the small stuff”.

    Fame is…

    Not important

    Retirement will happen when…

    I physically can't get out of bed

    I don't do…

    Seafood

    I would love to co-write with…

    Shane McAnally

    Where do you go for inspiration to create?

    For a run

    What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

    Not being trapped in a cubicle from nine to five.

    The song you must do during every show?

    Sunrise

    Any funny moments on stage?

    I'm just surprised no one's throwing tomatoes at me

    My heroes are…

    Spiderman, Captain Marvel, Daredevil… Just kidding. It's my parents

    My style icon is…

    Adam Sandler. Nothing beats a good t-shirt

    What is your most treasured possession?

    A text from Madonna saying I rocked it

    It's your round; what are you drinking?

    Smoothies for everyone!!!

    Dream gig to do?

    Coachella

    What makes you stand out?

    I like to incorporate rock and country influences into dance music

    Any nicknames?

    Normally I'm Joe, but I somehow become Joseph when I'm in trouble

    If you were not a musician, what would you do?

    I wanted to be a lawyer when I was younger

    Pick five words to describe yourself?

    Passionate, determined, adventurous, easygoing, fun

    What are you streaming?

    Stranger Things

    Greatest movie ever made?

    Spaceballs

    What book are you reading?

    The Music Never Stops by Peter Shapiro

    What song changed your life?

    Livin' Joy - Dreamer

    Who do you love?

    Angela

    What is your favourite word?

    Asparagus

    Top of your bucket list?

    To be a voice in a Pixar animated movie

    Your greatest achievement?

    Still getting to do music for a living

    What do you complain about most often?

    That there's pickle juice all over my food

    What is your biggest fear?

    Clowns

    Happiness is…

    Not caring what others think

    On stage, I tend to…

    Push buttons

    The best life lesson you've learned?

    It takes a good 10 years to become an overnight success

    What has been your favourite journey so far?

    Hiking the Great Wall of China

    Do you do charity work, and if you do – what do you do?

    I help fundraise for Samaritans and the Alzheimer's Association

    Wishes and dreams?

    To record a song with Sarah McLachlan

    Martin Myers
    Martin Myers' articles

    About Martin Myers

    Co-owner at Triple M Entertainment, founder Music Exchange, manager Sipho Hotstix Mabuse
