MusicExchange: Shooting into the stars with DJ Joe Bermudez

US Billboard chart-topping DJ and producer Joe Bermudez has collaborated with singer-songwriter Dana McKeon on the brand-new single Tug of War, which is out today across all digital platforms.

Image supplied: Joe Bermudez

Based in Boston, Bermudez has toured the world sharing the stage with DJ's such as David Guetta and Avicii, worked with Grammy award-winning artists such as Britney Spears and Rihanna and has DJ'd everything from the Ultra Music Festival in Miami to being one the opening acts for Madonna's hugely successful MDMA tour.

Bermudez also has close ties to South Africa via much-loved singer-songwriter, Louise Carver, with whom he topped the Billboard Dance/Club Play chart in 2016 with their first single Sunrise and again reached #1 in 2018 for their next single, Crazy Enough.

“I first heard of Louise Carver when I was on tour in South Africa with David Guetta. I loved her voice, reached out and am glad I did since our collaborations have resulted in two #1 singles on the Billboard Chart,” he recalls.

Since then, they’ve collaborated on a third single entitled Lose my Number, the music video for the single is already closing in on almost half a million views after only being released this year.

For his latest single, Bermudez collaborates with Dana McKeon, a chart-topping singer-songwriter from Malta.

I caught up with him last week…

What is your job description?

To make people feel good

What does music mean to you?

Everything

My music is about…

Real issues over happy dance grooves to help people deal with them

What is your motto?

"Throwin' that money like you just won the lotto". No wait, that's Tiesto's. Mine would be "Don't sweat the small stuff”.

Fame is…

Not important

Retirement will happen when…

I physically can't get out of bed

I don't do…

Seafood

I would love to co-write with…

Shane McAnally

Where do you go for inspiration to create?

For a run

What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

Not being trapped in a cubicle from nine to five.

The song you must do during every show?

Sunrise

Any funny moments on stage?

I'm just surprised no one's throwing tomatoes at me

My heroes are…

Spiderman, Captain Marvel, Daredevil… Just kidding. It's my parents

My style icon is…

Adam Sandler. Nothing beats a good t-shirt

What is your most treasured possession?

A text from Madonna saying I rocked it

It's your round; what are you drinking?

Smoothies for everyone!!!

Dream gig to do?

Coachella

What makes you stand out?

I like to incorporate rock and country influences into dance music

Any nicknames?

Normally I'm Joe, but I somehow become Joseph when I'm in trouble

If you were not a musician, what would you do?

I wanted to be a lawyer when I was younger

Pick five words to describe yourself?

Passionate, determined, adventurous, easygoing, fun

What are you streaming?

Stranger Things

Greatest movie ever made?

Spaceballs

What book are you reading?

The Music Never Stops by Peter Shapiro

What song changed your life?

Livin' Joy - Dreamer

Who do you love?

Angela

What is your favourite word?

Asparagus

Top of your bucket list?

To be a voice in a Pixar animated movie

Your greatest achievement?

Still getting to do music for a living

What do you complain about most often?

That there's pickle juice all over my food

What is your biggest fear?

Clowns

Happiness is…

Not caring what others think

On stage, I tend to…

Push buttons

The best life lesson you've learned?

It takes a good 10 years to become an overnight success

What has been your favourite journey so far?

Hiking the Great Wall of China

Do you do charity work, and if you do – what do you do?

I help fundraise for Samaritans and the Alzheimer's Association

Wishes and dreams?

To record a song with Sarah McLachlan

