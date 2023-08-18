Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Exposure MarketingEbony+IvoryDash Digital StudioBoomtownTDMCMachine_EverlyticBurnesseoLevergyHustle MediaTopco MediaBrave GroupDentsuIMC ConferenceKantarEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Media Freedom News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Zimbabwe elections: Journalists barred and democracy activists deported

18 Aug 2023
Zimbabwean authorities on Thursday deported four regional democracy activists on arrival at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and barred hordes of journalists from several international media houses, including at least one Daily Maverick photojournalist, ahead of the country's general elections slated for Wednesday.
Source: © Wikimedia Zimbabwean authorities on Thursday deported four regional democracy activists on arrival at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport
Source: © Wikimedia Wikimedia Zimbabwean authorities on Thursday deported four regional democracy activists on arrival at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport

Zimbabwean authorities on Thursday deported four regional democracy activists on arrival at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and barred hordes of journalists from several international media houses, including at least one Daily Maverick photojournalist, ahead of the country’s general elections slated for Wednesday.

Authorities at Zimbabwe’s major airport turned back Chris Maroleng, who is the executive director of Good Governance Africa in the Southern African Development Community region, and three of his colleagues from Good Governance Africa while several journalists from foreign media organisations were denied clearance to cover the upcoming elections.

Some Zimbabwean immigration officials who requested not to be named said they received instructions from security officials not to allow Maroleng, a former broadcaster with the South African Broadcasting Corporation, and members of his delegation into the country.

Read the full article by Frank Chikowore at Daily Maverick.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
Read more: Media freedom, press freedom, freedom of the press, Zimbabwe elections, Daily Maverick

Related

Source: © Swisherpost Rioters linked to the Cape Town taxi strike were caught on camera looting shops inside the Gugulethu Shopping Mall
Arrests made after looting during Cape Town taxi strike3 days ago
Image supplied. A media training workshop on violence against women in elections (VAWIE) was hosted by The Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN)
Zimbawe media workshop on violence against women in elections6 Jul 2023
Source: © The Reading List The cover of Freedom Writer: My Life and Times, the autobiography of legendary journalist Juby Mayet
Sanef fund to fight misinformation on journalism27 Jun 2023
Source:
Tunisian journalist detained after criticising president21 Jun 2023
#EarthGathering: Unlocking SA's energy transition potential amid sector uncertainty
#EarthGathering: Unlocking SA's energy transition potential amid sector uncertainty29 May 2023
Daily Maverick's DM168 newspaper posts impressive 11.6% circulation growth amid industry decline
Daily MaverickDaily Maverick's DM168 newspaper posts impressive 11.6% circulation growth amid industry decline24 May 2023
Source:
Tunisia police to investigate 2 top journalists, radio station says19 May 2023
Both the Constitution and legal precedent allow journalists to publish information that is in the public interest, even if that information was obtained unlawfully. Illustration: Lisa Nelson / GroundUp
Can journalists publish "stolen" information?18 May 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz