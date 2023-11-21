Industries

    Carrol Boyes opens at Mall Of The South

    21 Nov 2023
    21 Nov 2023
    Carrol Boyes has announced the opening of a new bespoke store in Gauteng and welcomes its 25th store in Mall Of The South, in Johannesburg. The latest addition to the current store complement means that customers from Aspen Lakes and surrounds can shop in-store at Mall Of The South.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Located at the of Corner Swartkoppies Road & Kliprivier Drive, Aspen Lakes, Carrol Boyes is poised to as the destination for home décor, dinner and tableware as well as unique gifting.

    "We are thrilled to offer our customers the shopping experience of a new bespoke store. With new ranges launching over the next few months, we need more spaces to display our diverse ranges. We cannot wait for our customers, new and old, to come into our stores and enjoy this with us," says Janine George, chief product and marketing officer.

    Customers and collectors can visit our brand-new store and look forward to exploring both classic Carrol Boyes pieces alongside standout new arrivals to existing collections from Friday.

    Charles Boyes, CEO and brother of Carrol Boyes together with Ainsley Grisdale, Head of Retail, opened the store: "We are proud of our expansion and look forward to bringing more of Carrol’s designs and other exciting ranges to our customers’ homes over the coming months."

    Let's do Biz