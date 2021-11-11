Bravo Brands acquires Nouwens Carpets, growing new flooring division

Bravo Brands, the South African company specialising in home and lifestyle comfort products, has acquired full ownership of local flooring company Nouwens Carpets. The deal marks one of the first steps in the implementation of Bravo Brands' acquisitive expansion strategy.

Dave Govender, CEO of Bravo Brands

Supporting, developing local business

Bravo Brands, which rebranded from Bravo Group this year, owns brands including Sealy, Slumberland, King Koil, La-Z-Boy and Grafton Everest. It described the new acquisition as "incremental" to its portfolio of brands, and added that the deal accelerates the growth strategy of the company.South African company Nouwens Carpets traces its rich history back to 1962, when Cornelis Nouwens first set up a manufacturing plant in Harrismith, and from where it continued to supply its tufted wool carpets throughout the country. Challenging recent economic circumstances led to Nouwens Carpets going into business rescue early in 2021.Dave Govender, CEO of Bravo Brands, believes that by bringing the company into the Bravo fold under its newly created Bravo Flooring division, Nouwens Carpets can once again be a leading manufacturer and distributor of commercial and residential carpet products, as well as the growing synthetic turf market in the country.Andrew Dewar, chairman of the Bravo Brands board, commented that the acquisition has afforded Bravo the opportunity to not only invest in the sustainability and growth of the textile industry, but in Harrismith itself through the preservation of jobs at the factory at a time when unemployment is at such unprecedented levels.In September this year, Bravo Brands unveiled a new logo and corporate identity as part of an extensive rebranding initiative. The rename from Bravo Group aligns with the company’s mission to grow and acquire home comfort brands, under one group.With more than 121 years of craftsmanship and heritage to its name, Bravo Brands said it believes in the importance of supporting and developing local businesses, and emphasis is placed on local manufacturing processes and supply chain solutions.Govender commented, “Bravo Brands’ growth path has enjoyed a steady upward trajectory, even through the pandemic, and has seen the business evolve from furniture manufacturer to multiple home comfort brand owner. For us, the importance of crafting brands whilst supporting local industry cannot be overstated.“The recent global supply chain disruption has reiterated the need for local manufacturing capabilities, and we remain so incredibly proud not only of our South African heritage, but also of our local manufacturing base.”