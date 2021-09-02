Sealy and King Koil owner Bravo Group rebrands to Bravo Brands

Bravo Group, the South African company specialising in home and lifestyle comfort products, has changed its name to Bravo Brands as part of an extensive rebranding initiative that includes a new logo and refreshed corporate identity.

Laying foundation for future business sustainability

Design inspiration

The rebrand took effect on 1 September 2021 and comes as the company experienced a steady upward growth trajectory, even through the pandemic, and has seen the business evolve from a furniture manufacturer to multiple home comfort brand owner.The rename to Bravo Brands aligns with the company’s mission to grow and acquire home comfort brands, under one group. Bravo Brands currently has eight home comfort brands under one umbrella – Sealy, Slumberland, Edblo and King Koil make up the Sleep Division, while Alpine, La-Z-Boy, Grafton Everest and Gommagomma form the Lounge Division. As the expansion strategy evolves, more household brands are expected to join the stable.Bravo Brands said the rebranding initiative coincided with recent changes to the company’s internal structure and processes and is a refreshing take on a South African success story, which continues to mature into an attractive case for investment.“This rename and rebrand represents a significant step in Bravo Brands’ evolution. We’re redefining who we are, driving change and shaping the future of the furniture and manufacturing industry,” said Dave Govender, chief executive officer. “Our brand ethos has always been built on trust, credibility and industry knowledge. We pride ourselves on our commitment to driving success and sustainability for our people, our communities, and our economy.”Andrew Dewar, Bravo Brands’ chairman commented, “For shareholders and the board, this is an exciting new chapter for us and follows a proud track record in the South African market. We are focused on driving growth and believe that this new positioning sets the scene for the future sustainability of the business.”The new name and logo were developed through a collaborative process, and were designed to reflect the company’s "passion for high-quality, cost-effective, and locally-manufactured home comfort products, grounded in a solid foundation", Bravo Brands said.Speaking to the woven elements of the new corporate identity, Thabang Lehobye, head of design from creative agency FCB Joburg said: “Weaving has formed an integral part of African culture for thousands of years. From baskets and bags to fishing nets and furniture, the art of weaving has transformed communities, and these coveted skills are passed down from generation to generation. Time-consuming and complex, each woven item has a story to tell, of long-standing African traditions. We thought it apt to use this to bring the heritage and craft of the Bravo Brands’ story to life.”Dave Govender added, “We’re inspired by comfort, quality and value. This, together with our clear principles and a culture based on connection and craftsmanship, guides everything we do. One group, many brands, prospering people. That's Bravo Brands,” says Govender.