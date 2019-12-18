Fashion & Homeware Company news South Africa

YBOD the year in reflection for Kaden Allkins

Issued by: Bata
Kaden Allkins is a 10-year-old from Johannesburg, Gauteng, he attends Cliffview Primary School and will be in Grade 5 next year. Kaden reflects back on the year that he served on Africa's youngest board, Bata's Youth Board of Directors (YBOD). A position that he served with pride and youthful enthusiasm, exchanging his fashionista insight and innovatory thinking, for a real business experience from global footwear giant, Bata, and entrepreneurial know-how from Young Entrepreneurs (YE).

We asked Kaden how he would change the world if he could and he would love “to give the world the cure for cancer”. His brightest highlight of ‘riding the board’ was “the fun and relaxed learning environment of the YBOD meetings and talks and the creative projects”. He thought the wackiest thing he was asked to do was “the rap video and pulling funny faces for the photos”.

Kaden is taking away from YBOD “some super cool shoes, a good friendship with fellow board member, Eli Bergh, and a deep understanding of business”. There are no changes on the career front for him and he still desires to be a scientist. Of all the things he learnt, he believes the ability to look at the same thing from different angles will be the most useful lesson to serve him well throughout his life.


“It isn’t in every project that you not only realise the outcomes you set out to achieve, but you exceed your own wild expectations. YBOD was one incredible journey, thanks to Kaden and the other YBOD members. We set out to hear the voice of the youth, to improve our position as the hippest shoe company in the world and we have certainly heard what they have to say!” comments Swastika Juggernath, Marketing Manager Bata South Africa.

Kaden would highly recommend YBOD to his friends because it was so much fun to learn. He can’t wait to tell everyone that he used to work for Bata and he made his legendary mark through YBOD.

For further information on BATA please visit https://www.bata.co.za/bata-youth-board-of-directors/

Bata's press office

Bata Bata customers are individuals with unique lifestyle and also specific taste in shoes and are comfortable with who they are. Bata has a worldwide reach, with operations across 5 continents managed by four Regional Meaningful Business Units.
