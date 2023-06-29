Techsys Digital and Takealot grab 12 Bookmarks finalists

Techsys Digital, a leading digital marketing agency in South Africa, and Takealot, the country's leading online retailer, are thrilled to announce securing 12 finalists in the prestigious Bookmarks Awards for 2023. This places Techsys Digital among the top 10 agencies and Takealot among the top 5 brands by the number of finalists for this year's awards.

Takealot's innovative campaigns have been recognised in multiple categories, showcasing their commitment to pushing the boundaries of digital marketing. The three campaigns entered include:

Retail Therapy - The AI Powered WhatsApp Retail Therapist



- The AI Powered WhatsApp Retail Therapist #Unwrapalot - A TikTok live shopping filter that makes Black Friday feel more like play than pay



- A TikTok live shopping filter that makes Black Friday feel more like play than pay #ShopLive - The Interactive Livestream Instagram Bot

These campaigns have been shortlisted as finalists in the following categories:

Platform Innovation, Social Media Innovation, Innovative Use of Media, Channel Innovation, Artificial Intelligence, and Excellence in Craft: Software, Coding & Tech Innovation.

Andrew Walmsley, founder of Techsys Digital, expressed his delight, saying, "We are very happy with what we've managed to achieve in collaboration with the talented team at Takealot."

Karla Levick, head of brand and communications at Takealot, added, We are incredibly proud to secure 12 finalists in the Bookmark Awards. These campaigns are testament to our innovative spirit and our drive to keep pushing boundaries”.

In addition to their exceptional collaboration with Takealot, Techsys Digital has also been recognised for their collaborative work with other agencies:

Digify Africa with "The DigiBot - Solving Education In Africa One WhatsApp At A Time" - in the Public Service & NPO Platforms and Platform Innovation categories.



with "The DigiBot - Solving Education In Africa One WhatsApp At A Time" - in the Public Service & NPO Platforms and Platform Innovation categories. Kilmer & Cruise with the "Hill's Pet Matchmaker App" - in the Mobile Applications, Excellence in Craft: Interface Design, and Excellence in Craft: UX categories.

The Bookmarks Awards show will take place on 27 July 2023 at the Vodacom Dome, Vodaworld. This event promises to be a celebration of exceptional digital marketing campaigns, recognising outstanding creativity, innovation, and effectiveness in the industry.

About Takealot:

Takealot is the largest online retailer in South Africa, offering a wide range of products across various categories, including electronics, fashion, home appliances, and more. With a customer-centric approach, Takealot strives to provide a seamless online shopping experience and exceptional service. Their commitment to innovation and creativity sets them apart in the ecommerce industry.

About Techsys Digital:

Techsys Digital is a leading digital marketing agency based in South Africa. With a team of creative and strategic experts, they provide innovative solutions to help businesses thrive in the digital landscape. Their services include web design and development, digital advertising, social media marketing, and more. Techsys Digital has a proven track record of delivering outstanding results and exceeding client expectations.

Contact: Techsys Digital

Email: info@techsys.co.za

Phone: +27 21 788 6896