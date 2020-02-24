IAB BOOKMARKS AWARDS & SUMMIT Special Section

2020 Bookmark Awards finalists are announced

Issued by: IAB South Africa
The IAB SA has announced the finalists for the 12th Annual Bookmark Awards being held at The Galleria in Sandton on Thursday, 19 March 2020.

The final round of judging takes place on site in Johannesburg and Cape Town on the 28 and 29 February 2020. Please note that the Special Honours Category is only judged in this round, and therefore are not part of the finalist announcement.

All the winners will be announced at the 12th Annual Bookmark Awards being held at The Galleria in Sandton on Thursday, 19 March 2020.

CAMPAIGN:
ENTRANTTITLEBRANDPRODUCT
CAMPAIGN: DIGITAL STRATEGY
TBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgIn Rehersal for UnboundJoburg BalletThe Unbound Production
TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg #Blame No MoreHype Magazine, Tears FoundationWomans Month
VMLY&R South AfricaDon't Tell Me What To DoEdgarsRetail
VMLY&R South AfricaDid you mean: Women?Edgars Women's DayRetail
The Odd NumberNedbank Money SecretsNedbankNedbank Brand & Advertising
Joe Public ConnectThe Great Stigma ClearanceJetWomen's Health
King James GroupBroke ByTymeBankGoalSave
Wunderman Thompson South AfricaPS Mzansi Love SongsMondelezPS Chocolate Bars
DUKE | Mark1 | Positive Dialogue CommunicationsFighting fake news with fake(ish) newsThe Heart & Stroke Foundation South AfricaAnti-vaping
HelloFCB+Don’t Fear the FingerCANSACANSA
Digitas Liquorice Takeaway Takeover Unilever Knorr
Digitas Liquorice Delicious Surprise Unilever Hellmann's Mayonnaise
Ogilvy Carling Cup AbInBev AfricaCarling Black Label
CAMPAIGN: CONTENT STRATEGY
John Brown MediaPick n Pay One Small ThingPick n PayHealth
PublicisState of the Art of BeingMercedes-BenzCLA
TBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgIn Rehersal for UnboundJoburg BalletThe Unbound Production
TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg #Blame No MoreHype Magazine, Tears FoundationWomans Month
VMLY&R South AfricaInstaStory BooksHollardHollard Brand
King James GroupBroke ByTymeBankGoalSave
DUKE | Mark1 | Positive Dialogue CommunicationsFighting fake news with fake(ish) newsThe Heart & Stroke Foundation South AfricaAnti-vaping
HelloFCB+Don’t Fear the FingerCANSACANSA
CAMPAIGN: DIGITAL INTEGRATED CAMPAIGN
TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg In Rehersal for UnboundJoburg BalletThe Unbound Production
TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg #Blame No MoreHype Magazine, Tears FoundationWomans Month
PublicisUnrivalledMercedes-BenzAMG
VMLY&R South AfricaDon't Tell Me What To DoEdgarsRetail
VMLY&R South AfricaInstaStory BooksHollardHollard Brand
King James GroupIn Sync with Sho MadjoziJohnson & JohnsonStayfree® menstural care
Hellocomputer, FCB Joburg (Pty) LtdThe Human Quantum ComputerAbsa Recruitment
Wunderman Thompson South AfricaPS Mzansi Love SongsMondelezPS Chocolate Bars
HelloFCB+The Great Father’s Day Gift UpgradePernod RicardThe Glenlivet Whisky
Digitas Liquorice The Unclean Catalogue Unilever Cleanipedia.com
So Interactive Web Designs CC.Some things shouldn't be shared. SABRICBanking Crime
OgilvyHeartbeat of the NationABInBevCastle Lager
CAMPAIGN: MOBILE CAMPAIGN
Digitas Liquorice Takeaway Takeover Unilever Knorr
Digitas Liquorice Goodness CalendarUnilever Knorr
Digitas Liquorice I See A Different YouDistellScottish Leader
FoxP2 Advertising Guitar Guy 2ER24ER24 Emergency Services
OgilvyLoadsheddingDStvDStv
CAMPAIGN: BEST USE OF DATA
TBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgTwitter Tug of WarDatsun South AfricaGo
John Brown MediaBMW X3 ConquestBMWLead Generation Campaign
MOBILE et alFEDHEALTH Made For YouFEDHEALTHflexiFED
OgilvyHeartbeat of the NationABInBevCastle Lager
CAMPAIGN: INTEGRATED MIXED MEDIA CAMPAIGN
Joe Public ConnectThe Legend of Big JohnChicken LickenBig John™
Joe Public UnitedWhen a Sister Needs Some SoulChicken LickenSoulSister® Party 4
VMLY&R South AfricaDon't Tell Me What To DoEdgarsRetail
VMLY&R South AfricaBreak OutEdgars WinterRetail
ShowmaxThe Girl From St. AgnesShowmaxThe Girl From St. Agnes
Joe Public ConnectThe Great Stigma ClearanceJetWomen's Health
King James GroupBroke ByTymeBankGoalSave
HelloFCB+Don’t Fear the FingerCANSACANSA
Publicis Machine 141 WaterPernod RicardResponsible Drinking
OgilvyRemarkable RegiftsMondelezCadbury
OgilvyThe Human Search BarInvestecBrand
Joe Public UnitedSign the SmileAmnesty International Amnesty International
CAMPAIGN: BREAK THROUGH ON A BUDGET
Retroviral TwarRocoMamasChilli Cheese Fries
Clockwork Digital (Pty) LtdDon't Cross Your T'sHyundaiVenue
Saatchi & SaatchiNude Your FoodNude FoodsNude Foods
GorillaAxe Level UpAXEAxe Deodorant
HelloFCB+Don’t Fear the FingerCANSACANSA
TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg #StreamingorDreamingMTN South AfricaMade for Home 120gig
TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Emoji DayMTN South AfricaMTN Brand
TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg#CaptureYourPulseMTN South AfricaPulse
CAMPAIGN: BRANDED CONTENT
Retroactive#BiogenJourneyBiogen Biogen
John Brown MediaMINI CREATIVE CLUBMINILead Generation Campaign
King James GroupStreet SurfersABInBevCorona
TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg #Blame No MoreHype Magazine, Tears FoundationWomans Month
Joe Public UnitedWhen a Sister Needs Some SoulChicken LickenSoulSister® Party 4
TBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgIn Rehersal for UnboundJoburg BalletThe Unbound Production
VMLY&R South AfricaDon't Tell Me What To DoEdgarsRetail
King James GroupSanlam Cost of CancerSanlamCancer Benefit
So Interactive Web Designs CC.Some things shouldn't be shared. SABRICBanking Crime
OgilvyKFC - Boet Fighter KFC South AfricaKFC
CHANNELS
CHANNEL: PAID SEARCH MARKETING
RogerwilcoSatrix - Invest Like a ProSatrixSatrix Index Tracking Fund
99cAutomating Competitive AdvantageDigicapeAuthorised Apple Reseller
Conversion ScienceTEARS - Adopt Don't ShopTEARS Animal RescuePet Adoption
Wunderman Thompson South AfricaPersonal LoansStandard BankUnsecured Loans
CHANNEL: ORGANIC SEARCH MARKETING
John Brown MediaLife Healthcare Corporate WebsiteLife HealthcareCorporate Website
JellyfishCompetitive Cut-ThroughThe Mattress WarehouseMattresses & Accessories
CHANNEL: DISPLAY ADVERTISING
Old Friends Young TalentBidvest Car RentalBidvest Bidvest Car Rental
VMLY&R South AfricaThe Nando’s Load Shedding AdNando’sRestaurant dine-in
DUKE | Mark1 | Positive Dialogue CommunicationsFighting fake news with fake(ish) newsThe Heart & Stroke Foundation South AfricaAnti-vaping
HelloFCB+Don’t Fear the FingerCANSACANSA
HelloFCB+Spender-ventionInvestec Asset ManagementInvestec Asset Management
CHANNEL: NATIVE ADVERTISING
DUKE | Mark1 | Positive Dialogue CommunicationsFighting fake news with fake(ish) newsThe Heart & Stroke Foundation South AfricaAnti-vaping
Wavemaker GlobalNetflix Shadow Launch CampaignNetflixShadow
CHANNEL: ONLINE VIDEO SERIES
TBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgIn Rehersal for UnboundJoburg BalletThe Unbound Production
DUKEDunk Like A BossPioneer FoodsBokomo Rusks
So Interactive Web Designs CC.Some things shouldn't be shared. SABRICBanking Crime
OgilvyThe Human Search BarInvestecBrand
CHANNEL: PAID SEARCH MARKETING
Coffee Creative Studio & Sandmann DigitalMedshield Facebook and Instagram Lead Generation CampaignMedshield Medical SchemeMedshield Medical Scheme Medical Aid Plans
VMLY&R South AfricaDon't Tell Me What To DoEdgarsRetail
SuperSport#StrongerTogether: Rugby World CupSuperSportSports Content
Hellocomputer, FCB Joburg (Pty) LtdThe Human Quantum ComputerAbsa Recruitment
DUKE | Mark1Win Like a BallerPepsicoPepsi
The MediashopMaybelline Tattoo Brow MaybellineTattoo Brow Peel Off Tint
OgilvyRemarkable RegiftsMondelezCadbury
CHANNEL: INNOVATIVE USE OF MEDIA
TBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgTwitter Tug of WarDatsun South AfricaGo
TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Tweet MachineStandard BankBrand
TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg (Pty) In Rehersal for UnboundJoburg BalletThe Unbound Production
VMLY&R South AfricaThe LIVE Tactical billboardsNando'sDelivery app
VMLY&R South AfricaInstaStory BooksHollardHollard Brand
OgilvyIsiZathu AbInBev Africa Carling Black Label
Ogilvy South AfricaKFC - Boet Fighter KFC South AfricaKFC
OgilvyHeartbeat of the NationABInBevCastle Lager
CHANNEL: EMAIL, DIRECT AND INBOUND MARKETING
Publicis Machine Sealand Sustainable InviteSealandSustainable Invite
CHANNEL: USE OF PROGRAMMATIC MEDIA
OneDayOnlyOneDayOnly's use of Programmatic MediaOneDayOnlyDaily Deals
VMLY&R South AfricaThe Nando’s Load Shedding AdNando’sRestaurant dine-in
The Odd NumberNedbank Money SecretsNedbankNedbank Brand & Advertising
Mark1Break the Traditional Tradition!Food Lover's MarketGroceries
CHANNEL: DIGITAL INSTALLATIONS AND ACTIVATIONS
23Red & Jolly Good DigitalHydration StationCity to SeaTap water
VMLY&R South AfricaThe LIVE Tactical billboardsNando’s Delivery app
VMLY&R South AfricaBreak OutEdgars WinterRetail
INJOZI and MojanationCadbury MartiansCadburyCadbury Limited Edition Slabs
Ogilvy #BodyCount AbInBev Africa Carling Black Label
CHANNEL: ONLINE VIDEO
King James GroupStreet SurfersABInBevCorona
TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg #Blame No MoreHype Magazine, Tears FoundationWomans Month
PublicisStories of SpeedMercedes-BenzC 63 S
PublicisUnrivalledMercedes-BenzAMG
TBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgAutographMTN South AfricaRugby Sponsorship
TBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgKaraokeMTN South AfricaSpringbok Promo - Win a trip to the world cup
TBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgThe Light at The Start of Everything, Written by Iain ThomasOkavango Diamond CompanyThe Okavango Blue Diamond
VMLY&R South AfricaDon't Tell Me What To DoEdgarsRetail
VMLY&R South AfricaBreak OutEdgars WinterRetail
VMLY&RFibre Is SimpleSupersonic FibreBrand
Wunderman Thompson South AfricaWalletwise Royal Advice - Meet the PrinceStandard BankWalletwise
ShowmaxGame Of Thrones The Night's WatchShowmaxGame Of Thrones
King James GroupSuper InfluencersNetflixThe Umbrella Academy
Wunderman Thompson South AfricaWalletwise Royal Advice - Prince & the GoldStandard BankWalletwise
DUKEDunk Like A BossPioneer FoodsBokomo Rusks
Wunderman Thompson South AfricaShell Helix Ultra Cup - ChiefsShellLubricants
HelloFCB+Don’t Fear the FingerCANSACANSA
Ogilvy#BreatheOutProudlyMondelezClorets
Ogilvy1120under5KFCAdd Hope
OgilvyThe Human Search BarInvestecBrand
CHANNEL: USE OF CRM, LOYALTY PROGRAMMES AND GAMIFICATION
Machine Personalised communication at scale, delivering double-digit ROISanlam RealityCommunications, Marketing and CRM
CHANNEL: CHANNEL INNOVATION
TBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgTwitter Tug of WarDatsun South AfricaGo
PublicisState of the Art of BeingMercedes-BenzCLA
PublicisBorn Bold CanvasMercedes-BenzC 63 S
Digitas Liquorice Goodness CalendarUnilever Knorr
VMLY&R South AfricaThe LIVE Tactical billboardsNando’s Delivery app
VMLY&R South AfricaNando's Better Half (Tinder)Nando'sRestaurant dine-in
AccentureMTN Chat - Recharge without leaving your chatsMTNMTN Chat
VMLY&R South AfricaDid you mean: Women?Edgars Women's DayRetail
VMLY&R South AfricaInstaStory BooksHollardHollard Brand
Wavemaker GlobalSaving water with SnapchatColgateColgate
OgilvyHeartbeat of the NationABInBevCastle Lager
CHANNEL: CAMPAIGN MICROSITES
Digitas Liquorice I See A Different YouDistellScottish Leader
Saatchi & SaatchiStimorol Flavour Wave CreatorMondelézStimorol
Joe Public ConnectThe Legend of Big JohnChicken LickenBig John™
Clockwork Digital (Pty) LtdVisit XBOXMicrosoftXBOX ONE X
So Interactive Web Designs CC.Some things shouldn't be shared. SABRICBanking Crime
Joe Public UnitedSign the SmileAmnesty International Amnesty International
CHANNEL: BOTS, MESSAGING AND DARK SOCIAL
VMLY&R South AfricaNando's Better Half (Tinder)Nando'sRestaurant dine-in
AccentureMTN Chat - Recharge without leaving your chatsMTNMTN Chat
King James GroupIn Sync with Sho MadjoziJohnson & JohnsonStayfree® menstural care
Ogilvy Carling Cup AbInBev AfricaCarling Black Label
OgilvyIsiZathu AbInBev Africa Carling Black Label
COMMUNITIES
COMMUNITY: SOCIAL COMMUNITIES
PublicisAdvanced Social MediaMercedes-BenzSocial Channels
Eclipse PR Netflix SA social communities Netflix South Africa Netflix South Africa
VMLY&R South AfricaNando’s Social CommunityNando’s Nando’s Brand
King James GroupTymeBank Social Communities TymeBank TymeBank
COMMUNITIES: USE OF USER-GENERATED CONTENT
VMLY&R South AfricaInstaStory BooksHollardHollard Brand
Wunderman Thompson South AfricaPS Mzansi Love SongsMondelezPS Chocolate Bars
Ogilvy #BodyCount AbInBev Africa Carling Black Label
HelloFCB+The Great Father’s Day Gift UpgradePernod RicardThe Glenlivet Whisky
OgilvyHeartbeat of the NationABInBevCastle Lager
COMMUNITY: SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGNS
Digitas Liquorice Delicious Surprise Unilever Hellmann's Mayonnaise
TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Tweet MachineStandard BankBrand
TBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgTwitter Tug of WarDatsun South AfricaGo
PublicisState of the Art of BeingMercedes-BenzCLA
Saatchi & SaatchiOMFCCMondelézHalls
VMLY&R South AfricaDon't Tell Me What To DoEdgarsRetail
VMLY&R South AfricaInstaStory BooksHollardHollard Brand
Ogilvy #OhSchweppes Coca Cola SASchweppes
King James GroupIn Sync with Sho MadjoziJohnson & JohnsonStayfree® menstural care
ShowmaxGame Of Thrones The Night's WatchShowmaxGame Of Thrones
DUKE | Mark1Win Like a BallerPepsicoPepsi
DUKEDunk Like A BossPioneer FoodsBokomo Rusks
King James GroupSanlam Cost of CancerSanlamCancer Benefit
Joe Public ConnectThe Great Stigma ClearanceJetWomen's Health
King James GroupBroke ByTymeBankGoalSave
Wunderman Thompson South AfricaPS Mzansi Love SongsMondelezPS Chocolate Bars
HelloFCB+The Great Father’s Day Gift UpgradePernod RicardThe Glenlivet Whisky
HelloFCB+Don’t Fear the FingerCANSACANSA
So Interactive Web Designs CC.Some things shouldn't be shared. SABRICBanking Crime
TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg#CaptureYourPulseMTN South AfricaPulse
TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg #StreamingorDreamingMTN South AfricaMade for Home 120gig
TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Emoji DayMTN South AfricaMTN Brand
OgilvyHeartbeat of the NationABInBevCastle Lager
Ogilvy1120under5KFCAdd Hope
COMMUNITY: ONLINE VIDEO CHANNELS
U-StudioComedy ClubUnileverAromat
King James GroupIn Sync with Sho MadjoziJohnson & JohnsonStayfree® menstural care
DUKEDunk Like A BossPioneer FoodsBokomo Rusks
COMMUNITY: INFLUENCER MARKETING
Associated Media PublishingInfluencer AwardsCosmopolitan SAInfluencer Awards
VMLY&R South AfricaDon't Tell Me What To DoEdgarsRetail
VMLY&R South Africa#ScreenFreeSaturdayBOSBOS Ice Tea
King James GroupSuper influencersNetflix The Umbrella Academy
Ogilvy1120under5KFCAdd Hope
COMMUNITY: SOCIAL MEDIA INNOVATION
TBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgTwitter Tug of WarDatsun South AfricaGo
TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Tweet MachineStandard BankBrand
VMLY&R South AfricaInstaStory BooksHollardHollard Brand
King James GroupIn Sync with Sho MadjoziJohnson & JohnsonStayfree® menstural care
GorillaAXE Level UpAXEAxe Deodorant
Wavemaker GlobalSaving water with SnapchatColgateColgate
TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Emoji DayMTN South AfricaMTN Brand
OgilvyHeartbeat of the NationABInBevCastle Lager
CRAFT
CRAFT: MARKETING COPYWRITING
TBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgThe Light at The Start of Everything, Written by Iain ThomasOkavango Diamond CompanyThe Okavango Blue Diamond
DUKEFighting fake news with fake(ish) newsThe Heart & Stroke Foundation South AfricaAnti-vaping
Wunderman Thompson South AfricaShell Helix Ultra CupShellLubricants
OgilvyThe Human Search BarInvestecBrand
OgilvyRemarkable RegiftsMondelezCadbury
CRAFT: NEWS OR FEATURE WRITING
Media24Plaasmoorde (Farm murders)Netwerk24Netwerk24
News24, Media24 (Pty) LtdGang WarsNews24News24
CRAFT - RESEARCH
DYDXGcwalisaSmollanGcwalisa
CRAFT - INTERFACE DESIGN
MakeReign.Introducing MakeReign on the global stageMakeReignDigital Design Studio
MakeReignMaking an International splash for Wolf&WhaleWolf&WhaleDigital Design Consultancy
MakeReignTreasures from AfarKasbah ImportsFurniture & Homeware eCommerce
MakeReignLego inspired websiteokalphaAnimation Studio
MakeReignInsurance with a snapPineapple insurancePeer to Peer Insurance
TBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgGoodbye Malaria WebstieGoodbye MalariaGoodbye Malaria Website
CRAFT - SOFTWARE, CODING AND TECH INNOVATION
INJOZI
INJOZIDatsun Twitter Tug of WarDatsun South AfricaDatsun GO
INJOZI Dairy Space RaceSAMPRODairy
MOBILE et al, CHEESE et alFEDHEALTH Made For YouFEDHEALTHflexiFED
CRAFT - STRATEGY
TBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgIn Rehersal for UnboundJoburg BalletThe Unbound Production
HelloFCB+Don’t Fear the FingerCANSACANSA
CRAFT - UX
MakeReign.Introducing MakeReign on the global stageMakeReignDigital Design Studio
MakeReignTreasures from AfarKasbah ImportsFurniture & Homeware eCommerce
MakeReignInsurance with a snapPineapple insurancePeer to Peer Insurance
Hellocomputer, FCB JoburgToyota.co.za Toyota South AfricaToyota South Africa
VMLY&R South AfricaMakro Online - a B2B eCommerce storyMakroeCommerce platform
CRAFT - ONLINE VIDEO PRODUCTION
King James GroupStreet SurfersABInBevCorona
TBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgIn Rehersal for UnboundJoburg BalletThe Unbound Production
TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg #Blame No MoreHype Magazine, Tears FoundationWomans Month
PublicisStories of SpeedMercedes-BenzC 63 S
PublicisUnrivalledMercedes-BenzAMG
TBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgKaraokeMTN South AfricaSpringbok Promo - Win a trip to the world cup
Levergy marketing agencyNew Balance Runs In the FamilyNew Balance South AfricaNew Balance 997S
VMLY&R South AfricaBreak OutEdgars WinterRetail
VMLY&R South AfricaI'mPerfectionEdgars BeautyRetail
Wunderman Thompson South AfricaShell Helix Ultra Cup - ChiefsShellLubricants
Wunderman Thompson South AfricaShell Helix Ultra Cup - SundownsShellLubricants
IconicCape Town Cruise Red BullRed Bull Racing
So Interactive Web Designs CC.Some things shouldn't be shared. SABRICBanking Crime
OgilvyThe Human Search BarInvestecBrand
CRAFT - SOCIAL MEDIA COMMUNITY MANAGEMENT
VMLY&R South AfricaNando's Social CommunityNando'sNando’s Brand
King James GroupIn Sync with Sho MadjoziJohnson & JohnsonStayfree® menstural care
CRAFT - DIGITAL MEDIA
VMLY&R South AfricaDid you mean: Women?Edgars Women's DayRetail
VMLY&R South AfricaInstaStory BooksHollardHollard Brand
Mark1Fighting fake news with fake(ish) newsThe Heart & Stroke Foundation South AfricaAnti-vaping
Mark1Win Like a BallerPepsicoPepsi
HelloFCB+Spender-ventionInvestec Asset ManagementInvestec Asset Management
CRAFT - USE OF SOUND
VMLY&RDon't Tell Me What To DoEdgarsRetail
Hellocomputer, FCB Joburg (Pty) LtdThe Human Quantum ComputerAbsa Recruitment
GorillaAxe Level UpAXEAxe Deodorant
Wunderman Thompson South AfricaPS Mzansi Love SongsMondelezPS Chocolate Bars
HelloFCB+Don’t Fear the FingerCANSACANSA
CRAFT - INTERACTIVE DESIGN
Hellocomputer, FCB Joburg (Pty) LtdThe Human Quantum ComputerAbsa Recruitment
EMERGING DIGITAL TECH & CHANNEL
EMERGING DIGITAL TECH & CHANNEL: VR AND AR
Wavemaker GlobalSaving water with SnapchatColgateColgate
EMERGING DIGITAL TECH & CHANNEL: INTERNET OF THINGS
DYDXGcwalisaSmollanGcwalisa
EMERGING DIGITAL TECH & CHANNEL: ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
MakeReignInsurance with a snapPineapple insurancePeer to Peer Insurance
Digitas Liquorice I See A Different YouDistellScottish Leader
EMERGING DIGITAL TECH & CHANNEL: SECOND SCREEN CAMPAIGN
OgilvyHeartbeat of the NationABInBevCastle Lager
OgilvySimulcastDStvDStv
EMERGING DIGITAL TECH & CHANNEL: INTERACTIVE MIXED MEDIA
VMLY&R South AfricaThe LIVE Tactical billboardsNando’s Delivery app
OgilvyIsiZathu AbInBev Africa Carling Black Label
PLATFORMS
PLATFORMS: BRAND, COMMERCIAL & RETAIL WEBSITES
MakeReignIntroducing MakeReign on the global stageMakeReignDigital Design Studio
Hellocomputer, FCB JoburgToyota.co.za Toyota South AfricaToyota South Africa
OgilvyThe Human Search BarInvestecBrand
PLATFORMS: PUBLIC SERVICE & NPO PLATFORMS
Hoorah DigitalFOR NATURE. FOR YOU.WWFWWF
DUKE | Mark1 | Positive Dialogue CommunicationsFighting fake news with fake(ish) newsThe Heart & Stroke Foundation South AfricaAnti-vaping
So Interactive Web Designs CC.Some things shouldn't be shared. SABRICBanking Crime
PLATFORMS: WEB APPS
Digitas Liquorice Goodness CalendarUnilever Knorr
INJOZI and FoxP2 CTDairy Space RaceSAMPRODairy
Publisher's ToolboxBiblioDAM - simple, powerful digital asset managementIndependent MediaBiblioDAM
PLATFORMS: MOBILE APPS
Digitas Liquorice Takeaway Takeover Unilever Knorr
MakeReignInsurance with a snapPineapple InsurancePeer to Peer Insurance
OgilvyHeartbeat of the NationABInBevCastle Lager
PLATFORMS: MOBILE SITES
Digitas Liquorice I See A Different YouDistellScottish Leader
Plus Narrative (Pty) LtdY'elloWeb - a human-centered design system & digital frameworkMTN GroupY'elloWeb
PLATFORMS: GAMES
INJOZI and FoxP2 CTDairy Space RaceSAMPRODairy
Ogilvy & Mindshare South AfricaKFC - Boet Fighter KFC South AfricaKFC App
PLATFORMS: PLATFORM INNOVATION
Location BankLocation BankLocation BankLocation Bank
MakeReignInsurance with a snapPineapple InsurancePeer to Peer Insurance
Flance Directive Creators & InvestmintInvestmint FinTech PlatformInvestmintInvestmint FinTech Platform
TBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgTwitter Tug of WarDatsun South AfricaGo
INJOZI and TBWA/Hunt/LascarisDatsun Twitter Tug of WarDatsun South AfricaDatsun GO
PLATFORMS: EMPOYEE EXPERIENCE PLATFORM
VMLY&RAdviser DashboardOld MutualFinancial Services
PLATFORMS: CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE DESIGN
Hellocomputer, FCB JoburgToyota.co.za Toyota South AfricaToyota South Africa
VMLY&RAdviser DashboardOld MutualFinancial Services
AccentureMTN Chat - Recharge without leaving your chatMTNMTN Chat
VMLY&R South AfricaMakro Online - a B2B eCommerce storyMakroeCommerce platform
PUBLISHING
PUBLISHER: PUBLISHER SITES
Arena Holdings (Pty) LtdTimesLIVETimesLIVETimesLIVE
Daily MaverickDaily Maverick Publisher SiteDaily MaverickDaily Maverick
Media24Netwerk24Netwerk24Netwerk24
KFM Radio - A Divison of Primedia (PTy) LtdCapeTalk Primedia BroadcastingPrimedia Broadcasting
News24, Media24 (Pty) LtdNews24 - Breaking News. First.News24News24
PUBLISHER: SPECIALIST PUBLISHER SITES
TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg #Blame No MoreHype Magazine, Tears FoundationWomans Month
Arena Holdings (Pty) LtdTimesLIVE 2019 ElectionsTimesLIVETimesLIVE 2019 Elections
Media24KrugersdorpNetwerk24Netwerk24
KFM Radio - A Divison of Primedia (PTy) LtdGovernment or God?Primedia BroadcastingPrimedia Broadcasting
News24, Media24 (Pty) LtdAmINext?News24News24
PUBLISHER: MOBILE CONTENT
MarfeelEvolving with the Mobile-First WorldThe South AfricanMarfeel Publishing Platform
Media24NetNuusNetwerk24NetNuus
Arena Holdings (Pty) LtdSA News LIVESA News LIVESA News LIVE
PUBLISHER: ELECTRONIC NEWSLETTERS
Publicis Machine Smart, personalised newsletters, delivering double-digit ROISanlam RealityCommunications & CRM
PUBLISHER: DATA STORIES
News24, Media24 (Pty) LtdElections 2019News24News24 elections coverage
10th Street & MultipliedDiscovery 947 Ride Joburg - #BankMyRideDiscovery BankDiscovery Bank
PUBLISHER: ONLINE NEWS VIDEO
Arena Holdings (Pty) LtdInside the darkness: Krugersdorp killings uncoveredTimesLIVEMultimediaLIVE
Arena Holdings (Pty) LtdHow a gifted young girl was kidnapped and murdered: The Siam Lee storyTimesLIVEMultimediaLIVE
KFM Radio - A Divison of Primedia (PTy) LtdBe prepared to die – Joburg’s toughest copPrimedia BroadcastingPrimedia Broadcasting
KFM Radio - A Divison of Primedia (PTy) LtdBordersPrimedia BroadcastingPrimedia Broadcasting
Daily MaverickVBS Bank HeistDaily MaverickNews Video
Daily MaverickOn the Edge of ChangeMaverick LifeMaverick Life Video Content
PUBLISHER: LIVE EVENT COVERAGE
Netwerk24Netwerk24 Rugby World Cup coverageNetwerk24Netwerk24 Rugby World Cup coverage
PUBLISHER: PODCASTS AND AUDIO STREAMING
Media24LuisterboekeNetwerk24Netwerk24
KFM Radio - A Divison of Primedia (PTy) LtdThe Professionals Primedia BroadcastingProfmed
News24, Media24 (Pty) LtdJustice DeniedNews24News24
PUBLISHER: NEWS INNOVATION
News24, Media24 (Pty) LtdBuried TruthNews24News24


We look forward to sharing insights from our 2020 Jury President and Jury Panels next week.

To get tickets, click here <http://bit.ly/Bookmarks2020> . If you would like more information on the awards, click here.

The 12th Annual Bookmark Awards, Powered By DSTV Media Sales and in partnership with Newsclip, G-Star, 24.com, Tiso Black Star, the South African, HelloFCB+ and Gumtree are on Thursday the 19th of March 2020 at The Galleria in Sandton, Johannesburg, following the IAB SA and MASA endorsed Nedbank IMC conference, where the BMA 2020 Jury President, Andrea Quaye, is speaking to Evolution at work: Marketing’s new capabilities. Book your 2020 Bookmark Award tickets here http://bit.ly/Bookmarks2020. IAB SA Member discount applies. For sponsorship opportunities email IAB CEO Paula Hulley:

IAB South Africa's press office

IAB South Africa The IAB South Africa, is an independent, voluntary, non-profit association focused on growing and sustaining a vibrant and profitable digital industry within South Africa.
Profile | News | Contact
Comment

Bookmark Awards, Bookmarks, Paula Hulley, IAB SA

