2020 Bookmark Awards finalists are announced

CAMPAIGN:

ENTRANT TITLE BRAND PRODUCT

CAMPAIGN: DIGITAL STRATEGY

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg In Rehersal for Unbound Joburg Ballet The Unbound Production

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg #Blame No More Hype Magazine, Tears Foundation Womans Month

VMLY&R South Africa Don't Tell Me What To Do Edgars Retail

VMLY&R South Africa Did you mean: Women? Edgars Women's Day Retail

The Odd Number Nedbank Money Secrets Nedbank Nedbank Brand & Advertising

Joe Public Connect The Great Stigma Clearance Jet Women's Health

King James Group Broke By TymeBank GoalSave

Wunderman Thompson South Africa PS Mzansi Love Songs Mondelez PS Chocolate Bars

DUKE | Mark1 | Positive Dialogue Communications Fighting fake news with fake(ish) news The Heart & Stroke Foundation South Africa Anti-vaping

HelloFCB+ Don’t Fear the Finger CANSA CANSA

Digitas Liquorice Takeaway Takeover Unilever Knorr

Digitas Liquorice Delicious Surprise Unilever Hellmann's Mayonnaise

Ogilvy Carling Cup AbInBev Africa Carling Black Label

CAMPAIGN: CONTENT STRATEGY

John Brown Media Pick n Pay One Small Thing Pick n Pay Health

Publicis State of the Art of Being Mercedes-Benz CLA

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg In Rehersal for Unbound Joburg Ballet The Unbound Production

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg #Blame No More Hype Magazine, Tears Foundation Womans Month

VMLY&R South Africa InstaStory Books Hollard Hollard Brand

King James Group Broke By TymeBank GoalSave

DUKE | Mark1 | Positive Dialogue Communications Fighting fake news with fake(ish) news The Heart & Stroke Foundation South Africa Anti-vaping

HelloFCB+ Don’t Fear the Finger CANSA CANSA

CAMPAIGN: DIGITAL INTEGRATED CAMPAIGN

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg In Rehersal for Unbound Joburg Ballet The Unbound Production

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg #Blame No More Hype Magazine, Tears Foundation Womans Month

Publicis Unrivalled Mercedes-Benz AMG

VMLY&R South Africa Don't Tell Me What To Do Edgars Retail

VMLY&R South Africa InstaStory Books Hollard Hollard Brand

King James Group In Sync with Sho Madjozi Johnson & Johnson Stayfree® menstural care

Hellocomputer, FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd The Human Quantum Computer Absa Recruitment

Wunderman Thompson South Africa PS Mzansi Love Songs Mondelez PS Chocolate Bars

HelloFCB+ The Great Father’s Day Gift Upgrade Pernod Ricard The Glenlivet Whisky

Digitas Liquorice The Unclean Catalogue Unilever Cleanipedia.com

So Interactive Web Designs CC. Some things shouldn't be shared. SABRIC Banking Crime

Ogilvy Heartbeat of the Nation ABInBev Castle Lager

CAMPAIGN: MOBILE CAMPAIGN

Digitas Liquorice Takeaway Takeover Unilever Knorr

Digitas Liquorice Goodness Calendar Unilever Knorr

Digitas Liquorice I See A Different You Distell Scottish Leader

FoxP2 Advertising Guitar Guy 2 ER24 ER24 Emergency Services

Ogilvy Loadshedding DStv DStv

CAMPAIGN: BEST USE OF DATA

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Twitter Tug of War Datsun South Africa Go

John Brown Media BMW X3 Conquest BMW Lead Generation Campaign

MOBILE et al FEDHEALTH Made For You FEDHEALTH flexiFED

Ogilvy Heartbeat of the Nation ABInBev Castle Lager

CAMPAIGN: INTEGRATED MIXED MEDIA CAMPAIGN

Joe Public Connect The Legend of Big John Chicken Licken Big John™

Joe Public United When a Sister Needs Some Soul Chicken Licken SoulSister® Party 4

VMLY&R South Africa Don't Tell Me What To Do Edgars Retail

VMLY&R South Africa Break Out Edgars Winter Retail

Showmax The Girl From St. Agnes Showmax The Girl From St. Agnes

Joe Public Connect The Great Stigma Clearance Jet Women's Health

King James Group Broke By TymeBank GoalSave

HelloFCB+ Don’t Fear the Finger CANSA CANSA

Publicis Machine 141 Water Pernod Ricard Responsible Drinking

Ogilvy Remarkable Regifts Mondelez Cadbury

Ogilvy The Human Search Bar Investec Brand

Joe Public United Sign the Smile Amnesty International Amnesty International

CAMPAIGN: BREAK THROUGH ON A BUDGET

Retroviral Twar RocoMamas Chilli Cheese Fries

Clockwork Digital (Pty) Ltd Don't Cross Your T's Hyundai Venue

Saatchi & Saatchi Nude Your Food Nude Foods Nude Foods

Gorilla Axe Level Up AXE Axe Deodorant

HelloFCB+ Don’t Fear the Finger CANSA CANSA

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg #StreamingorDreaming MTN South Africa Made for Home 120gig

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Emoji Day MTN South Africa MTN Brand

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg #CaptureYourPulse MTN South Africa Pulse

CAMPAIGN: BRANDED CONTENT

Retroactive #BiogenJourney Biogen Biogen

John Brown Media MINI CREATIVE CLUB MINI Lead Generation Campaign

King James Group Street Surfers ABInBev Corona

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg #Blame No More Hype Magazine, Tears Foundation Womans Month

Joe Public United When a Sister Needs Some Soul Chicken Licken SoulSister® Party 4

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg In Rehersal for Unbound Joburg Ballet The Unbound Production

VMLY&R South Africa Don't Tell Me What To Do Edgars Retail

King James Group Sanlam Cost of Cancer Sanlam Cancer Benefit

So Interactive Web Designs CC. Some things shouldn't be shared. SABRIC Banking Crime

Ogilvy KFC - Boet Fighter KFC South Africa KFC

CHANNELS

CHANNEL: PAID SEARCH MARKETING

Rogerwilco Satrix - Invest Like a Pro Satrix Satrix Index Tracking Fund

99c Automating Competitive Advantage Digicape Authorised Apple Reseller

Conversion Science TEARS - Adopt Don't Shop TEARS Animal Rescue Pet Adoption

Wunderman Thompson South Africa Personal Loans Standard Bank Unsecured Loans

CHANNEL: ORGANIC SEARCH MARKETING

John Brown Media Life Healthcare Corporate Website Life Healthcare Corporate Website

Jellyfish Competitive Cut-Through The Mattress Warehouse Mattresses & Accessories

CHANNEL: DISPLAY ADVERTISING

Old Friends Young Talent Bidvest Car Rental Bidvest Bidvest Car Rental

VMLY&R South Africa The Nando’s Load Shedding Ad Nando’s Restaurant dine-in

DUKE | Mark1 | Positive Dialogue Communications Fighting fake news with fake(ish) news The Heart & Stroke Foundation South Africa Anti-vaping

HelloFCB+ Don’t Fear the Finger CANSA CANSA

HelloFCB+ Spender-vention Investec Asset Management Investec Asset Management

CHANNEL: NATIVE ADVERTISING

DUKE | Mark1 | Positive Dialogue Communications Fighting fake news with fake(ish) news The Heart & Stroke Foundation South Africa Anti-vaping

Wavemaker Global Netflix Shadow Launch Campaign Netflix Shadow

CHANNEL: ONLINE VIDEO SERIES

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg In Rehersal for Unbound Joburg Ballet The Unbound Production

DUKE Dunk Like A Boss Pioneer Foods Bokomo Rusks

So Interactive Web Designs CC. Some things shouldn't be shared. SABRIC Banking Crime

Ogilvy The Human Search Bar Investec Brand

CHANNEL: PAID SEARCH MARKETING

Coffee Creative Studio & Sandmann Digital Medshield Facebook and Instagram Lead Generation Campaign Medshield Medical Scheme Medshield Medical Scheme Medical Aid Plans

VMLY&R South Africa Don't Tell Me What To Do Edgars Retail

SuperSport #StrongerTogether: Rugby World Cup SuperSport Sports Content

Hellocomputer, FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd The Human Quantum Computer Absa Recruitment

DUKE | Mark1 Win Like a Baller Pepsico Pepsi

The Mediashop Maybelline Tattoo Brow Maybelline Tattoo Brow Peel Off Tint

Ogilvy Remarkable Regifts Mondelez Cadbury

CHANNEL: INNOVATIVE USE OF MEDIA

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Twitter Tug of War Datsun South Africa Go

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Tweet Machine Standard Bank Brand

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg (Pty) In Rehersal for Unbound Joburg Ballet The Unbound Production

VMLY&R South Africa The LIVE Tactical billboards Nando's Delivery app

VMLY&R South Africa InstaStory Books Hollard Hollard Brand

Ogilvy IsiZathu AbInBev Africa Carling Black Label

Ogilvy South Africa KFC - Boet Fighter KFC South Africa KFC

Ogilvy Heartbeat of the Nation ABInBev Castle Lager

CHANNEL: EMAIL, DIRECT AND INBOUND MARKETING

Publicis Machine Sealand Sustainable Invite Sealand Sustainable Invite

CHANNEL: USE OF PROGRAMMATIC MEDIA

OneDayOnly OneDayOnly's use of Programmatic Media OneDayOnly Daily Deals

VMLY&R South Africa The Nando’s Load Shedding Ad Nando’s Restaurant dine-in

The Odd Number Nedbank Money Secrets Nedbank Nedbank Brand & Advertising

Mark1 Break the Traditional Tradition! Food Lover's Market Groceries

CHANNEL: DIGITAL INSTALLATIONS AND ACTIVATIONS

23Red & Jolly Good Digital Hydration Station City to Sea Tap water

VMLY&R South Africa The LIVE Tactical billboards Nando’s Delivery app

VMLY&R South Africa Break Out Edgars Winter Retail

INJOZI and Mojanation Cadbury Martians Cadbury Cadbury Limited Edition Slabs

Ogilvy #BodyCount AbInBev Africa Carling Black Label

CHANNEL: ONLINE VIDEO

King James Group Street Surfers ABInBev Corona

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg #Blame No More Hype Magazine, Tears Foundation Womans Month

Publicis Stories of Speed Mercedes-Benz C 63 S

Publicis Unrivalled Mercedes-Benz AMG

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Autograph MTN South Africa Rugby Sponsorship

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Karaoke MTN South Africa Springbok Promo - Win a trip to the world cup

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg The Light at The Start of Everything, Written by Iain Thomas Okavango Diamond Company The Okavango Blue Diamond

VMLY&R South Africa Don't Tell Me What To Do Edgars Retail

VMLY&R South Africa Break Out Edgars Winter Retail

VMLY&R Fibre Is Simple Supersonic Fibre Brand

Wunderman Thompson South Africa Walletwise Royal Advice - Meet the Prince Standard Bank Walletwise

Showmax Game Of Thrones The Night's Watch Showmax Game Of Thrones

King James Group Super Influencers Netflix The Umbrella Academy

Wunderman Thompson South Africa Walletwise Royal Advice - Prince & the Gold Standard Bank Walletwise

DUKE Dunk Like A Boss Pioneer Foods Bokomo Rusks

Wunderman Thompson South Africa Shell Helix Ultra Cup - Chiefs Shell Lubricants

HelloFCB+ Don’t Fear the Finger CANSA CANSA

Ogilvy #BreatheOutProudly Mondelez Clorets

Ogilvy 1120under5 KFC Add Hope

Ogilvy The Human Search Bar Investec Brand

CHANNEL: USE OF CRM, LOYALTY PROGRAMMES AND GAMIFICATION

Machine Personalised communication at scale, delivering double-digit ROI Sanlam Reality Communications, Marketing and CRM

CHANNEL: CHANNEL INNOVATION

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Twitter Tug of War Datsun South Africa Go

Publicis State of the Art of Being Mercedes-Benz CLA

Publicis Born Bold Canvas Mercedes-Benz C 63 S

Digitas Liquorice Goodness Calendar Unilever Knorr

VMLY&R South Africa The LIVE Tactical billboards Nando’s Delivery app

VMLY&R South Africa Nando's Better Half (Tinder) Nando's Restaurant dine-in

Accenture MTN Chat - Recharge without leaving your chats MTN MTN Chat

VMLY&R South Africa Did you mean: Women? Edgars Women's Day Retail

VMLY&R South Africa InstaStory Books Hollard Hollard Brand

Wavemaker Global Saving water with Snapchat Colgate Colgate

Ogilvy Heartbeat of the Nation ABInBev Castle Lager

CHANNEL: CAMPAIGN MICROSITES

Digitas Liquorice I See A Different You Distell Scottish Leader

Saatchi & Saatchi Stimorol Flavour Wave Creator Mondeléz Stimorol

Joe Public Connect The Legend of Big John Chicken Licken Big John™

Clockwork Digital (Pty) Ltd Visit XBOX Microsoft XBOX ONE X

So Interactive Web Designs CC. Some things shouldn't be shared. SABRIC Banking Crime

Joe Public United Sign the Smile Amnesty International Amnesty International

CHANNEL: BOTS, MESSAGING AND DARK SOCIAL

VMLY&R South Africa Nando's Better Half (Tinder) Nando's Restaurant dine-in

Accenture MTN Chat - Recharge without leaving your chats MTN MTN Chat

King James Group In Sync with Sho Madjozi Johnson & Johnson Stayfree® menstural care

Ogilvy Carling Cup AbInBev Africa Carling Black Label

Ogilvy IsiZathu AbInBev Africa Carling Black Label

COMMUNITIES

COMMUNITY: SOCIAL COMMUNITIES

Publicis Advanced Social Media Mercedes-Benz Social Channels

Eclipse PR Netflix SA social communities Netflix South Africa Netflix South Africa

VMLY&R South Africa Nando’s Social Community Nando’s Nando’s Brand

King James Group TymeBank Social Communities TymeBank TymeBank

COMMUNITIES: USE OF USER-GENERATED CONTENT

VMLY&R South Africa InstaStory Books Hollard Hollard Brand

Wunderman Thompson South Africa PS Mzansi Love Songs Mondelez PS Chocolate Bars

Ogilvy #BodyCount AbInBev Africa Carling Black Label

HelloFCB+ The Great Father’s Day Gift Upgrade Pernod Ricard The Glenlivet Whisky

Ogilvy Heartbeat of the Nation ABInBev Castle Lager

COMMUNITY: SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGNS

Digitas Liquorice Delicious Surprise Unilever Hellmann's Mayonnaise

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Tweet Machine Standard Bank Brand

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Twitter Tug of War Datsun South Africa Go

Publicis State of the Art of Being Mercedes-Benz CLA

Saatchi & Saatchi OMFCC Mondeléz Halls

VMLY&R South Africa Don't Tell Me What To Do Edgars Retail

VMLY&R South Africa InstaStory Books Hollard Hollard Brand

Ogilvy #OhSchweppes Coca Cola SA Schweppes

King James Group In Sync with Sho Madjozi Johnson & Johnson Stayfree® menstural care

Showmax Game Of Thrones The Night's Watch Showmax Game Of Thrones

DUKE | Mark1 Win Like a Baller Pepsico Pepsi

DUKE Dunk Like A Boss Pioneer Foods Bokomo Rusks

King James Group Sanlam Cost of Cancer Sanlam Cancer Benefit

Joe Public Connect The Great Stigma Clearance Jet Women's Health

King James Group Broke By TymeBank GoalSave

Wunderman Thompson South Africa PS Mzansi Love Songs Mondelez PS Chocolate Bars

HelloFCB+ The Great Father’s Day Gift Upgrade Pernod Ricard The Glenlivet Whisky

HelloFCB+ Don’t Fear the Finger CANSA CANSA

So Interactive Web Designs CC. Some things shouldn't be shared. SABRIC Banking Crime

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg #CaptureYourPulse MTN South Africa Pulse

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg #StreamingorDreaming MTN South Africa Made for Home 120gig

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Emoji Day MTN South Africa MTN Brand

Ogilvy Heartbeat of the Nation ABInBev Castle Lager

Ogilvy 1120under5 KFC Add Hope

COMMUNITY: ONLINE VIDEO CHANNELS

U-Studio Comedy Club Unilever Aromat

King James Group In Sync with Sho Madjozi Johnson & Johnson Stayfree® menstural care

DUKE Dunk Like A Boss Pioneer Foods Bokomo Rusks

COMMUNITY: INFLUENCER MARKETING

Associated Media Publishing Influencer Awards Cosmopolitan SA Influencer Awards

VMLY&R South Africa Don't Tell Me What To Do Edgars Retail

VMLY&R South Africa #ScreenFreeSaturday BOS BOS Ice Tea

King James Group Super influencers Netflix The Umbrella Academy

Ogilvy 1120under5 KFC Add Hope

COMMUNITY: SOCIAL MEDIA INNOVATION

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Twitter Tug of War Datsun South Africa Go

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Tweet Machine Standard Bank Brand

VMLY&R South Africa InstaStory Books Hollard Hollard Brand

King James Group In Sync with Sho Madjozi Johnson & Johnson Stayfree® menstural care

Gorilla AXE Level Up AXE Axe Deodorant

Wavemaker Global Saving water with Snapchat Colgate Colgate

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Emoji Day MTN South Africa MTN Brand

Ogilvy Heartbeat of the Nation ABInBev Castle Lager

CRAFT

CRAFT: MARKETING COPYWRITING

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg The Light at The Start of Everything, Written by Iain Thomas Okavango Diamond Company The Okavango Blue Diamond

DUKE Fighting fake news with fake(ish) news The Heart & Stroke Foundation South Africa Anti-vaping

Wunderman Thompson South Africa Shell Helix Ultra Cup Shell Lubricants

Ogilvy The Human Search Bar Investec Brand

Ogilvy Remarkable Regifts Mondelez Cadbury

CRAFT: NEWS OR FEATURE WRITING

Media24 Plaasmoorde (Farm murders) Netwerk24 Netwerk24

News24, Media24 (Pty) Ltd Gang Wars News24 News24

CRAFT - RESEARCH

DYDX Gcwalisa Smollan Gcwalisa

CRAFT - INTERFACE DESIGN

MakeReign. Introducing MakeReign on the global stage MakeReign Digital Design Studio

MakeReign Making an International splash for Wolf&Whale Wolf&Whale Digital Design Consultancy

MakeReign Treasures from Afar Kasbah Imports Furniture & Homeware eCommerce

MakeReign Lego inspired website okalpha Animation Studio

MakeReign Insurance with a snap Pineapple insurance Peer to Peer Insurance

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Goodbye Malaria Webstie Goodbye Malaria Goodbye Malaria Website

CRAFT - SOFTWARE, CODING AND TECH INNOVATION

INJOZI

INJOZI Datsun Twitter Tug of War Datsun South Africa Datsun GO

INJOZI Dairy Space Race SAMPRO Dairy

MOBILE et al, CHEESE et al FEDHEALTH Made For You FEDHEALTH flexiFED

CRAFT - STRATEGY

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg In Rehersal for Unbound Joburg Ballet The Unbound Production

HelloFCB+ Don’t Fear the Finger CANSA CANSA

CRAFT - UX

MakeReign. Introducing MakeReign on the global stage MakeReign Digital Design Studio

MakeReign Treasures from Afar Kasbah Imports Furniture & Homeware eCommerce

MakeReign Insurance with a snap Pineapple insurance Peer to Peer Insurance

Hellocomputer, FCB Joburg Toyota.co.za Toyota South Africa Toyota South Africa

VMLY&R South Africa Makro Online - a B2B eCommerce story Makro eCommerce platform

CRAFT - ONLINE VIDEO PRODUCTION

King James Group Street Surfers ABInBev Corona

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg In Rehersal for Unbound Joburg Ballet The Unbound Production

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg #Blame No More Hype Magazine, Tears Foundation Womans Month

Publicis Stories of Speed Mercedes-Benz C 63 S

Publicis Unrivalled Mercedes-Benz AMG

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Karaoke MTN South Africa Springbok Promo - Win a trip to the world cup

Levergy marketing agency New Balance Runs In the Family New Balance South Africa New Balance 997S

VMLY&R South Africa Break Out Edgars Winter Retail

VMLY&R South Africa I'mPerfection Edgars Beauty Retail

Wunderman Thompson South Africa Shell Helix Ultra Cup - Chiefs Shell Lubricants

Wunderman Thompson South Africa Shell Helix Ultra Cup - Sundowns Shell Lubricants

Iconic Cape Town Cruise Red Bull Red Bull Racing

So Interactive Web Designs CC. Some things shouldn't be shared. SABRIC Banking Crime

Ogilvy The Human Search Bar Investec Brand

CRAFT - SOCIAL MEDIA COMMUNITY MANAGEMENT

VMLY&R South Africa Nando's Social Community Nando's Nando’s Brand

King James Group In Sync with Sho Madjozi Johnson & Johnson Stayfree® menstural care

CRAFT - DIGITAL MEDIA

VMLY&R South Africa Did you mean: Women? Edgars Women's Day Retail

VMLY&R South Africa InstaStory Books Hollard Hollard Brand

Mark1 Fighting fake news with fake(ish) news The Heart & Stroke Foundation South Africa Anti-vaping

Mark1 Win Like a Baller Pepsico Pepsi

HelloFCB+ Spender-vention Investec Asset Management Investec Asset Management

CRAFT - USE OF SOUND

VMLY&R Don't Tell Me What To Do Edgars Retail

Hellocomputer, FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd The Human Quantum Computer Absa Recruitment

Gorilla Axe Level Up AXE Axe Deodorant

Wunderman Thompson South Africa PS Mzansi Love Songs Mondelez PS Chocolate Bars

HelloFCB+ Don’t Fear the Finger CANSA CANSA

CRAFT - INTERACTIVE DESIGN

Hellocomputer, FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd The Human Quantum Computer Absa Recruitment

EMERGING DIGITAL TECH & CHANNEL

EMERGING DIGITAL TECH & CHANNEL: VR AND AR

Wavemaker Global Saving water with Snapchat Colgate Colgate

EMERGING DIGITAL TECH & CHANNEL: INTERNET OF THINGS

DYDX Gcwalisa Smollan Gcwalisa

EMERGING DIGITAL TECH & CHANNEL: ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

MakeReign Insurance with a snap Pineapple insurance Peer to Peer Insurance

Digitas Liquorice I See A Different You Distell Scottish Leader

EMERGING DIGITAL TECH & CHANNEL: SECOND SCREEN CAMPAIGN

Ogilvy Heartbeat of the Nation ABInBev Castle Lager

Ogilvy Simulcast DStv DStv

EMERGING DIGITAL TECH & CHANNEL: INTERACTIVE MIXED MEDIA

VMLY&R South Africa The LIVE Tactical billboards Nando’s Delivery app

Ogilvy IsiZathu AbInBev Africa Carling Black Label

PLATFORMS

PLATFORMS: BRAND, COMMERCIAL & RETAIL WEBSITES

MakeReign Introducing MakeReign on the global stage MakeReign Digital Design Studio

Hellocomputer, FCB Joburg Toyota.co.za Toyota South Africa Toyota South Africa

Ogilvy The Human Search Bar Investec Brand

PLATFORMS: PUBLIC SERVICE & NPO PLATFORMS

Hoorah Digital FOR NATURE. FOR YOU. WWF WWF

DUKE | Mark1 | Positive Dialogue Communications Fighting fake news with fake(ish) news The Heart & Stroke Foundation South Africa Anti-vaping

So Interactive Web Designs CC. Some things shouldn't be shared. SABRIC Banking Crime

PLATFORMS: WEB APPS

Digitas Liquorice Goodness Calendar Unilever Knorr

INJOZI and FoxP2 CT Dairy Space Race SAMPRO Dairy

Publisher's Toolbox BiblioDAM - simple, powerful digital asset management Independent Media BiblioDAM

PLATFORMS: MOBILE APPS

Digitas Liquorice Takeaway Takeover Unilever Knorr

MakeReign Insurance with a snap Pineapple Insurance Peer to Peer Insurance

Ogilvy Heartbeat of the Nation ABInBev Castle Lager

PLATFORMS: MOBILE SITES

Digitas Liquorice I See A Different You Distell Scottish Leader

Plus Narrative (Pty) Ltd Y'elloWeb - a human-centered design system & digital framework MTN Group Y'elloWeb

PLATFORMS: GAMES

INJOZI and FoxP2 CT Dairy Space Race SAMPRO Dairy

Ogilvy & Mindshare South Africa KFC - Boet Fighter KFC South Africa KFC App

PLATFORMS: PLATFORM INNOVATION

Location Bank Location Bank Location Bank Location Bank

MakeReign Insurance with a snap Pineapple Insurance Peer to Peer Insurance

Flance Directive Creators & Investmint Investmint FinTech Platform Investmint Investmint FinTech Platform

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Twitter Tug of War Datsun South Africa Go

INJOZI and TBWA/Hunt/Lascaris Datsun Twitter Tug of War Datsun South Africa Datsun GO

PLATFORMS: EMPOYEE EXPERIENCE PLATFORM

VMLY&R Adviser Dashboard Old Mutual Financial Services

PLATFORMS: CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE DESIGN

Hellocomputer, FCB Joburg Toyota.co.za Toyota South Africa Toyota South Africa

VMLY&R Adviser Dashboard Old Mutual Financial Services

Accenture MTN Chat - Recharge without leaving your chat MTN MTN Chat

VMLY&R South Africa Makro Online - a B2B eCommerce story Makro eCommerce platform

PUBLISHING

PUBLISHER: PUBLISHER SITES

Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd TimesLIVE TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

Daily Maverick Daily Maverick Publisher Site Daily Maverick Daily Maverick

Media24 Netwerk24 Netwerk24 Netwerk24

KFM Radio - A Divison of Primedia (PTy) Ltd CapeTalk Primedia Broadcasting Primedia Broadcasting

News24, Media24 (Pty) Ltd News24 - Breaking News. First. News24 News24

PUBLISHER: SPECIALIST PUBLISHER SITES

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg #Blame No More Hype Magazine, Tears Foundation Womans Month

Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd TimesLIVE 2019 Elections TimesLIVE TimesLIVE 2019 Elections

Media24 Krugersdorp Netwerk24 Netwerk24

KFM Radio - A Divison of Primedia (PTy) Ltd Government or God? Primedia Broadcasting Primedia Broadcasting

News24, Media24 (Pty) Ltd AmINext? News24 News24

PUBLISHER: MOBILE CONTENT

Marfeel Evolving with the Mobile-First World The South African Marfeel Publishing Platform

Media24 NetNuus Netwerk24 NetNuus

Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd SA News LIVE SA News LIVE SA News LIVE

PUBLISHER: ELECTRONIC NEWSLETTERS

Publicis Machine Smart, personalised newsletters, delivering double-digit ROI Sanlam Reality Communications & CRM

PUBLISHER: DATA STORIES

News24, Media24 (Pty) Ltd Elections 2019 News24 News24 elections coverage

10th Street & Multiplied Discovery 947 Ride Joburg - #BankMyRide Discovery Bank Discovery Bank

PUBLISHER: ONLINE NEWS VIDEO

Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd Inside the darkness: Krugersdorp killings uncovered TimesLIVE MultimediaLIVE

Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd How a gifted young girl was kidnapped and murdered: The Siam Lee story TimesLIVE MultimediaLIVE

KFM Radio - A Divison of Primedia (PTy) Ltd Be prepared to die – Joburg’s toughest cop Primedia Broadcasting Primedia Broadcasting

KFM Radio - A Divison of Primedia (PTy) Ltd Borders Primedia Broadcasting Primedia Broadcasting

Daily Maverick VBS Bank Heist Daily Maverick News Video

Daily Maverick On the Edge of Change Maverick Life Maverick Life Video Content

PUBLISHER: LIVE EVENT COVERAGE

Netwerk24 Netwerk24 Rugby World Cup coverage Netwerk24 Netwerk24 Rugby World Cup coverage

PUBLISHER: PODCASTS AND AUDIO STREAMING

Media24 Luisterboeke Netwerk24 Netwerk24

KFM Radio - A Divison of Primedia (PTy) Ltd The Professionals Primedia Broadcasting Profmed

News24, Media24 (Pty) Ltd Justice Denied News24 News24

PUBLISHER: NEWS INNOVATION