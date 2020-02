2020 Bookmark Awards finalists are announced

The IAB SA has announced the finalists for the 12th Annual Bookmark Awards being held at The Galleria in Sandton on Thursday, 19 March 2020.

CAMPAIGN: ENTRANT TITLE BRAND PRODUCT CAMPAIGN: DIGITAL STRATEGY TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg In Rehersal for Unbound Joburg Ballet The Unbound Production TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg #Blame No More Hype Magazine, Tears Foundation Womans Month VMLY&R South Africa Don't Tell Me What To Do Edgars Retail VMLY&R South Africa Did you mean: Women? Edgars Women's Day Retail The Odd Number Nedbank Money Secrets Nedbank Nedbank Brand & Advertising Joe Public Connect The Great Stigma Clearance Jet Women's Health King James Group Broke By TymeBank GoalSave Wunderman Thompson South Africa PS Mzansi Love Songs Mondelez PS Chocolate Bars DUKE | Mark1 | Positive Dialogue Communications Fighting fake news with fake(ish) news The Heart & Stroke Foundation South Africa Anti-vaping HelloFCB+ Don’t Fear the Finger CANSA CANSA Digitas Liquorice Takeaway Takeover Unilever Knorr Digitas Liquorice Delicious Surprise Unilever Hellmann's Mayonnaise Ogilvy Carling Cup AbInBev Africa Carling Black Label CAMPAIGN: CONTENT STRATEGY John Brown Media Pick n Pay One Small Thing Pick n Pay Health Publicis State of the Art of Being Mercedes-Benz CLA TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg In Rehersal for Unbound Joburg Ballet The Unbound Production TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg #Blame No More Hype Magazine, Tears Foundation Womans Month VMLY&R South Africa InstaStory Books Hollard Hollard Brand King James Group Broke By TymeBank GoalSave DUKE | Mark1 | Positive Dialogue Communications Fighting fake news with fake(ish) news The Heart & Stroke Foundation South Africa Anti-vaping HelloFCB+ Don’t Fear the Finger CANSA CANSA CAMPAIGN: DIGITAL INTEGRATED CAMPAIGN TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg In Rehersal for Unbound Joburg Ballet The Unbound Production TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg #Blame No More Hype Magazine, Tears Foundation Womans Month Publicis Unrivalled Mercedes-Benz AMG VMLY&R South Africa Don't Tell Me What To Do Edgars Retail VMLY&R South Africa InstaStory Books Hollard Hollard Brand King James Group In Sync with Sho Madjozi Johnson & Johnson Stayfree® menstural care Hellocomputer, FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd The Human Quantum Computer Absa Recruitment Wunderman Thompson South Africa PS Mzansi Love Songs Mondelez PS Chocolate Bars HelloFCB+ The Great Father’s Day Gift Upgrade Pernod Ricard The Glenlivet Whisky Digitas Liquorice The Unclean Catalogue Unilever Cleanipedia.com So Interactive Web Designs CC. Some things shouldn't be shared. SABRIC Banking Crime Ogilvy Heartbeat of the Nation ABInBev Castle Lager CAMPAIGN: MOBILE CAMPAIGN Digitas Liquorice Takeaway Takeover Unilever Knorr Digitas Liquorice Goodness Calendar Unilever Knorr Digitas Liquorice I See A Different You Distell Scottish Leader FoxP2 Advertising Guitar Guy 2 ER24 ER24 Emergency Services Ogilvy Loadshedding DStv DStv CAMPAIGN: BEST USE OF DATA TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Twitter Tug of War Datsun South Africa Go John Brown Media BMW X3 Conquest BMW Lead Generation Campaign MOBILE et al FEDHEALTH Made For You FEDHEALTH flexiFED Ogilvy Heartbeat of the Nation ABInBev Castle Lager CAMPAIGN: INTEGRATED MIXED MEDIA CAMPAIGN Joe Public Connect The Legend of Big John Chicken Licken Big John™ Joe Public United When a Sister Needs Some Soul Chicken Licken SoulSister® Party 4 VMLY&R South Africa Don't Tell Me What To Do Edgars Retail VMLY&R South Africa Break Out Edgars Winter Retail Showmax The Girl From St. Agnes Showmax The Girl From St. Agnes Joe Public Connect The Great Stigma Clearance Jet Women's Health King James Group Broke By TymeBank GoalSave HelloFCB+ Don’t Fear the Finger CANSA CANSA Publicis Machine 141 Water Pernod Ricard Responsible Drinking Ogilvy Remarkable Regifts Mondelez Cadbury Ogilvy The Human Search Bar Investec Brand Joe Public United Sign the Smile Amnesty International Amnesty International CAMPAIGN: BREAK THROUGH ON A BUDGET Retroviral Twar RocoMamas Chilli Cheese Fries Clockwork Digital (Pty) Ltd Don't Cross Your T's Hyundai Venue Saatchi & Saatchi Nude Your Food Nude Foods Nude Foods Gorilla Axe Level Up AXE Axe Deodorant HelloFCB+ Don’t Fear the Finger CANSA CANSA TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg #StreamingorDreaming MTN South Africa Made for Home 120gig TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Emoji Day MTN South Africa MTN Brand TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg #CaptureYourPulse MTN South Africa Pulse CAMPAIGN: BRANDED CONTENT Retroactive #BiogenJourney Biogen Biogen John Brown Media MINI CREATIVE CLUB MINI Lead Generation Campaign King James Group Street Surfers ABInBev Corona TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg #Blame No More Hype Magazine, Tears Foundation Womans Month Joe Public United When a Sister Needs Some Soul Chicken Licken SoulSister® Party 4 TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg In Rehersal for Unbound Joburg Ballet The Unbound Production VMLY&R South Africa Don't Tell Me What To Do Edgars Retail King James Group Sanlam Cost of Cancer Sanlam Cancer Benefit So Interactive Web Designs CC. Some things shouldn't be shared. SABRIC Banking Crime Ogilvy KFC - Boet Fighter KFC South Africa KFC CHANNELS CHANNEL: PAID SEARCH MARKETING Rogerwilco Satrix - Invest Like a Pro Satrix Satrix Index Tracking Fund 99c Automating Competitive Advantage Digicape Authorised Apple Reseller Conversion Science TEARS - Adopt Don't Shop TEARS Animal Rescue Pet Adoption Wunderman Thompson South Africa Personal Loans Standard Bank Unsecured Loans CHANNEL: ORGANIC SEARCH MARKETING John Brown Media Life Healthcare Corporate Website Life Healthcare Corporate Website Jellyfish Competitive Cut-Through The Mattress Warehouse Mattresses & Accessories CHANNEL: DISPLAY ADVERTISING Old Friends Young Talent Bidvest Car Rental Bidvest Bidvest Car Rental VMLY&R South Africa The Nando’s Load Shedding Ad Nando’s Restaurant dine-in DUKE | Mark1 | Positive Dialogue Communications Fighting fake news with fake(ish) news The Heart & Stroke Foundation South Africa Anti-vaping HelloFCB+ Don’t Fear the Finger CANSA CANSA HelloFCB+ Spender-vention Investec Asset Management Investec Asset Management CHANNEL: NATIVE ADVERTISING DUKE | Mark1 | Positive Dialogue Communications Fighting fake news with fake(ish) news The Heart & Stroke Foundation South Africa Anti-vaping Wavemaker Global Netflix Shadow Launch Campaign Netflix Shadow CHANNEL: ONLINE VIDEO SERIES TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg In Rehersal for Unbound Joburg Ballet The Unbound Production DUKE Dunk Like A Boss Pioneer Foods Bokomo Rusks So Interactive Web Designs CC. Some things shouldn't be shared. SABRIC Banking Crime Ogilvy The Human Search Bar Investec Brand CHANNEL: PAID SEARCH MARKETING Coffee Creative Studio & Sandmann Digital Medshield Facebook and Instagram Lead Generation Campaign Medshield Medical Scheme Medshield Medical Scheme Medical Aid Plans VMLY&R South Africa Don't Tell Me What To Do Edgars Retail SuperSport #StrongerTogether: Rugby World Cup SuperSport Sports Content Hellocomputer, FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd The Human Quantum Computer Absa Recruitment DUKE | Mark1 Win Like a Baller Pepsico Pepsi The Mediashop Maybelline Tattoo Brow Maybelline Tattoo Brow Peel Off Tint Ogilvy Remarkable Regifts Mondelez Cadbury CHANNEL: INNOVATIVE USE OF MEDIA TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Twitter Tug of War Datsun South Africa Go TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Tweet Machine Standard Bank Brand TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg (Pty) In Rehersal for Unbound Joburg Ballet The Unbound Production VMLY&R South Africa The LIVE Tactical billboards Nando's Delivery app VMLY&R South Africa InstaStory Books Hollard Hollard Brand Ogilvy IsiZathu AbInBev Africa Carling Black Label Ogilvy South Africa KFC - Boet Fighter KFC South Africa KFC Ogilvy Heartbeat of the Nation ABInBev Castle Lager CHANNEL: EMAIL, DIRECT AND INBOUND MARKETING Publicis Machine Sealand Sustainable Invite Sealand Sustainable Invite CHANNEL: USE OF PROGRAMMATIC MEDIA OneDayOnly OneDayOnly's use of Programmatic Media OneDayOnly Daily Deals VMLY&R South Africa The Nando’s Load Shedding Ad Nando’s Restaurant dine-in The Odd Number Nedbank Money Secrets Nedbank Nedbank Brand & Advertising Mark1 Break the Traditional Tradition! Food Lover's Market Groceries CHANNEL: DIGITAL INSTALLATIONS AND ACTIVATIONS 23Red & Jolly Good Digital Hydration Station City to Sea Tap water VMLY&R South Africa The LIVE Tactical billboards Nando’s Delivery app VMLY&R South Africa Break Out Edgars Winter Retail INJOZI and Mojanation Cadbury Martians Cadbury Cadbury Limited Edition Slabs Ogilvy #BodyCount AbInBev Africa Carling Black Label CHANNEL: ONLINE VIDEO King James Group Street Surfers ABInBev Corona TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg #Blame No More Hype Magazine, Tears Foundation Womans Month Publicis Stories of Speed Mercedes-Benz C 63 S Publicis Unrivalled Mercedes-Benz AMG TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Autograph MTN South Africa Rugby Sponsorship TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Karaoke MTN South Africa Springbok Promo - Win a trip to the world cup TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg The Light at The Start of Everything, Written by Iain Thomas Okavango Diamond Company The Okavango Blue Diamond VMLY&R South Africa Don't Tell Me What To Do Edgars Retail VMLY&R South Africa Break Out Edgars Winter Retail VMLY&R Fibre Is Simple Supersonic Fibre Brand Wunderman Thompson South Africa Walletwise Royal Advice - Meet the Prince Standard Bank Walletwise Showmax Game Of Thrones The Night's Watch Showmax Game Of Thrones King James Group Super Influencers Netflix The Umbrella Academy Wunderman Thompson South Africa Walletwise Royal Advice - Prince & the Gold Standard Bank Walletwise DUKE Dunk Like A Boss Pioneer Foods Bokomo Rusks Wunderman Thompson South Africa Shell Helix Ultra Cup - Chiefs Shell Lubricants HelloFCB+ Don’t Fear the Finger CANSA CANSA Ogilvy #BreatheOutProudly Mondelez Clorets Ogilvy 1120under5 KFC Add Hope Ogilvy The Human Search Bar Investec Brand CHANNEL: USE OF CRM, LOYALTY PROGRAMMES AND GAMIFICATION Machine Personalised communication at scale, delivering double-digit ROI Sanlam Reality Communications, Marketing and CRM CHANNEL: CHANNEL INNOVATION TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Twitter Tug of War Datsun South Africa Go Publicis State of the Art of Being Mercedes-Benz CLA Publicis Born Bold Canvas Mercedes-Benz C 63 S Digitas Liquorice Goodness Calendar Unilever Knorr VMLY&R South Africa The LIVE Tactical billboards Nando’s Delivery app VMLY&R South Africa Nando's Better Half (Tinder) Nando's Restaurant dine-in Accenture MTN Chat - Recharge without leaving your chats MTN MTN Chat VMLY&R South Africa Did you mean: Women? Edgars Women's Day Retail VMLY&R South Africa InstaStory Books Hollard Hollard Brand Wavemaker Global Saving water with Snapchat Colgate Colgate Ogilvy Heartbeat of the Nation ABInBev Castle Lager CHANNEL: CAMPAIGN MICROSITES Digitas Liquorice I See A Different You Distell Scottish Leader Saatchi & Saatchi Stimorol Flavour Wave Creator Mondeléz Stimorol Joe Public Connect The Legend of Big John Chicken Licken Big John™ Clockwork Digital (Pty) Ltd Visit XBOX Microsoft XBOX ONE X So Interactive Web Designs CC. Some things shouldn't be shared. SABRIC Banking Crime Joe Public United Sign the Smile Amnesty International Amnesty International CHANNEL: BOTS, MESSAGING AND DARK SOCIAL VMLY&R South Africa Nando's Better Half (Tinder) Nando's Restaurant dine-in Accenture MTN Chat - Recharge without leaving your chats MTN MTN Chat King James Group In Sync with Sho Madjozi Johnson & Johnson Stayfree® menstural care Ogilvy Carling Cup AbInBev Africa Carling Black Label Ogilvy IsiZathu AbInBev Africa Carling Black Label COMMUNITIES COMMUNITY: SOCIAL COMMUNITIES Publicis Advanced Social Media Mercedes-Benz Social Channels Eclipse PR Netflix SA social communities Netflix South Africa Netflix South Africa VMLY&R South Africa Nando’s Social Community Nando’s Nando’s Brand King James Group TymeBank Social Communities TymeBank TymeBank COMMUNITIES: USE OF USER-GENERATED CONTENT VMLY&R South Africa InstaStory Books Hollard Hollard Brand Wunderman Thompson South Africa PS Mzansi Love Songs Mondelez PS Chocolate Bars Ogilvy #BodyCount AbInBev Africa Carling Black Label HelloFCB+ The Great Father’s Day Gift Upgrade Pernod Ricard The Glenlivet Whisky Ogilvy Heartbeat of the Nation ABInBev Castle Lager COMMUNITY: SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGNS Digitas Liquorice Delicious Surprise Unilever Hellmann's Mayonnaise TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Tweet Machine Standard Bank Brand TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Twitter Tug of War Datsun South Africa Go Publicis State of the Art of Being Mercedes-Benz CLA Saatchi & Saatchi OMFCC Mondeléz Halls VMLY&R South Africa Don't Tell Me What To Do Edgars Retail VMLY&R South Africa InstaStory Books Hollard Hollard Brand Ogilvy #OhSchweppes Coca Cola SA Schweppes King James Group In Sync with Sho Madjozi Johnson & Johnson Stayfree® menstural care Showmax Game Of Thrones The Night's Watch Showmax Game Of Thrones DUKE | Mark1 Win Like a Baller Pepsico Pepsi DUKE Dunk Like A Boss Pioneer Foods Bokomo Rusks King James Group Sanlam Cost of Cancer Sanlam Cancer Benefit Joe Public Connect The Great Stigma Clearance Jet Women's Health King James Group Broke By TymeBank GoalSave Wunderman Thompson South Africa PS Mzansi Love Songs Mondelez PS Chocolate Bars HelloFCB+ The Great Father’s Day Gift Upgrade Pernod Ricard The Glenlivet Whisky HelloFCB+ Don’t Fear the Finger CANSA CANSA So Interactive Web Designs CC. Some things shouldn't be shared. SABRIC Banking Crime TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg #CaptureYourPulse MTN South Africa Pulse TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg #StreamingorDreaming MTN South Africa Made for Home 120gig TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Emoji Day MTN South Africa MTN Brand Ogilvy Heartbeat of the Nation ABInBev Castle Lager Ogilvy 1120under5 KFC Add Hope COMMUNITY: ONLINE VIDEO CHANNELS U-Studio Comedy Club Unilever Aromat King James Group In Sync with Sho Madjozi Johnson & Johnson Stayfree® menstural care DUKE Dunk Like A Boss Pioneer Foods Bokomo Rusks COMMUNITY: INFLUENCER MARKETING Associated Media Publishing Influencer Awards Cosmopolitan SA Influencer Awards VMLY&R South Africa Don't Tell Me What To Do Edgars Retail VMLY&R South Africa #ScreenFreeSaturday BOS BOS Ice Tea King James Group Super influencers Netflix The Umbrella Academy Ogilvy 1120under5 KFC Add Hope COMMUNITY: SOCIAL MEDIA INNOVATION TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Twitter Tug of War Datsun South Africa Go TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Tweet Machine Standard Bank Brand VMLY&R South Africa InstaStory Books Hollard Hollard Brand King James Group In Sync with Sho Madjozi Johnson & Johnson Stayfree® menstural care Gorilla AXE Level Up AXE Axe Deodorant Wavemaker Global Saving water with Snapchat Colgate Colgate TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Emoji Day MTN South Africa MTN Brand Ogilvy Heartbeat of the Nation ABInBev Castle Lager CRAFT CRAFT: MARKETING COPYWRITING TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg The Light at The Start of Everything, Written by Iain Thomas Okavango Diamond Company The Okavango Blue Diamond DUKE Fighting fake news with fake(ish) news The Heart & Stroke Foundation South Africa Anti-vaping Wunderman Thompson South Africa Shell Helix Ultra Cup Shell Lubricants Ogilvy The Human Search Bar Investec Brand Ogilvy Remarkable Regifts Mondelez Cadbury CRAFT: NEWS OR FEATURE WRITING Media24 Plaasmoorde (Farm murders) Netwerk24 Netwerk24 News24, Media24 (Pty) Ltd Gang Wars News24 News24 CRAFT - RESEARCH DYDX Gcwalisa Smollan Gcwalisa CRAFT - INTERFACE DESIGN MakeReign. Introducing MakeReign on the global stage MakeReign Digital Design Studio MakeReign Making an International splash for Wolf&Whale Wolf&Whale Digital Design Consultancy MakeReign Treasures from Afar Kasbah Imports Furniture & Homeware eCommerce MakeReign Lego inspired website okalpha Animation Studio MakeReign Insurance with a snap Pineapple insurance Peer to Peer Insurance TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Goodbye Malaria Webstie Goodbye Malaria Goodbye Malaria Website CRAFT - SOFTWARE, CODING AND TECH INNOVATION INJOZI INJOZI Datsun Twitter Tug of War Datsun South Africa Datsun GO INJOZI Dairy Space Race SAMPRO Dairy MOBILE et al, CHEESE et al FEDHEALTH Made For You FEDHEALTH flexiFED CRAFT - STRATEGY TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg In Rehersal for Unbound Joburg Ballet The Unbound Production HelloFCB+ Don’t Fear the Finger CANSA CANSA CRAFT - UX MakeReign. Introducing MakeReign on the global stage MakeReign Digital Design Studio MakeReign Treasures from Afar Kasbah Imports Furniture & Homeware eCommerce MakeReign Insurance with a snap Pineapple insurance Peer to Peer Insurance Hellocomputer, FCB Joburg Toyota.co.za Toyota South Africa Toyota South Africa VMLY&R South Africa Makro Online - a B2B eCommerce story Makro eCommerce platform CRAFT - ONLINE VIDEO PRODUCTION King James Group Street Surfers ABInBev Corona TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg In Rehersal for Unbound Joburg Ballet The Unbound Production TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg #Blame No More Hype Magazine, Tears Foundation Womans Month Publicis Stories of Speed Mercedes-Benz C 63 S Publicis Unrivalled Mercedes-Benz AMG TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Karaoke MTN South Africa Springbok Promo - Win a trip to the world cup Levergy marketing agency New Balance Runs In the Family New Balance South Africa New Balance 997S VMLY&R South Africa Break Out Edgars Winter Retail VMLY&R South Africa I'mPerfection Edgars Beauty Retail Wunderman Thompson South Africa Shell Helix Ultra Cup - Chiefs Shell Lubricants Wunderman Thompson South Africa Shell Helix Ultra Cup - Sundowns Shell Lubricants Iconic Cape Town Cruise Red Bull Red Bull Racing So Interactive Web Designs CC. Some things shouldn't be shared. SABRIC Banking Crime Ogilvy The Human Search Bar Investec Brand CRAFT - SOCIAL MEDIA COMMUNITY MANAGEMENT VMLY&R South Africa Nando's Social Community Nando's Nando’s Brand King James Group In Sync with Sho Madjozi Johnson & Johnson Stayfree® menstural care CRAFT - DIGITAL MEDIA VMLY&R South Africa Did you mean: Women? Edgars Women's Day Retail VMLY&R South Africa InstaStory Books Hollard Hollard Brand Mark1 Fighting fake news with fake(ish) news The Heart & Stroke Foundation South Africa Anti-vaping Mark1 Win Like a Baller Pepsico Pepsi HelloFCB+ Spender-vention Investec Asset Management Investec Asset Management CRAFT - USE OF SOUND VMLY&R Don't Tell Me What To Do Edgars Retail Hellocomputer, FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd The Human Quantum Computer Absa Recruitment Gorilla Axe Level Up AXE Axe Deodorant Wunderman Thompson South Africa PS Mzansi Love Songs Mondelez PS Chocolate Bars HelloFCB+ Don’t Fear the Finger CANSA CANSA CRAFT - INTERACTIVE DESIGN Hellocomputer, FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd The Human Quantum Computer Absa Recruitment EMERGING DIGITAL TECH & CHANNEL EMERGING DIGITAL TECH & CHANNEL: VR AND AR Wavemaker Global Saving water with Snapchat Colgate Colgate EMERGING DIGITAL TECH & CHANNEL: INTERNET OF THINGS DYDX Gcwalisa Smollan Gcwalisa EMERGING DIGITAL TECH & CHANNEL: ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE MakeReign Insurance with a snap Pineapple insurance Peer to Peer Insurance Digitas Liquorice I See A Different You Distell Scottish Leader EMERGING DIGITAL TECH & CHANNEL: SECOND SCREEN CAMPAIGN Ogilvy Heartbeat of the Nation ABInBev Castle Lager Ogilvy Simulcast DStv DStv EMERGING DIGITAL TECH & CHANNEL: INTERACTIVE MIXED MEDIA VMLY&R South Africa The LIVE Tactical billboards Nando’s Delivery app Ogilvy IsiZathu AbInBev Africa Carling Black Label PLATFORMS PLATFORMS: BRAND, COMMERCIAL & RETAIL WEBSITES MakeReign Introducing MakeReign on the global stage MakeReign Digital Design Studio Hellocomputer, FCB Joburg Toyota.co.za Toyota South Africa Toyota South Africa Ogilvy The Human Search Bar Investec Brand PLATFORMS: PUBLIC SERVICE & NPO PLATFORMS Hoorah Digital FOR NATURE. FOR YOU. WWF WWF DUKE | Mark1 | Positive Dialogue Communications Fighting fake news with fake(ish) news The Heart & Stroke Foundation South Africa Anti-vaping So Interactive Web Designs CC. Some things shouldn't be shared. SABRIC Banking Crime PLATFORMS: WEB APPS Digitas Liquorice Goodness Calendar Unilever Knorr INJOZI and FoxP2 CT Dairy Space Race SAMPRO Dairy Publisher's Toolbox BiblioDAM - simple, powerful digital asset management Independent Media BiblioDAM PLATFORMS: MOBILE APPS Digitas Liquorice Takeaway Takeover Unilever Knorr MakeReign Insurance with a snap Pineapple Insurance Peer to Peer Insurance Ogilvy Heartbeat of the Nation ABInBev Castle Lager PLATFORMS: MOBILE SITES Digitas Liquorice I See A Different You Distell Scottish Leader Plus Narrative (Pty) Ltd Y'elloWeb - a human-centered design system & digital framework MTN Group Y'elloWeb PLATFORMS: GAMES INJOZI and FoxP2 CT Dairy Space Race SAMPRO Dairy Ogilvy & Mindshare South Africa KFC - Boet Fighter KFC South Africa KFC App PLATFORMS: PLATFORM INNOVATION Location Bank Location Bank Location Bank Location Bank MakeReign Insurance with a snap Pineapple Insurance Peer to Peer Insurance Flance Directive Creators & Investmint Investmint FinTech Platform Investmint Investmint FinTech Platform TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Twitter Tug of War Datsun South Africa Go INJOZI and TBWA/Hunt/Lascaris Datsun Twitter Tug of War Datsun South Africa Datsun GO PLATFORMS: EMPOYEE EXPERIENCE PLATFORM VMLY&R Adviser Dashboard Old Mutual Financial Services PLATFORMS: CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE DESIGN Hellocomputer, FCB Joburg Toyota.co.za Toyota South Africa Toyota South Africa VMLY&R Adviser Dashboard Old Mutual Financial Services Accenture MTN Chat - Recharge without leaving your chat MTN MTN Chat VMLY&R South Africa Makro Online - a B2B eCommerce story Makro eCommerce platform PUBLISHING PUBLISHER: PUBLISHER SITES Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd TimesLIVE TimesLIVE TimesLIVE Daily Maverick Daily Maverick Publisher Site Daily Maverick Daily Maverick Media24 Netwerk24 Netwerk24 Netwerk24 KFM Radio - A Divison of Primedia (PTy) Ltd CapeTalk Primedia Broadcasting Primedia Broadcasting News24, Media24 (Pty) Ltd News24 - Breaking News. First. News24 News24 PUBLISHER: SPECIALIST PUBLISHER SITES TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg #Blame No More Hype Magazine, Tears Foundation Womans Month Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd TimesLIVE 2019 Elections TimesLIVE TimesLIVE 2019 Elections Media24 Krugersdorp Netwerk24 Netwerk24 KFM Radio - A Divison of Primedia (PTy) Ltd Government or God? Primedia Broadcasting Primedia Broadcasting News24, Media24 (Pty) Ltd AmINext? News24 News24 PUBLISHER: MOBILE CONTENT Marfeel Evolving with the Mobile-First World The South African Marfeel Publishing Platform Media24 NetNuus Netwerk24 NetNuus Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd SA News LIVE SA News LIVE SA News LIVE PUBLISHER: ELECTRONIC NEWSLETTERS Publicis Machine Smart, personalised newsletters, delivering double-digit ROI Sanlam Reality Communications & CRM PUBLISHER: DATA STORIES News24, Media24 (Pty) Ltd Elections 2019 News24 News24 elections coverage 10th Street & Multiplied Discovery 947 Ride Joburg - #BankMyRide Discovery Bank Discovery Bank PUBLISHER: ONLINE NEWS VIDEO Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd Inside the darkness: Krugersdorp killings uncovered TimesLIVE MultimediaLIVE Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd How a gifted young girl was kidnapped and murdered: The Siam Lee story TimesLIVE MultimediaLIVE KFM Radio - A Divison of Primedia (PTy) Ltd Be prepared to die – Joburg’s toughest cop Primedia Broadcasting Primedia Broadcasting KFM Radio - A Divison of Primedia (PTy) Ltd Borders Primedia Broadcasting Primedia Broadcasting Daily Maverick VBS Bank Heist Daily Maverick News Video Daily Maverick On the Edge of Change Maverick Life Maverick Life Video Content PUBLISHER: LIVE EVENT COVERAGE Netwerk24 Netwerk24 Rugby World Cup coverage Netwerk24 Netwerk24 Rugby World Cup coverage PUBLISHER: PODCASTS AND AUDIO STREAMING Media24 Luisterboeke Netwerk24 Netwerk24 KFM Radio - A Divison of Primedia (PTy) Ltd The Professionals Primedia Broadcasting Profmed News24, Media24 (Pty) Ltd Justice Denied News24 News24 PUBLISHER: NEWS INNOVATION News24, Media24 (Pty) Ltd Buried Truth News24 News24

ten.asbai@aluaP

The final round of judging takes place on site in Johannesburg and Cape Town on the 28 and 29 February 2020. Please note that the Special Honours Category is only judged in this round, and therefore are not part of the finalist announcement.All the winners will be announced at the 12th Annual Bookmark Awards being held at The Galleria in Sandton on Thursday, 19 March 2020.We look forward to sharing insights from our 2020 Jury President and Jury Panels next week.To get tickets, click here < http://bit.ly/Bookmarks2020 > . If you would like more information on the awards, click here The 12th Annual Bookmark Awards, Powered By DSTV Media Sales and in partnership with Newsclip, G-Star, 24.com, Tiso Black Star, the South African, HelloFCB+ and Gumtree are on Thursday the 19th of March 2020 at The Galleria in Sandton, Johannesburg, following the IAB SA and MASA endorsed Nedbank IMC conference, where the BMA 2020 Jury President, Andrea Quaye, is speaking to Evolution at work: Marketing’s new capabilities. Book your 2020 Bookmark Award tickets here http://bit.ly/Bookmarks2020. IAB SA Member discount applies. For sponsorship opportunities email IAB CEO Paula Hulley: