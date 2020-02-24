IAB Bookmarks Awards and Summit
More IAB Bookmarks Awards and Summit news...Submit news
Marketing & Media jobs
More...Submit a jobOpen account
- Telesales Consultant Maitland
- Telesales Executive Maitland
- Marketing Manager Johannesburg
- Key Account Manager Randburg
- Project Manager Johannesburg
- Sales/Support/Admin Assistant Johannesburg
- HTML Junior Web Designer Cape Town
- Head of Creatives/Strategy Cape Town
- Junior-Mid Graphic Designer Cape Town
- Junior Visual Communication Graphic Designer Durban
2020 Bookmark Awards finalists are announced
The IAB SA has announced the finalists for the 12th Annual Bookmark Awards being held at The Galleria in Sandton on Thursday, 19 March 2020.
The final round of judging takes place on site in Johannesburg and Cape Town on the 28 and 29 February 2020. Please note that the Special Honours Category is only judged in this round, and therefore are not part of the finalist announcement.
All the winners will be announced at the 12th Annual Bookmark Awards being held at The Galleria in Sandton on Thursday, 19 March 2020.
|CAMPAIGN:
|ENTRANT
|TITLE
|BRAND
|PRODUCT
|CAMPAIGN: DIGITAL STRATEGY
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|In Rehersal for Unbound
|Joburg Ballet
|The Unbound Production
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|#Blame No More
|Hype Magazine, Tears Foundation
|Womans Month
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Don't Tell Me What To Do
|Edgars
|Retail
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Did you mean: Women?
|Edgars Women's Day
|Retail
|The Odd Number
|Nedbank Money Secrets
|Nedbank
|Nedbank Brand & Advertising
|Joe Public Connect
|The Great Stigma Clearance
|Jet
|Women's Health
|King James Group
|Broke By
|TymeBank
|GoalSave
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|PS Mzansi Love Songs
|Mondelez
|PS Chocolate Bars
|DUKE | Mark1 | Positive Dialogue Communications
|Fighting fake news with fake(ish) news
|The Heart & Stroke Foundation South Africa
|Anti-vaping
|HelloFCB+
|Don’t Fear the Finger
|CANSA
|CANSA
|Digitas Liquorice
|Takeaway Takeover
|Unilever
|Knorr
|Digitas Liquorice
|Delicious Surprise
|Unilever
|Hellmann's Mayonnaise
|Ogilvy
|Carling Cup
|AbInBev Africa
|Carling Black Label
|CAMPAIGN: CONTENT STRATEGY
|John Brown Media
|Pick n Pay One Small Thing
|Pick n Pay
|Health
|Publicis
|State of the Art of Being
|Mercedes-Benz
|CLA
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|In Rehersal for Unbound
|Joburg Ballet
|The Unbound Production
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|#Blame No More
|Hype Magazine, Tears Foundation
|Womans Month
|VMLY&R South Africa
|InstaStory Books
|Hollard
|Hollard Brand
|King James Group
|Broke By
|TymeBank
|GoalSave
|DUKE | Mark1 | Positive Dialogue Communications
|Fighting fake news with fake(ish) news
|The Heart & Stroke Foundation South Africa
|Anti-vaping
|HelloFCB+
|Don’t Fear the Finger
|CANSA
|CANSA
|CAMPAIGN: DIGITAL INTEGRATED CAMPAIGN
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|In Rehersal for Unbound
|Joburg Ballet
|The Unbound Production
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|#Blame No More
|Hype Magazine, Tears Foundation
|Womans Month
|Publicis
|Unrivalled
|Mercedes-Benz
|AMG
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Don't Tell Me What To Do
|Edgars
|Retail
|VMLY&R South Africa
|InstaStory Books
|Hollard
|Hollard Brand
|King James Group
|In Sync with Sho Madjozi
|Johnson & Johnson
|Stayfree® menstural care
|Hellocomputer, FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd
|The Human Quantum Computer
|Absa
|Recruitment
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|PS Mzansi Love Songs
|Mondelez
|PS Chocolate Bars
|HelloFCB+
|The Great Father’s Day Gift Upgrade
|Pernod Ricard
|The Glenlivet Whisky
|Digitas Liquorice
|The Unclean Catalogue
|Unilever
|Cleanipedia.com
|So Interactive Web Designs CC.
|Some things shouldn't be shared.
|SABRIC
|Banking Crime
|Ogilvy
|Heartbeat of the Nation
|ABInBev
|Castle Lager
|CAMPAIGN: MOBILE CAMPAIGN
|Digitas Liquorice
|Takeaway Takeover
|Unilever
|Knorr
|Digitas Liquorice
|Goodness Calendar
|Unilever
|Knorr
|Digitas Liquorice
|I See A Different You
|Distell
|Scottish Leader
|FoxP2 Advertising
|Guitar Guy 2
|ER24
|ER24 Emergency Services
|Ogilvy
|Loadshedding
|DStv
|DStv
|CAMPAIGN: BEST USE OF DATA
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Twitter Tug of War
|Datsun South Africa
|Go
|John Brown Media
|BMW X3 Conquest
|BMW
|Lead Generation Campaign
|MOBILE et al
|FEDHEALTH Made For You
|FEDHEALTH
|flexiFED
|Ogilvy
|Heartbeat of the Nation
|ABInBev
|Castle Lager
|CAMPAIGN: INTEGRATED MIXED MEDIA CAMPAIGN
|Joe Public Connect
|The Legend of Big John
|Chicken Licken
|Big John™
|Joe Public United
|When a Sister Needs Some Soul
|Chicken Licken
|SoulSister® Party 4
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Don't Tell Me What To Do
|Edgars
|Retail
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Break Out
|Edgars Winter
|Retail
|Showmax
|The Girl From St. Agnes
|Showmax
|The Girl From St. Agnes
|Joe Public Connect
|The Great Stigma Clearance
|Jet
|Women's Health
|King James Group
|Broke By
|TymeBank
|GoalSave
|HelloFCB+
|Don’t Fear the Finger
|CANSA
|CANSA
|Publicis Machine
|141 Water
|Pernod Ricard
|Responsible Drinking
|Ogilvy
|Remarkable Regifts
|Mondelez
|Cadbury
|Ogilvy
|The Human Search Bar
|Investec
|Brand
|Joe Public United
|Sign the Smile
|Amnesty International
|Amnesty International
|CAMPAIGN: BREAK THROUGH ON A BUDGET
|Retroviral
|Twar
|RocoMamas
|Chilli Cheese Fries
|Clockwork Digital (Pty) Ltd
|Don't Cross Your T's
|Hyundai
|Venue
|Saatchi & Saatchi
|Nude Your Food
|Nude Foods
|Nude Foods
|Gorilla
|Axe Level Up
|AXE
|Axe Deodorant
|HelloFCB+
|Don’t Fear the Finger
|CANSA
|CANSA
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|#StreamingorDreaming
|MTN South Africa
|Made for Home 120gig
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Emoji Day
|MTN South Africa
|MTN Brand
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|#CaptureYourPulse
|MTN South Africa
|Pulse
|CAMPAIGN: BRANDED CONTENT
|Retroactive
|#BiogenJourney
|Biogen
|Biogen
|John Brown Media
|MINI CREATIVE CLUB
|MINI
|Lead Generation Campaign
|King James Group
|Street Surfers
|ABInBev
|Corona
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|#Blame No More
|Hype Magazine, Tears Foundation
|Womans Month
|Joe Public United
|When a Sister Needs Some Soul
|Chicken Licken
|SoulSister® Party 4
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|In Rehersal for Unbound
|Joburg Ballet
|The Unbound Production
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Don't Tell Me What To Do
|Edgars
|Retail
|King James Group
|Sanlam Cost of Cancer
|Sanlam
|Cancer Benefit
|So Interactive Web Designs CC.
|Some things shouldn't be shared.
|SABRIC
|Banking Crime
|Ogilvy
|KFC - Boet Fighter
|KFC South Africa
|KFC
|CHANNELS
|CHANNEL: PAID SEARCH MARKETING
|Rogerwilco
|Satrix - Invest Like a Pro
|Satrix
|Satrix Index Tracking Fund
|99c
|Automating Competitive Advantage
|Digicape
|Authorised Apple Reseller
|Conversion Science
|TEARS - Adopt Don't Shop
|TEARS Animal Rescue
|Pet Adoption
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|Personal Loans
|Standard Bank
|Unsecured Loans
|CHANNEL: ORGANIC SEARCH MARKETING
|John Brown Media
|Life Healthcare Corporate Website
|Life Healthcare
|Corporate Website
|Jellyfish
|Competitive Cut-Through
|The Mattress Warehouse
|Mattresses & Accessories
|CHANNEL: DISPLAY ADVERTISING
|Old Friends Young Talent
|Bidvest Car Rental
|Bidvest
|Bidvest Car Rental
|VMLY&R South Africa
|The Nando’s Load Shedding Ad
|Nando’s
|Restaurant dine-in
|DUKE | Mark1 | Positive Dialogue Communications
|Fighting fake news with fake(ish) news
|The Heart & Stroke Foundation South Africa
|Anti-vaping
|HelloFCB+
|Don’t Fear the Finger
|CANSA
|CANSA
|HelloFCB+
|Spender-vention
|Investec Asset Management
|Investec Asset Management
|CHANNEL: NATIVE ADVERTISING
|DUKE | Mark1 | Positive Dialogue Communications
|Fighting fake news with fake(ish) news
|The Heart & Stroke Foundation South Africa
|Anti-vaping
|Wavemaker Global
|Netflix Shadow Launch Campaign
|Netflix
|Shadow
|CHANNEL: ONLINE VIDEO SERIES
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|In Rehersal for Unbound
|Joburg Ballet
|The Unbound Production
|DUKE
|Dunk Like A Boss
|Pioneer Foods
|Bokomo Rusks
|So Interactive Web Designs CC.
|Some things shouldn't be shared.
|SABRIC
|Banking Crime
|Ogilvy
|The Human Search Bar
|Investec
|Brand
|CHANNEL: PAID SEARCH MARKETING
|Coffee Creative Studio & Sandmann Digital
|Medshield Facebook and Instagram Lead Generation Campaign
|Medshield Medical Scheme
|Medshield Medical Scheme Medical Aid Plans
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Don't Tell Me What To Do
|Edgars
|Retail
|SuperSport
|#StrongerTogether: Rugby World Cup
|SuperSport
|Sports Content
|Hellocomputer, FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd
|The Human Quantum Computer
|Absa
|Recruitment
|DUKE | Mark1
|Win Like a Baller
|Pepsico
|Pepsi
|The Mediashop
|Maybelline Tattoo Brow
|Maybelline
|Tattoo Brow Peel Off Tint
|Ogilvy
|Remarkable Regifts
|Mondelez
|Cadbury
|CHANNEL: INNOVATIVE USE OF MEDIA
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Twitter Tug of War
|Datsun South Africa
|Go
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Tweet Machine
|Standard Bank
|Brand
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg (Pty)
|In Rehersal for Unbound
|Joburg Ballet
|The Unbound Production
|VMLY&R South Africa
|The LIVE Tactical billboards
|Nando's
|Delivery app
|VMLY&R South Africa
|InstaStory Books
|Hollard
|Hollard Brand
|Ogilvy
|IsiZathu
|AbInBev Africa
|Carling Black Label
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC - Boet Fighter
|KFC South Africa
|KFC
|Ogilvy
|Heartbeat of the Nation
|ABInBev
|Castle Lager
|CHANNEL: EMAIL, DIRECT AND INBOUND MARKETING
|Publicis Machine
|Sealand Sustainable Invite
|Sealand
|Sustainable Invite
|CHANNEL: USE OF PROGRAMMATIC MEDIA
|OneDayOnly
|OneDayOnly's use of Programmatic Media
|OneDayOnly
|Daily Deals
|VMLY&R South Africa
|The Nando’s Load Shedding Ad
|Nando’s
|Restaurant dine-in
|The Odd Number
|Nedbank Money Secrets
|Nedbank
|Nedbank Brand & Advertising
|Mark1
|Break the Traditional Tradition!
|Food Lover's Market
|Groceries
|CHANNEL: DIGITAL INSTALLATIONS AND ACTIVATIONS
|23Red & Jolly Good Digital
|Hydration Station
|City to Sea
|Tap water
|VMLY&R South Africa
|The LIVE Tactical billboards
|Nando’s
|Delivery app
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Break Out
|Edgars Winter
|Retail
|INJOZI and Mojanation
|Cadbury Martians
|Cadbury
|Cadbury Limited Edition Slabs
|Ogilvy
|#BodyCount
|AbInBev Africa
|Carling Black Label
|CHANNEL: ONLINE VIDEO
|King James Group
|Street Surfers
|ABInBev
|Corona
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|#Blame No More
|Hype Magazine, Tears Foundation
|Womans Month
|Publicis
|Stories of Speed
|Mercedes-Benz
|C 63 S
|Publicis
|Unrivalled
|Mercedes-Benz
|AMG
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Autograph
|MTN South Africa
|Rugby Sponsorship
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Karaoke
|MTN South Africa
|Springbok Promo - Win a trip to the world cup
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|The Light at The Start of Everything, Written by Iain Thomas
|Okavango Diamond Company
|The Okavango Blue Diamond
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Don't Tell Me What To Do
|Edgars
|Retail
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Break Out
|Edgars Winter
|Retail
|VMLY&R
|Fibre Is Simple
|Supersonic Fibre
|Brand
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|Walletwise Royal Advice - Meet the Prince
|Standard Bank
|Walletwise
|Showmax
|Game Of Thrones The Night's Watch
|Showmax
|Game Of Thrones
|King James Group
|Super Influencers
|Netflix
|The Umbrella Academy
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|Walletwise Royal Advice - Prince & the Gold
|Standard Bank
|Walletwise
|DUKE
|Dunk Like A Boss
|Pioneer Foods
|Bokomo Rusks
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|Shell Helix Ultra Cup - Chiefs
|Shell
|Lubricants
|HelloFCB+
|Don’t Fear the Finger
|CANSA
|CANSA
|Ogilvy
|#BreatheOutProudly
|Mondelez
|Clorets
|Ogilvy
|1120under5
|KFC
|Add Hope
|Ogilvy
|The Human Search Bar
|Investec
|Brand
|CHANNEL: USE OF CRM, LOYALTY PROGRAMMES AND GAMIFICATION
|Machine
|Personalised communication at scale, delivering double-digit ROI
|Sanlam Reality
|Communications, Marketing and CRM
|CHANNEL: CHANNEL INNOVATION
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Twitter Tug of War
|Datsun South Africa
|Go
|Publicis
|State of the Art of Being
|Mercedes-Benz
|CLA
|Publicis
|Born Bold Canvas
|Mercedes-Benz
|C 63 S
|Digitas Liquorice
|Goodness Calendar
|Unilever
|Knorr
|VMLY&R South Africa
|The LIVE Tactical billboards
|Nando’s
|Delivery app
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Nando's Better Half (Tinder)
|Nando's
|Restaurant dine-in
|Accenture
|MTN Chat - Recharge without leaving your chats
|MTN
|MTN Chat
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Did you mean: Women?
|Edgars Women's Day
|Retail
|VMLY&R South Africa
|InstaStory Books
|Hollard
|Hollard Brand
|Wavemaker Global
|Saving water with Snapchat
|Colgate
|Colgate
|Ogilvy
|Heartbeat of the Nation
|ABInBev
|Castle Lager
|CHANNEL: CAMPAIGN MICROSITES
|Digitas Liquorice
|I See A Different You
|Distell
|Scottish Leader
|Saatchi & Saatchi
|Stimorol Flavour Wave Creator
|Mondeléz
|Stimorol
|Joe Public Connect
|The Legend of Big John
|Chicken Licken
|Big John™
|Clockwork Digital (Pty) Ltd
|Visit XBOX
|Microsoft
|XBOX ONE X
|So Interactive Web Designs CC.
|Some things shouldn't be shared.
|SABRIC
|Banking Crime
|Joe Public United
|Sign the Smile
|Amnesty International
|Amnesty International
|CHANNEL: BOTS, MESSAGING AND DARK SOCIAL
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Nando's Better Half (Tinder)
|Nando's
|Restaurant dine-in
|Accenture
|MTN Chat - Recharge without leaving your chats
|MTN
|MTN Chat
|King James Group
|In Sync with Sho Madjozi
|Johnson & Johnson
|Stayfree® menstural care
|Ogilvy
|Carling Cup
|AbInBev Africa
|Carling Black Label
|Ogilvy
|IsiZathu
|AbInBev Africa
|Carling Black Label
|COMMUNITIES
|COMMUNITY: SOCIAL COMMUNITIES
|Publicis
|Advanced Social Media
|Mercedes-Benz
|Social Channels
|Eclipse PR
|Netflix SA social communities
|Netflix South Africa
|Netflix South Africa
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Nando’s Social Community
|Nando’s
|Nando’s Brand
|King James Group
|TymeBank Social Communities
|TymeBank
|TymeBank
|COMMUNITIES: USE OF USER-GENERATED CONTENT
|VMLY&R South Africa
|InstaStory Books
|Hollard
|Hollard Brand
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|PS Mzansi Love Songs
|Mondelez
|PS Chocolate Bars
|Ogilvy
|#BodyCount
|AbInBev Africa
|Carling Black Label
|HelloFCB+
|The Great Father’s Day Gift Upgrade
|Pernod Ricard
|The Glenlivet Whisky
|Ogilvy
|Heartbeat of the Nation
|ABInBev
|Castle Lager
|COMMUNITY: SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGNS
|Digitas Liquorice
|Delicious Surprise
|Unilever
|Hellmann's Mayonnaise
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Tweet Machine
|Standard Bank
|Brand
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Twitter Tug of War
|Datsun South Africa
|Go
|Publicis
|State of the Art of Being
|Mercedes-Benz
|CLA
|Saatchi & Saatchi
|OMFCC
|Mondeléz
|Halls
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Don't Tell Me What To Do
|Edgars
|Retail
|VMLY&R South Africa
|InstaStory Books
|Hollard
|Hollard Brand
|Ogilvy
|#OhSchweppes
|Coca Cola SA
|Schweppes
|King James Group
|In Sync with Sho Madjozi
|Johnson & Johnson
|Stayfree® menstural care
|Showmax
|Game Of Thrones The Night's Watch
|Showmax
|Game Of Thrones
|DUKE | Mark1
|Win Like a Baller
|Pepsico
|Pepsi
|DUKE
|Dunk Like A Boss
|Pioneer Foods
|Bokomo Rusks
|King James Group
|Sanlam Cost of Cancer
|Sanlam
|Cancer Benefit
|Joe Public Connect
|The Great Stigma Clearance
|Jet
|Women's Health
|King James Group
|Broke By
|TymeBank
|GoalSave
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|PS Mzansi Love Songs
|Mondelez
|PS Chocolate Bars
|HelloFCB+
|The Great Father’s Day Gift Upgrade
|Pernod Ricard
|The Glenlivet Whisky
|HelloFCB+
|Don’t Fear the Finger
|CANSA
|CANSA
|So Interactive Web Designs CC.
|Some things shouldn't be shared.
|SABRIC
|Banking Crime
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|#CaptureYourPulse
|MTN South Africa
|Pulse
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|#StreamingorDreaming
|MTN South Africa
|Made for Home 120gig
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Emoji Day
|MTN South Africa
|MTN Brand
|Ogilvy
|Heartbeat of the Nation
|ABInBev
|Castle Lager
|Ogilvy
|1120under5
|KFC
|Add Hope
|COMMUNITY: ONLINE VIDEO CHANNELS
|U-Studio
|Comedy Club
|Unilever
|Aromat
|King James Group
|In Sync with Sho Madjozi
|Johnson & Johnson
|Stayfree® menstural care
|DUKE
|Dunk Like A Boss
|Pioneer Foods
|Bokomo Rusks
|COMMUNITY: INFLUENCER MARKETING
|Associated Media Publishing
|Influencer Awards
|Cosmopolitan SA
|Influencer Awards
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Don't Tell Me What To Do
|Edgars
|Retail
|VMLY&R South Africa
|#ScreenFreeSaturday
|BOS
|BOS Ice Tea
|King James Group
|Super influencers
|Netflix
|The Umbrella Academy
|Ogilvy
|1120under5
|KFC
|Add Hope
|COMMUNITY: SOCIAL MEDIA INNOVATION
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Twitter Tug of War
|Datsun South Africa
|Go
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Tweet Machine
|Standard Bank
|Brand
|VMLY&R South Africa
|InstaStory Books
|Hollard
|Hollard Brand
|King James Group
|In Sync with Sho Madjozi
|Johnson & Johnson
|Stayfree® menstural care
|Gorilla
|AXE Level Up
|AXE
|Axe Deodorant
|Wavemaker Global
|Saving water with Snapchat
|Colgate
|Colgate
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Emoji Day
|MTN South Africa
|MTN Brand
|Ogilvy
|Heartbeat of the Nation
|ABInBev
|Castle Lager
|CRAFT
|CRAFT: MARKETING COPYWRITING
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|The Light at The Start of Everything, Written by Iain Thomas
|Okavango Diamond Company
|The Okavango Blue Diamond
|DUKE
|Fighting fake news with fake(ish) news
|The Heart & Stroke Foundation South Africa
|Anti-vaping
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|Shell Helix Ultra Cup
|Shell
|Lubricants
|Ogilvy
|The Human Search Bar
|Investec
|Brand
|Ogilvy
|Remarkable Regifts
|Mondelez
|Cadbury
|CRAFT: NEWS OR FEATURE WRITING
|Media24
|Plaasmoorde (Farm murders)
|Netwerk24
|Netwerk24
|News24, Media24 (Pty) Ltd
|Gang Wars
|News24
|News24
|CRAFT - RESEARCH
|DYDX
|Gcwalisa
|Smollan
|Gcwalisa
|CRAFT - INTERFACE DESIGN
|MakeReign.
|Introducing MakeReign on the global stage
|MakeReign
|Digital Design Studio
|MakeReign
|Making an International splash for Wolf&Whale
|Wolf&Whale
|Digital Design Consultancy
|MakeReign
|Treasures from Afar
|Kasbah Imports
|Furniture & Homeware eCommerce
|MakeReign
|Lego inspired website
|okalpha
|Animation Studio
|MakeReign
|Insurance with a snap
|Pineapple insurance
|Peer to Peer Insurance
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Goodbye Malaria Webstie
|Goodbye Malaria
|Goodbye Malaria Website
|CRAFT - SOFTWARE, CODING AND TECH INNOVATION
|INJOZI
|INJOZI
|Datsun Twitter Tug of War
|Datsun South Africa
|Datsun GO
|INJOZI
|Dairy Space Race
|SAMPRO
|Dairy
|MOBILE et al, CHEESE et al
|FEDHEALTH Made For You
|FEDHEALTH
|flexiFED
|CRAFT - STRATEGY
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|In Rehersal for Unbound
|Joburg Ballet
|The Unbound Production
|HelloFCB+
|Don’t Fear the Finger
|CANSA
|CANSA
|CRAFT - UX
|MakeReign.
|Introducing MakeReign on the global stage
|MakeReign
|Digital Design Studio
|MakeReign
|Treasures from Afar
|Kasbah Imports
|Furniture & Homeware eCommerce
|MakeReign
|Insurance with a snap
|Pineapple insurance
|Peer to Peer Insurance
|Hellocomputer, FCB Joburg
|Toyota.co.za
|Toyota South Africa
|Toyota South Africa
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Makro Online - a B2B eCommerce story
|Makro
|eCommerce platform
|CRAFT - ONLINE VIDEO PRODUCTION
|King James Group
|Street Surfers
|ABInBev
|Corona
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|In Rehersal for Unbound
|Joburg Ballet
|The Unbound Production
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|#Blame No More
|Hype Magazine, Tears Foundation
|Womans Month
|Publicis
|Stories of Speed
|Mercedes-Benz
|C 63 S
|Publicis
|Unrivalled
|Mercedes-Benz
|AMG
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Karaoke
|MTN South Africa
|Springbok Promo - Win a trip to the world cup
|Levergy marketing agency
|New Balance Runs In the Family
|New Balance South Africa
|New Balance 997S
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Break Out
|Edgars Winter
|Retail
|VMLY&R South Africa
|I'mPerfection
|Edgars Beauty
|Retail
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|Shell Helix Ultra Cup - Chiefs
|Shell
|Lubricants
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|Shell Helix Ultra Cup - Sundowns
|Shell
|Lubricants
|Iconic
|Cape Town Cruise
|Red Bull
|Red Bull Racing
|So Interactive Web Designs CC.
|Some things shouldn't be shared.
|SABRIC
|Banking Crime
|Ogilvy
|The Human Search Bar
|Investec
|Brand
|CRAFT - SOCIAL MEDIA COMMUNITY MANAGEMENT
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Nando's Social Community
|Nando's
|Nando’s Brand
|King James Group
|In Sync with Sho Madjozi
|Johnson & Johnson
|Stayfree® menstural care
|CRAFT - DIGITAL MEDIA
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Did you mean: Women?
|Edgars Women's Day
|Retail
|VMLY&R South Africa
|InstaStory Books
|Hollard
|Hollard Brand
|Mark1
|Fighting fake news with fake(ish) news
|The Heart & Stroke Foundation South Africa
|Anti-vaping
|Mark1
|Win Like a Baller
|Pepsico
|Pepsi
|HelloFCB+
|Spender-vention
|Investec Asset Management
|Investec Asset Management
|CRAFT - USE OF SOUND
|VMLY&R
|Don't Tell Me What To Do
|Edgars
|Retail
|Hellocomputer, FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd
|The Human Quantum Computer
|Absa
|Recruitment
|Gorilla
|Axe Level Up
|AXE
|Axe Deodorant
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|PS Mzansi Love Songs
|Mondelez
|PS Chocolate Bars
|HelloFCB+
|Don’t Fear the Finger
|CANSA
|CANSA
|CRAFT - INTERACTIVE DESIGN
|Hellocomputer, FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd
|The Human Quantum Computer
|Absa
|Recruitment
|EMERGING DIGITAL TECH & CHANNEL
|EMERGING DIGITAL TECH & CHANNEL: VR AND AR
|Wavemaker Global
|Saving water with Snapchat
|Colgate
|Colgate
|EMERGING DIGITAL TECH & CHANNEL: INTERNET OF THINGS
|DYDX
|Gcwalisa
|Smollan
|Gcwalisa
|EMERGING DIGITAL TECH & CHANNEL: ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
|MakeReign
|Insurance with a snap
|Pineapple insurance
|Peer to Peer Insurance
|Digitas Liquorice
|I See A Different You
|Distell
|Scottish Leader
|EMERGING DIGITAL TECH & CHANNEL: SECOND SCREEN CAMPAIGN
|Ogilvy
|Heartbeat of the Nation
|ABInBev
|Castle Lager
|Ogilvy
|Simulcast
|DStv
|DStv
|EMERGING DIGITAL TECH & CHANNEL: INTERACTIVE MIXED MEDIA
|VMLY&R South Africa
|The LIVE Tactical billboards
|Nando’s
|Delivery app
|Ogilvy
|IsiZathu
|AbInBev Africa
|Carling Black Label
|PLATFORMS
|PLATFORMS: BRAND, COMMERCIAL & RETAIL WEBSITES
|MakeReign
|Introducing MakeReign on the global stage
|MakeReign
|Digital Design Studio
|Hellocomputer, FCB Joburg
|Toyota.co.za
|Toyota South Africa
|Toyota South Africa
|Ogilvy
|The Human Search Bar
|Investec
|Brand
|PLATFORMS: PUBLIC SERVICE & NPO PLATFORMS
|Hoorah Digital
|FOR NATURE. FOR YOU.
|WWF
|WWF
|DUKE | Mark1 | Positive Dialogue Communications
|Fighting fake news with fake(ish) news
|The Heart & Stroke Foundation South Africa
|Anti-vaping
|So Interactive Web Designs CC.
|Some things shouldn't be shared.
|SABRIC
|Banking Crime
|PLATFORMS: WEB APPS
|Digitas Liquorice
|Goodness Calendar
|Unilever
|Knorr
|INJOZI and FoxP2 CT
|Dairy Space Race
|SAMPRO
|Dairy
|Publisher's Toolbox
|BiblioDAM - simple, powerful digital asset management
|Independent Media
|BiblioDAM
|PLATFORMS: MOBILE APPS
|Digitas Liquorice
|Takeaway Takeover
|Unilever
|Knorr
|MakeReign
|Insurance with a snap
|Pineapple Insurance
|Peer to Peer Insurance
|Ogilvy
|Heartbeat of the Nation
|ABInBev
|Castle Lager
|PLATFORMS: MOBILE SITES
|Digitas Liquorice
|I See A Different You
|Distell
|Scottish Leader
|Plus Narrative (Pty) Ltd
|Y'elloWeb - a human-centered design system & digital framework
|MTN Group
|Y'elloWeb
|PLATFORMS: GAMES
|INJOZI and FoxP2 CT
|Dairy Space Race
|SAMPRO
|Dairy
|Ogilvy & Mindshare South Africa
|KFC - Boet Fighter
|KFC South Africa
|KFC App
|PLATFORMS: PLATFORM INNOVATION
|Location Bank
|Location Bank
|Location Bank
|Location Bank
|MakeReign
|Insurance with a snap
|Pineapple Insurance
|Peer to Peer Insurance
|Flance Directive Creators & Investmint
|Investmint FinTech Platform
|Investmint
|Investmint FinTech Platform
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Twitter Tug of War
|Datsun South Africa
|Go
|INJOZI and TBWA/Hunt/Lascaris
|Datsun Twitter Tug of War
|Datsun South Africa
|Datsun GO
|PLATFORMS: EMPOYEE EXPERIENCE PLATFORM
|VMLY&R
|Adviser Dashboard
|Old Mutual
|Financial Services
|PLATFORMS: CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE DESIGN
|Hellocomputer, FCB Joburg
|Toyota.co.za
|Toyota South Africa
|Toyota South Africa
|VMLY&R
|Adviser Dashboard
|Old Mutual
|Financial Services
|Accenture
|MTN Chat - Recharge without leaving your chat
|MTN
|MTN Chat
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Makro Online - a B2B eCommerce story
|Makro
|eCommerce platform
|PUBLISHING
|PUBLISHER: PUBLISHER SITES
|Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd
|TimesLIVE
|TimesLIVE
|TimesLIVE
|Daily Maverick
|Daily Maverick Publisher Site
|Daily Maverick
|Daily Maverick
|Media24
|Netwerk24
|Netwerk24
|Netwerk24
|KFM Radio - A Divison of Primedia (PTy) Ltd
|CapeTalk
|Primedia Broadcasting
|Primedia Broadcasting
|News24, Media24 (Pty) Ltd
|News24 - Breaking News. First.
|News24
|News24
|PUBLISHER: SPECIALIST PUBLISHER SITES
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|#Blame No More
|Hype Magazine, Tears Foundation
|Womans Month
|Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd
|TimesLIVE 2019 Elections
|TimesLIVE
|TimesLIVE 2019 Elections
|Media24
|Krugersdorp
|Netwerk24
|Netwerk24
|KFM Radio - A Divison of Primedia (PTy) Ltd
|Government or God?
|Primedia Broadcasting
|Primedia Broadcasting
|News24, Media24 (Pty) Ltd
|AmINext?
|News24
|News24
|PUBLISHER: MOBILE CONTENT
|Marfeel
|Evolving with the Mobile-First World
|The South African
|Marfeel Publishing Platform
|Media24
|NetNuus
|Netwerk24
|NetNuus
|Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd
|SA News LIVE
|SA News LIVE
|SA News LIVE
|PUBLISHER: ELECTRONIC NEWSLETTERS
|Publicis Machine
|Smart, personalised newsletters, delivering double-digit ROI
|Sanlam Reality
|Communications & CRM
|PUBLISHER: DATA STORIES
|News24, Media24 (Pty) Ltd
|Elections 2019
|News24
|News24 elections coverage
|10th Street & Multiplied
|Discovery 947 Ride Joburg - #BankMyRide
|Discovery Bank
|Discovery Bank
|PUBLISHER: ONLINE NEWS VIDEO
|Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd
|Inside the darkness: Krugersdorp killings uncovered
|TimesLIVE
|MultimediaLIVE
|Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd
|How a gifted young girl was kidnapped and murdered: The Siam Lee story
|TimesLIVE
|MultimediaLIVE
|KFM Radio - A Divison of Primedia (PTy) Ltd
|Be prepared to die – Joburg’s toughest cop
|Primedia Broadcasting
|Primedia Broadcasting
|KFM Radio - A Divison of Primedia (PTy) Ltd
|Borders
|Primedia Broadcasting
|Primedia Broadcasting
|Daily Maverick
|VBS Bank Heist
|Daily Maverick
|News Video
|Daily Maverick
|On the Edge of Change
|Maverick Life
|Maverick Life Video Content
|PUBLISHER: LIVE EVENT COVERAGE
|Netwerk24
|Netwerk24 Rugby World Cup coverage
|Netwerk24
|Netwerk24 Rugby World Cup coverage
|PUBLISHER: PODCASTS AND AUDIO STREAMING
|Media24
|Luisterboeke
|Netwerk24
|Netwerk24
|KFM Radio - A Divison of Primedia (PTy) Ltd
|The Professionals
|Primedia Broadcasting
|Profmed
|News24, Media24 (Pty) Ltd
|Justice Denied
|News24
|News24
|PUBLISHER: NEWS INNOVATION
|News24, Media24 (Pty) Ltd
|Buried Truth
|News24
|News24
We look forward to sharing insights from our 2020 Jury President and Jury Panels next week.
To get tickets, click here <http://bit.ly/Bookmarks2020> . If you would like more information on the awards, click here.
The 12th Annual Bookmark Awards, Powered By DSTV Media Sales and in partnership with Newsclip, G-Star, 24.com, Tiso Black Star, the South African, HelloFCB+ and Gumtree are on Thursday the 19th of March 2020 at The Galleria in Sandton, Johannesburg, following the IAB SA and MASA endorsed Nedbank IMC conference, where the BMA 2020 Jury President, Andrea Quaye, is speaking to Evolution at work: Marketing’s new capabilities. Book your 2020 Bookmark Award tickets here http://bit.ly/Bookmarks2020. IAB SA Member discount applies. For sponsorship opportunities email IAB CEO Paula Hulley:
IAB South Africa's press office
|The IAB South Africa, is an independent, voluntary, non-profit association focused on growing and sustaining a vibrant and profitable digital industry within South Africa.
- 2020 Bookmark Awards finalists are announced24 Feb 15:41
- The IAB South Africa chair and vice-chair announced12 Dec 10:21
- 2020 Bookmark Awards Special Honours Category still open for IAB SA members (and they are free to enter)28 Nov 12:21
- 2020 Bookmark Awards judges are announced14 Nov 14:41
- The IAB SA Executive Board Member update is announced31 Oct 15:49
Read more: Bookmark Awards, Bookmarks, Paula Hulley, IAB SA
Related
News
Republication of selected Bizcommunity content for non-commercial purposes is allowed if the original article is linked to with "Source: www.bizcommunity.com". Please click here for more information and to request permission.