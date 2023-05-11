Park Lines BMX Tournament 2023 to unlock the first ever BMX Freestyle South African Champion

LW Mag and Dragon Energy Drink are excited to announce the 2023 Park Lines BMX Tournament in association with Dickies, Garmin, GoPro and Mongoose Bikes. Taking place on 27 May at the legendary Stoneridge Skate Park, and confirmed as South Africa's the first BMX Freestyle Championship.

Image supplied

Set to bring together some of the most talented BMX Freestyle riders from across the country to compete for the title of South African BMX Freestyle champion. The event promises to be an action-packed showcase of creativity and skill as riders perform tricks and stunts to win their share of the prize purse and see who will be crowned event champions.

The Stoneridge Skate Park based in the Stoneridge Centre, Greenstone Park, Johannesburg will be specifically reopened for the BMX Park Freestyle tournament and will see invited riders from around South Africa to compete in the Pro Division, as well as afford up-and-coming riders the opportunity to compete in the Amateur Division.

The park offers a range of obstacles for riders to make use of during their runs. Competitors will go head-to-head in qualifying heats where judges will take use-of-park, variation, style, tricks and amplitude into account when making their selection of riders advancing into the Finals. Pro riders will be competing for their share of the R35 000.00 prize money, a Garmin smartwatch, and Dickies merchandise, along with other prizes from the official event partners. In the Amateur Division, a new Mongoose BMX and further prizes are up for grabs.

The tournament will conclude with the Best Trick competition open to all competing riders, with the winner taking home the new GoPro Hero11 MINI.

We welcome spectators who want to witness the excitement and energy of this thrilling sport. So mark your calendars for this exciting event, and join us as we make history with the first-ever South African BMX Freestyle championships.

The Park Lines BMX Tournament is a Cycling South Africa and UCI event sanctioned by Cycling South Africa.

Park Lines organiser, Ryan van der Spuy says, “Having already run two successful Park Lines events, we now reach the next milestone within this brand by taking it to the next level as the first ever South African Championships of BMX Freestyle. We are excited to finally have this discipline of BMX recognised and sanctioned by Cycling South Africa, adding to the development and growth of the sport. It’s going to be a great day of action come 27 May and we cannot wait.”

All you need to know

Park Lines BMX Tournament event details:

Date: Saturday, 27 May 2023

Time: 9 am onwards (Finals taking place in the afternoon)

Venue: Stoneridge Skate Park – Stoneridge Centre, 1 Hereford Rd and Modderfontein Rd, Greenstone Park, Johannesburg

Spectator Entrance: Free

Amateur riders that would like to enter Park Lines, email your details and credentials to az.oc.gamwl@ofni.