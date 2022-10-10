Industries

    Street Lines Skate Tournament 2022 announced

    10 Oct 2022
    The Street Lines Skate Tournament is returning for 2022, presented by LW Mag and Dragon Energy Drink in association with Dickies, Garmin and GoPro.
    Image by Grant Mclachlan: 2021 women's winner Boipelo Awuah
    Image by Grant Mclachlan: 2021 women's winner Boipelo Awuah

    Attendees will be able to witness the country’s best men and women skaters battling it out for their share of the prize purse and to see who will be crowned event champions.

    Thrashers Skatepark in Pretoria will again play host for this Street Skateboarding tournament. The event is set to showcase invited athletes from around South Africa competing in the Men’s and Women’s Divisions, and is also open to up-and-coming skaters to put their skills to the test.


    Competitors will be pitted against each other in qualifying rounds where judges will be looking for use-of-park, variation, style and tricks to make their selection of skaters advancing into the finals.

    Competitors will be competing for their share of the R40,000 prize purse as well as exclusive prizes from the official event partners. The tournament will conclude with the Best Trick competition open to all competing skaters with the winner set to take home the new GoPro Hero11 Black.

    Street Lines organiser, Ryan van der Spuy, says, “Last year’s inaugural tournament went off in a big way and we are extremely proud to produce a top-tier skate contest that not only showcases both men’s and women’s skating but also plays its part in developing new talent. This is a platform for the sport and for the skaters, and we’re excited for the 2022 edition to unfold.”

    Image by Grant Mclachlan: Pro competitor Yann Horowitz
    Image by Grant Mclachlan: Pro competitor Yann Horowitz

    The Street Lines Skate Tournament will take place on 15 October at 9am at Thrashers Skate Park in Pretoria. If you would like to enter, you can send an email with your details and credentials to info@lwmag.co.za

