Park Lines BMX Tournament returns for 2022

LW Mag and Dragon Energy Drink in association with Dickies, Garmin, GoPro and Mongoose Bikes have confirmed the 2022 edition of the Park Lines BMX Tournament.

The Stoneridge Skate Park based in the Stoneridge Centre, Greenstone Park, Johannesburg has been closed since 2016. The concrete park, still in perfect condition, will be the stomping ground for this year’s BMX Park Freestyle tournament.The event is set to showcase invited athletes from around South Africa competing in the Pro Division, and will also afford up-and-coming riders the opportunity to compete in the Amateur Division.Athletes will compete head-to-head in qualifying heats where judges will take use-of-park, variation, style, tricks and amplitude into account when making their selection of riders advancing into the finals.Pro riders will be competing for their share of the R35,000 prize money, a Garmin Instinct 2 smartwatch and Dickies merchandise, along with other prizes from the official event partners. In the Amateur Division, there is a new Mongoose BMX and further prizes up for grabs.The tournament will conclude with the Best Trick competition open to all competing riders, and the winner will take home a GoPro Hero10.Park Lines organiser, Ryan van der Spuy, said, “It is a huge milestone for us to be able to host this year’s Park Lines at the Stoneridge Skate Park, a venue that has seen some of the world’s best BMX riders showcase their talent. Now we offer that opportunity to our current generation of riders in what will be an exciting day filled with BMX action. Following the success of our inaugural event last year, we cannot wait for the 2022 instalment to unfold.”The Park Lines BMX Tournament will take place on 28 May from 9am onwards at Stoneridge Park with finals taking place in the afternoon. Amateur riders that would like to enter should email their details and credentials to info@lwmag.co.za.