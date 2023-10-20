It's World Gin & Tonic Day and time to toast this classic and creative pairing

Gin enthusiasts and mixologists around the globe united on Thursday, 19 October, to celebrate the beloved and versatile spirit of gin once again on World Gin & Tonic Day.

Whether you want to head to one of Mzansi’s many cocktail spots, or stay at home and stir your own creativity, Bombay Sapphire wants to inspire you to get creative and awaken all your senses.

As the only international gin that is 100% vapour infused, Bombay Sapphire’s extremely smooth and versatile quality and 10 hand-selected botanicals makes it the ideal canvas for the picture-perfect cocktail.

World Gin & Tonic Day is a reminder that gin is a firm bartender favorite with timeless appeal, and the perfect cocktail ingredient to get creative with and enjoy.

Here are three DIY G&T cocktail recipes with a twist from Bombay Sapphire to get your creative juices flowing.

Green apple and thyme gin and tonic twist

Ingredients:

50ml Bombay Sapphire gin



100ml premium tonic water (chilled)



3 large slices of green apple



3 fresh thyme or lemon thyme sprigs

Method:

Place freshly cut green apple slices and sprigs of thyme into the bottom of a balloon glass



Add Bombay Sapphire and swirl, allowing the flavours to subtly infuse



Fully fill the glass with cubed ice and top with chilled tonic water



Gently stir to combine and finish with an apple slice and sprig of thyme before serving.

Rasberry and mint gin and tonic twist

Ingredients:

50ml Bombay Sapphire gin



100ml premium tonic water (chilled)



3 fresh raspberries



3 fresh mint (use the sprig for garnish)

Method:

Place fresh raspberries and mint leaves into the bottom of a balloon glass



Add Bombay Sapphire and swirl, allowing the flavours to subtly infuse



Fully fill the glass with cubed ice and top with chilled tonic water



Gently stir to combine and then garnish with a sprig of fresh mint and a raspberry before serving.

Pink grapefruit and rosemary gin and tonic twist

Ingredients:

50ml Bombay Sapphire gin



100ml premium tonic water (chilled)



2 pink grapefruit wedges



2 fresh rosemary sprigs

Method: