Scalo's Sello Medupe to present his designs at virtual Emerge! Fashion Show during NYFW

South African designer and founder of local fashion house Scalo, Sello Medupe, has been invited to showcase his designs at 2021 Emerge! Fashion Show, which will take place virtually on 16 February during New York Fashion Week (NYFW).

Sello Medupe

The show features top emerging designers during NYFW.The Scalo fashion brand has consistently represented quality and style since being founded in 2009. It is the brainchild of Soweto-born Sello Medupe, whose designs are underpinned by passion and creativity, fused with the dynamism synonymous with a typical Johannesburg attitude. That of being modern, sophisticated and futuristic.Scalo has showcased at Africa Fashion International (formerly known as Mercedes Benz Fashion Week) since 2013. On the international scene, the brand presented at Torino Fashion Week, in Turin, Italy in both 2018 and 2019.The brand was also commissioned with designing the first African Barbie Doll outfit that was successfully launched in 2019.South Africa’s media royalty are regularly spotted in Scalo designs. The list of notable personalities are endless: former Miss SA Ntando Kunene at the Miss Universe pageant; hip-hop sensation Cassper Nyovest at the MTV Africa Music Awards; model and reality TV star Blue Mbombo; thespians Nandi Madida, Sindi Dlathu, Thembi Seete, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and Thando Thabethe; award-winning musician Lira; former Miss SA and Miss Universe first runner-up Tamaryn Green; and turntable extraordinaire DJ Zinhle.The highly anticipated Emerge! Fashion Show, which will have a format that follows a live digital experience, will take place at a time when audiences are captive and in need of inspiration, and also where the industry will be on the lookout for top design talent. Each of the five designers selected (two from Africa and three from America) can present a maximum of eight well-constructed, superior quality and cohesive looks.Emerge! Fashion Show will be hosted by Fashion Bomb Daily’s Claire Sulmers. Special guest presenters are fashion heavyweights Andre Leon Talley and Fern Mallis.Leading up to the showcase, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, one of the show sponsors, will be featuring one garment from the designers in each of their airports and train stations. This will be by way of creating videos of the various designs. Under the theme: “New York is the Runway to the World of Fashion!”, a model will wear each designer’s garment at one of the following locations: Laguardia Airport Terminal B, TWA Hotel at the JFK Airport, Christopher Street PATH station entrance, the World Trade Center PATH station platform and the Port Authority Bus Terminal. The location selected by Scalo is JFK Airport.