Winners announced for 2020 Durban Fashion Fair Recognition Awards

The 2020 Durban Fashion Fair (DFF) programme showcased and honoured work of approximately 17 designers to potential buyers during the Class of 2020 Fashion Showcase and Recognition Awards held at Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre on Friday, 11 December.

Durban Fashion Fair 2020 to showcase designer mentees, new face models The Durban Fashion Fair (#DFF2020) Class of 2020 show will be held in conjunction with the Durban Fashion Fair (DFF) Recognition Awards, which will take place on 11 December at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre...

Recognition Awards

Recognition Award winners - © Simon Deiner/SDR Ramp & Madond Imagery

New Face winners - © Simon Deiner/SDR Ramp & Madond Imagery

This year’s DFF mentorship programme was overseen by Fezile Mdletshe, managing director and founder of the Fezile Fashion Skills Academy and the Fezile Mdletshe Fashion Agency in KwaMashu.Over 200 young mentees have been empowered through the DFF mentorship programme funded by the Municipality which has run for over nine years.The most eagerly anticipated award of the evening, the Durban Designer of the Year 2020, went to The Fith, which comprises 8th Wanda (Nokwanda Ngcobo), Indoni Fashion House (Kwenzi Nkomo), Nkosazane (Mandi Zuma), Sibu Msimang, Silomo's Boutique (Silomo Ntombela) and Zaviar Fashion House (Zama Gumede).The Collection of the Week award went to highly respected Durban designer, Leigh Schubert who has been designing unique yet timeless smart and casual ladies wear since 2002.The Best Ladies Wear Collection 2020 Award went to Libo Creations which is headed up by Sizwe Mncube while the Best Menswear Collection Award 2020 went to Duke "Clothe Your Soul" headed by designer Sandile Duke Mngadi.The 2020 Fashion Innovator Award went to Quiteria Atelier and its head designer, Quiteria Kekana.The highly anticipated Rising Star Award, which picks out the top performing designer mentee of the year, went to Nompumelelo Mjadu.The Fezile Mdletshe Fashion Agency added two more merit awards for this year’s mentees - which went to Sandile Sikhakhane who “went from zero to hero” overnight and to Sipho Lushaba who never missed a day of training and displayed significant degrees of discipline and professionalism in his work.Six years ago, the DFF introduced a model search, providing an opportunity for youngsters from disadvantaged communities to not only get themselves on the DFF ramp but also to begin to build modelling careers. The 2020 DFF New Face of the Year (ladies’ category) award went to Sebolelo Hlabi, the New Face of the Year (male category) went to Vukile Magwaza and the New Face of the Year (plus size category) award went to Nokwethemba Zondo.