6 big trends from SA Menswear Week AW2020

The South African Menswear Week took place on Saturday, 8 February 2020 at the V&A Waterfront. The industrial architecture of the Quay 7 building created the perfect backdrop for fashionistas and socialites to network and showcase their latest 'look-of-the-day' while enjoying the free fashion showcases.

All over printed suiting

Masa Mara XM Creations

Artistical

Del Lombard ByEle

Overalls

Lucky Luke Masa Mara

Soft sets

One I Am Throwaway Twenty

Colour pops

Storey Neo Serati

Waisted

Ixsnay Red Thread

Richard Hoy Red Thread

This season’s SA Menswear Week centred around colour, graphic details, artistic elements and African prints anchored in silhouettes showcasing masculine vigor.Here are the top fashion week trends for the season:Suits are given an exciting revamp in graphic, check, tie dye and all over prints as showcased by ByEle, Ixsnay, Neo Serati, Masa Mara and XM Creations.Brush stroke prints and abstract artist prints give clean silhouettes a grunge edge, as shown by Del Lombard, ByEle and even camouflage prints shown by Ixsnay.Whether in the form of a boiler suit, flight suit or jumpsuit, the overall is here to take root! Variations in silhouette, fabric and colour showcased by Del Lombard, Merwe Mode Tiaan, Lucky Luke and Masa Mara.Soft sets in matchy tops and trousers, whether plain or printed, as shown by Masa Mara, Lucky Luke, Ixsnay, One I am, Throwaway Twenty.We are loving the greens by ByEle and Neo Serati, yellows by Del Lombard and Ixsnay as well as Orange by Iconic Black and Storey.Waistbelts and wrap/karate belts as shown by Ixsnay, Neo Serati, Del Lombard, Masa Mara and Red Thread.Other recurring trends still prevalent are hooded/hoodless, printed/plain capes and cross body bags, as shown by Red Thread as well as Gthingbrand and Richard Hoy respectively. Pleathers are updated with a more directional look in waistcoats and wrap details as showcased by Iconic Black and Lucky Luke.