Fashion News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Lifestyle jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news

Win

Ultra South Africa 2020

Click here to enter
  • Download BizTakeouts Mobi App
  • Visit BizTakeouts

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

6 big trends from SA Menswear Week AW2020

By: Meagan Duckitt
The South African Menswear Week took place on Saturday, 8 February 2020 at the V&A Waterfront. The industrial architecture of the Quay 7 building created the perfect backdrop for fashionistas and socialites to network and showcase their latest 'look-of-the-day' while enjoying the free fashion showcases.
This season’s SA Menswear Week centred around colour, graphic details, artistic elements and African prints anchored in silhouettes showcasing masculine vigor.

Here are the top fashion week trends for the season:

All over printed suiting


Suits are given an exciting revamp in graphic, check, tie dye and all over prints as showcased by ByEle, Ixsnay, Neo Serati, Masa Mara and XM Creations.

Masa Mara
XM Creations

Artistical


Brush stroke prints and abstract artist prints give clean silhouettes a grunge edge, as shown by Del Lombard, ByEle and even camouflage prints shown by Ixsnay.

Del Lombard
ByEle
 

Overalls


Whether in the form of a boiler suit, flight suit or jumpsuit, the overall is here to take root! Variations in silhouette, fabric and colour showcased by Del Lombard, Merwe Mode Tiaan, Lucky Luke and Masa Mara.

Lucky Luke
Masa Mara

Soft sets


Soft sets in matchy tops and trousers, whether plain or printed, as shown by Masa Mara, Lucky Luke, Ixsnay, One I am, Throwaway Twenty.

One I Am
Throwaway Twenty

Colour pops


We are loving the greens by ByEle and Neo Serati, yellows by Del Lombard and Ixsnay as well as Orange by Iconic Black and Storey.

Storey
Neo Serati

Waisted


Waistbelts and wrap/karate belts as shown by Ixsnay, Neo Serati, Del Lombard, Masa Mara and Red Thread.

Ixsnay
Red Thread

Other recurring trends still prevalent are hooded/hoodless, printed/plain capes and cross body bags, as shown by Red Thread as well as Gthingbrand and Richard Hoy respectively. Pleathers are updated with a more directional look in waistcoats and wrap details as showcased by Iconic Black and Lucky Luke.

Richard Hoy
Red Thread
Get a daily news update via WhatsApp or sign up to our newsletters.
Meagan Duckitt's articles

About Meagan Duckitt

Meagan is a fashion designer, stylist, writer and public speaker. She owns a small clothing business called Calista Clothing and enjoys using her knowledge to empower women.
Comment

Read more: SA Menswear Week, Meagan Duckitt, SAMW

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.