"WAW! What A Week with DJ Fresh" emerges as one of SA's fastest-growing podcasts

"WAW! What A Week with DJ Fresh", hosted by DJ Fresh, has surpassed 20,000 subscribers on YouTube, establishing itself as one of South Africa's fastest-growing podcasts.

Combining DJ Fresh's passion for current affairs, humour, and engaging conversations, "WAW! What A Week with DJ Fresh" provides a dynamic and refreshing experience for its subscribers. The podcast features standalone political episodes aired every Saturday morning at 8am, offering an in-depth analysis on politics in South African and international news we need to know.

The podcast has featured a remarkable lineup of guests, including popular comedians like Schalk Bezuidenhout, Skhumba, Celeste Ntuli and others. Additionally, it has welcomed notable celebrities such as Kid Fonque, Kwenzo Ngcobo, singer-songwriter Maleh, international actor Ross Marquand, Robert Marawa and television personality Minnie Dhlamini and more; contributing to the podcast's entertaining and insightful discussions.

"WAW! What A Week with DJ Fresh" also highlights the achievements of young adults making strides in various fields. It provides a platform to showcase inspiring stories in life, work, technology, and more, inspiring and motivating listeners.

DJ Fresh expressed his vision for the podcast, stating, "I wanted to create a space where we can celebrate people, catch up with them on their week, and delve into their lives and work. It’s a platform to showcase the incredible talent, humour, and achievements of individuals from all walks of life. I hope listeners can take away something positive and feel motivated to reach their own milestones."

"WAW! What A Week with DJ Fresh" goes live every Friday at 12noon, delivering a weekly dose of entertainment, insightful conversations, and laughter to its dedicated audience.

Visit the official YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/@DJFreshza or access it through your preferred streaming platform.