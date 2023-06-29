Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

City Lodge HotelEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Lifestyle News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Win


Win 2 tickets to the Pet Expo

Click here to enter


Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Lifestyle jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


"WAW! What A Week with DJ Fresh" emerges as one of SA's fastest-growing podcasts

29 Jun 2023
"WAW! What A Week with DJ Fresh", hosted by DJ Fresh, has surpassed 20,000 subscribers on YouTube, establishing itself as one of South Africa's fastest-growing podcasts.
&quot;WAW! What A Week with DJ Fresh&quot; emerges as one of SA's fastest-growing podcasts

Combining DJ Fresh's passion for current affairs, humour, and engaging conversations, "WAW! What A Week with DJ Fresh" provides a dynamic and refreshing experience for its subscribers. The podcast features standalone political episodes aired every Saturday morning at 8am, offering an in-depth analysis on politics in South African and international news we need to know.

The podcast has featured a remarkable lineup of guests, including popular comedians like Schalk Bezuidenhout, Skhumba, Celeste Ntuli and others. Additionally, it has welcomed notable celebrities such as Kid Fonque, Kwenzo Ngcobo, singer-songwriter Maleh, international actor Ross Marquand, Robert Marawa and television personality Minnie Dhlamini and more; contributing to the podcast's entertaining and insightful discussions.

DJ Fresh. Source: Instagram
DJ Fresh launches podcast

27 Feb 2023

"WAW! What A Week with DJ Fresh" also highlights the achievements of young adults making strides in various fields. It provides a platform to showcase inspiring stories in life, work, technology, and more, inspiring and motivating listeners.

DJ Fresh expressed his vision for the podcast, stating, "I wanted to create a space where we can celebrate people, catch up with them on their week, and delve into their lives and work. It’s a platform to showcase the incredible talent, humour, and achievements of individuals from all walks of life. I hope listeners can take away something positive and feel motivated to reach their own milestones."

"WAW! What A Week with DJ Fresh" goes live every Friday at 12noon, delivering a weekly dose of entertainment, insightful conversations, and laughter to its dedicated audience.

Visit the official YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/@DJFreshza or access it through your preferred streaming platform.

NextOptions



Related

DJ Fresh. Source: Instagram
DJ Fresh launches podcast27 Feb 2023
DJ Fresh and Euphonik no longer part of the Primedia Broadcasting family
DJ Fresh and Euphonik no longer part of the Primedia Broadcasting family11 Feb 2021
DJ Fresh and Euphonik taken off air amidst rape allegations
DJ Fresh and Euphonik taken off air amidst rape allegations18 Jan 2021
DJ FRESH (SA) on
SABC fires DJ Fresh10 Jul 2019
Celebrity finalists announced for 2019 Sunday Times Generation Next Awards
Celebrity finalists announced for 2019 Sunday Times Generation Next Awards14 May 2019
'Presenter Search on 3' judges Jeannie D, Sbusiso Kumalo, DJ Fresh and Patience Stevens.
SABC 3's 'Presenter Search on 3' introduces five new faces to the channel3 Aug 2018
Image from ©
'Dream move' to Metro for 5FM jock DJ Fresh3 Apr 2017
Bikers for Mandela Day dedicated to survivors of gender-based violence
Bikers for Mandela Day dedicated to survivors of gender-based violence18 Jul 2014

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz