    All the qualifiers for the 2023/4 Marketing Achievement Awards

    4 Dec 2023
    4 Dec 2023
    The 2023/4 Marketing Achievement Awards (MAA) has released the qualifiers’ list for the 12 main award categories.
    KFC and Ogilvy has qualified for Anything for the taste. Source: YouTube.
    Entrants had to achieve an average score of 70% or more on the judges’ scorecards to make the cut and qualify for the awards. These entrants are now invited to the awards evening, where both the finalists as well as the overall winner for each category will be announced.

    Categories

    These categories include Excellence in Resourceful Marketing, New Product or Brand Launch, Strategic Sponsorship Marketing, South African Resonance Marketing, Marketing Innovation, Purpose-led Marketing, Brand Positioning, Integrated Marketing, Digital Brand Marketing, Reputation Management and Internal Marketing.

    The adjudication process was overseen by leading South African marketing experts, who described the process as ‘thorough and robust’. Each entry was meticulously evaluated against the qualifying criteria, with judges fiercely debating the merits of the top-scoring submissions – all of which demonstrated great resilience in the face of post-pandemic challenges and prevailing economic headwinds.

    Adjudication

    A second adjudication process is currently underway to ascertain the finalists in the MAA Leadership Awards. The adjudication committees are conducting online interviews with nominees and their colleagues to gain insights into the marketers and their impactful work.

    These award categories include the Rising Star of the Year, and Marketer of the Year. The finalists in these awards will be announced at the end of January.

    Event ticket details will be announced in January 2024, with the grand awards celebration and the announcement of all the winners confirmed for 29 February 2024.

    EntryBrand/OrganisationLead PartnerCategory
    Absa CIB Trade Finance And Working CapitalAbsa CIBVMLY&RExcellence in Resourceful Marketing
    Absa Load Shedding SolutionsAbsaCaratExcellence in Resourceful Marketing
    Amarula Ethiopian CoffeeAmarulaGrey Advertising AfricaExcellence in New Product or Brand Launch
    Betway SA20BetwayMscsportsExcellence in Strategic Sponsorship Marketing
    Brand Influence's Gen Z campaign ignites frenzy for Prime Hydration launch at CheckersPrime HydrationBrand InfluenceExcellence in New Product or Brand Launch
    Building tomorrows talent with Stimorol Flow.LabStimorolSaatchi & SaatchiExcellence in Integrated Marketing
    Burger King 2022 Value CampaignBurger KingGrey AdvertisingExcellence in South African Resonance Marketing
    Cadbury, Gen 4 Homegrown StoriesCadburyOgilvy South AfricaExcellence in South African Resonance Marketing
    Carling Black Label - The Foam KnowsCarling Black LabelOgilvy South AfricaExcellence in Marketing Innovation
    Carling Cup The Gates Are OpenCarling Black LabelOgilvy South AfricaExcellence in Strategic Sponsorship Marketing
    Castle Lager - Bread of the NationCastle LagerOgilvy South AfricaExcellence in Purpose-led Marketing
    Castle Lite - Liten UpCastle LiteOgilvy South AfricaExcellence in Brand Positioning
    Chow Town, by NedbankNedbankThe Riverbed AgencyExcellence in Integrated Marketing
    Chow Town, Nedbank InnovationNedbankThe Riverbed AgencyExcellence in Marketing Innovation
    Discovery Bank #FavAppFeature - Unlocking the full potential of your Banking App.Discovery BankExcellence in Resourceful Marketing
    Discovery Bank Real-Time Forex AccountsDiscovery BankExcellence in Integrated Marketing
    Discovery Miles Hack Black FridayDiscovery MilesRCKExcellence in Digital Brand Marketing
    Discovery Vitality, Vitality Active RewardsDiscovery VitalityExcellence in Integrated Marketing
    DStv Content Creator Awards 2022DStv Content Creator AwardsOne-eyed JackExcellence in Integrated Marketing
    DStv Content Creator Awards 2022DStv Content Creator AwardsOne-eyed JackExcellence in New Product or Brand Launch
    Energizing South Africa with Switch Energy DrinkSwitch Energy DrinkExcellence in South African Resonance Marketing
    Gillette - Indoda Can ShaveGilletteEssenceMediacomExcellence in South African Resonance Marketing
    Hollard Daredevil RunHollardCreative Space MediaExcellence in Purpose-led Marketing
    How Launching A New Variant Spiced Up Savanna Premium Cider’s Growth.SavannaGrey Advertising AfricaExcellence in New Product or Brand Launch
    How Some “Spice” Cemented Savanna’s Brand Positioning.SavannaGrey Advertising AfricaExcellence in Brand Positioning
    ICC T20 Women's World CupInternational Cricket Council and Cricket South AfricaLevergyExcellence in Integrated Marketing
    ICC Women's T20 World CupInternational Cricket Council and Cricket South AfricaLevergyExcellence in South African Resonance Marketing
    ICC Women's T20 World CupInternational Cricket Council and Cricket South AfricaLevergyExcellence in Reputation Management
    Jacaranda FM's #SafeSpaceJacaranda FMExcellence in Integrated Marketing
    Jacaranda FM's #SafeSpaceJacaranda FMExcellence in Purpose-led Marketing
    Jacaranda FM's #SafeSpaceJacaranda FMExcellence in Resourceful Marketing
    Jungle Heart to HeartJungleTiger BrandsExcellence in South African Resonance Marketing
    KFC SA - Anything For The TasteKFC SAOgilvy South AfricaExcellence in Integrated Marketing
    KFC SA - Anything For The TasteKFC SAOgilvy South AfricaExcellence in Brand Positioning
    KFC SA - Anything For The TasteKFC SAOgilvy South AfricaExcellence in Reputation Management
    KFC SA - Eat Chicken For BreakfastKFC SAOgilvy South AfricaExcellence in Marketing Innovation
    KFC SA - Where There's a Bucket, There's a FamilyKFC SAOgilvy South AfricaExcellence in South African Resonance Marketing
    Nando's Affordability Strategy 2.0Nando'sExcellence in Integrated Marketing
    Nando's Bright SidesNando'sVMLY&RExcellence in Digital Brand Marketing
    Nando's Bright SidesNando'sVMLY&RExcellence in Marketing Innovation
    Nando's The Great PretenderNando'sExcellence in New Product or Brand Launch
    Nando’s Quantum LeapNando'sM&C Saatchi AbelExcellence in Brand Positioning
    Nedbank #2Million Digital Internal CampaignNedbankArtifact AdvertisingExcellence in Internal Marketing
    Nedbank Cup Reality FootballNedbankLevergyExcellence in Strategic Sponsorship Marketing
    Nedbank Tasting Notes: A Story of Sound and WineNedbankLevergyExcellence in Strategic Sponsorship Marketing
    Nedbank Tasting Notes: A Story of Sound and WineNedbankLevergyExcellence in Marketing Innovation
    Nedbank YouthXNedbankLevergyExcellence in South African Resonance Marketing
    Newbank: How Nedbank launched a fake new bank to accelerate brand reappraisal and digital usageNedbankJoe PublicExcellence in Marketing Innovation
    Open Studios X Nando’s Art SponsorshipNando'sMaMa CreativeExcellence in Strategic Sponsorship Marketing
    Oral care on the go with DentyneDentyneSaatchi & SaatchiExcellence in Integrated Marketing
    Pep - Changing StationsPepOgilvy South AfricaExcellence in Purpose-led Marketing
    Pep FindsPepOgilvy South AfricaExcellence in Resourceful Marketing
    PERi-Post – Changing lives and building brand loveNando'sTILU CreativeExcellence in Internal Marketing
    Project Last Mile - a COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign for Vulnerable PopulationsProject Last MileNahana Communications GroupExcellence in Purpose-led Marketing
    Sanlam Life of ConfidenceSanlamAccenture SongExcellence in Integrated Marketing
    Sanlam Life of ConfidenceSanlamAccenture SongExcellence in Digital Brand Marketing
    Sanlam Life of ConfidenceSanlamAccenture SongExcellence in Marketing Innovation
    Savanna Cider : The Savanna Comedy BarSavannaGrey Advertising AfricaExcellence in Purpose-led Marketing
    Shoprite HomegrownShoprite99cExcellence in Purpose-led Marketing
    Slumberland - Join The UniqueSlumberlandAtomic DigitalExcellence in Integrated Marketing
    South Africa goes nuts for Steri Stumpie peanut butter.Steri StumpieBrand InfluenceExcellence in Resourceful Marketing
    SpendTrend23 - Revealing consumer spending insights with Visa and Discovery BankDiscovery BankExcellence in Reputation Management
    Standard Bank uBettina Wethu TV IntegrationStandard BankExcellence in Strategic Sponsorship Marketing
    Takealot : The Jenny Ruyter SagaTakealotThe CavalryExcellence in South African Resonance Marketing
    Tinkies - Made with YouTinkiesHellosquareExcellence in Digital Brand Marketing
    Tinkies - Made with YouTinkiesHellosquareExcellence in New Product or Brand Launch
    Volkswagen - Game OnVolkswagenOgilvy South AfricaExcellence in Integrated Marketing
    Volkswagen - Game OnVolkswagenOgilvy South AfricaExcellence in Digital Brand Marketing
    Wild Pursuit Online Marketing Project For South African Airways MuseumSouth African Airways MuseumWild Pursuit Online MarketingExcellence in Resourceful Marketing
    Xtra Savings Plus Monthly Subscription, ShopriteXCheckers Xtra Savings99cExcellence in Marketing Innovation

    Next
    Let's do Biz