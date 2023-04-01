All the qualifiers for the 2023/4 Marketing Achievement Awards

Entrants had to achieve an average score of 70% or more on the judges’ scorecards to make the cut and qualify for the awards. These entrants are now invited to the awards evening, where both the finalists as well as the overall winner for each category will be announced.
These categories include Excellence in Resourceful Marketing, New Product or Brand Launch, Strategic Sponsorship Marketing, South African Resonance Marketing, Marketing Innovation, Purpose-led Marketing, Brand Positioning, Integrated Marketing, Digital Brand Marketing, Reputation Management and Internal Marketing.
The adjudication process was overseen by leading South African marketing experts, who described the process as ‘thorough and robust’. Each entry was meticulously evaluated against the qualifying criteria, with judges fiercely debating the merits of the top-scoring submissions – all of which demonstrated great resilience in the face of post-pandemic challenges and prevailing economic headwinds.
A second adjudication process is currently underway to ascertain the finalists in the MAA Leadership Awards. The adjudication committees are conducting online interviews with nominees and their colleagues to gain insights into the marketers and their impactful work.
These award categories include the Rising Star of the Year, and Marketer of the Year. The finalists in these awards will be announced at the end of January.
Event ticket details will be announced in January 2024, with the grand awards celebration and the announcement of all the winners confirmed for 29 February 2024.
|Absa CIB Trade Finance And Working Capital
|Absa CIB
|VMLY&R
|Excellence in Resourceful Marketing
|Absa Load Shedding Solutions
|Absa
|Carat
|Excellence in Resourceful Marketing
|Amarula Ethiopian Coffee
|Amarula
|Grey Advertising Africa
|Excellence in New Product or Brand Launch
|Betway SA20
|Betway
|Mscsports
|Excellence in Strategic Sponsorship Marketing
|Brand Influence's Gen Z campaign ignites frenzy for Prime Hydration launch at Checkers
|Prime Hydration
|Brand Influence
|Excellence in New Product or Brand Launch
|Building tomorrows talent with Stimorol Flow.Lab
|Stimorol
|Saatchi & Saatchi
|Excellence in Integrated Marketing
|Burger King 2022 Value Campaign
|Burger King
|Grey Advertising
|Excellence in South African Resonance Marketing
|Cadbury, Gen 4 Homegrown Stories
|Cadbury
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Excellence in South African Resonance Marketing
|Carling Black Label - The Foam Knows
|Carling Black Label
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Excellence in Marketing Innovation
|Carling Cup The Gates Are Open
|Carling Black Label
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Excellence in Strategic Sponsorship Marketing
|Castle Lager - Bread of the Nation
|Castle Lager
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Excellence in Purpose-led Marketing
|Castle Lite - Liten Up
|Castle Lite
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Excellence in Brand Positioning
|Chow Town, by Nedbank
|Nedbank
|The Riverbed Agency
|Excellence in Integrated Marketing
|Chow Town, Nedbank Innovation
|Nedbank
|The Riverbed Agency
|Excellence in Marketing Innovation
|Discovery Bank #FavAppFeature - Unlocking the full potential of your Banking App.
|Discovery Bank
|Excellence in Resourceful Marketing
|Discovery Bank Real-Time Forex Accounts
|Discovery Bank
|Excellence in Integrated Marketing
|Discovery Miles Hack Black Friday
|Discovery Miles
|RCK
|Excellence in Digital Brand Marketing
|Discovery Vitality, Vitality Active Rewards
|Discovery Vitality
|Excellence in Integrated Marketing
|DStv Content Creator Awards 2022
|DStv Content Creator Awards
|One-eyed Jack
|Excellence in Integrated Marketing
|DStv Content Creator Awards 2022
|DStv Content Creator Awards
|One-eyed Jack
|Excellence in New Product or Brand Launch
|Energizing South Africa with Switch Energy Drink
|Switch Energy Drink
|Excellence in South African Resonance Marketing
|Gillette - Indoda Can Shave
|Gillette
|EssenceMediacom
|Excellence in South African Resonance Marketing
|Hollard Daredevil Run
|Hollard
|Creative Space Media
|Excellence in Purpose-led Marketing
|How Launching A New Variant Spiced Up Savanna Premium Cider’s Growth.
|Savanna
|Grey Advertising Africa
|Excellence in New Product or Brand Launch
|How Some “Spice” Cemented Savanna’s Brand Positioning.
|Savanna
|Grey Advertising Africa
|Excellence in Brand Positioning
|ICC T20 Women's World Cup
|International Cricket Council and Cricket South Africa
|Levergy
|Excellence in Integrated Marketing
|ICC Women's T20 World Cup
|International Cricket Council and Cricket South Africa
|Levergy
|Excellence in South African Resonance Marketing
|ICC Women's T20 World Cup
|International Cricket Council and Cricket South Africa
|Levergy
|Excellence in Reputation Management
|Jacaranda FM's #SafeSpace
|Jacaranda FM
|Excellence in Integrated Marketing
|Jacaranda FM's #SafeSpace
|Jacaranda FM
|Excellence in Purpose-led Marketing
|Jacaranda FM's #SafeSpace
|Jacaranda FM
|Excellence in Resourceful Marketing
|Jungle Heart to Heart
|Jungle
|Tiger Brands
|Excellence in South African Resonance Marketing
|KFC SA - Anything For The Taste
|KFC SA
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Excellence in Integrated Marketing
|KFC SA - Anything For The Taste
|KFC SA
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Excellence in Brand Positioning
|KFC SA - Anything For The Taste
|KFC SA
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Excellence in Reputation Management
|KFC SA - Eat Chicken For Breakfast
|KFC SA
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Excellence in Marketing Innovation
|KFC SA - Where There's a Bucket, There's a Family
|KFC SA
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Excellence in South African Resonance Marketing
|Nando's Affordability Strategy 2.0
|Nando's
|Excellence in Integrated Marketing
|Nando's Bright Sides
|Nando's
|VMLY&R
|Excellence in Digital Brand Marketing
|Nando's Bright Sides
|Nando's
|VMLY&R
|Excellence in Marketing Innovation
|Nando's The Great Pretender
|Nando's
|Excellence in New Product or Brand Launch
|Nando’s Quantum Leap
|Nando's
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Excellence in Brand Positioning
|Nedbank #2Million Digital Internal Campaign
|Nedbank
|Artifact Advertising
|Excellence in Internal Marketing
|Nedbank Cup Reality Football
|Nedbank
|Levergy
|Excellence in Strategic Sponsorship Marketing
|Nedbank Tasting Notes: A Story of Sound and Wine
|Nedbank
|Levergy
|Excellence in Strategic Sponsorship Marketing
|Nedbank Tasting Notes: A Story of Sound and Wine
|Nedbank
|Levergy
|Excellence in Marketing Innovation
|Nedbank YouthX
|Nedbank
|Levergy
|Excellence in South African Resonance Marketing
|Newbank: How Nedbank launched a fake new bank to accelerate brand reappraisal and digital usage
|Nedbank
|Joe Public
|Excellence in Marketing Innovation
|Open Studios X Nando’s Art Sponsorship
|Nando's
|MaMa Creative
|Excellence in Strategic Sponsorship Marketing
|Oral care on the go with Dentyne
|Dentyne
|Saatchi & Saatchi
|Excellence in Integrated Marketing
|Pep - Changing Stations
|Pep
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Excellence in Purpose-led Marketing
|Pep Finds
|Pep
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Excellence in Resourceful Marketing
|PERi-Post – Changing lives and building brand love
|Nando's
|TILU Creative
|Excellence in Internal Marketing
|Project Last Mile - a COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign for Vulnerable Populations
|Project Last Mile
|Nahana Communications Group
|Excellence in Purpose-led Marketing
|Sanlam Life of Confidence
|Sanlam
|Accenture Song
|Excellence in Integrated Marketing
|Sanlam Life of Confidence
|Sanlam
|Accenture Song
|Excellence in Digital Brand Marketing
|Sanlam Life of Confidence
|Sanlam
|Accenture Song
|Excellence in Marketing Innovation
|Savanna Cider : The Savanna Comedy Bar
|Savanna
|Grey Advertising Africa
|Excellence in Purpose-led Marketing
|Shoprite Homegrown
|Shoprite
|99c
|Excellence in Purpose-led Marketing
|Slumberland - Join The Unique
|Slumberland
|Atomic Digital
|Excellence in Integrated Marketing
|South Africa goes nuts for Steri Stumpie peanut butter.
|Steri Stumpie
|Brand Influence
|Excellence in Resourceful Marketing
|SpendTrend23 - Revealing consumer spending insights with Visa and Discovery Bank
|Discovery Bank
|Excellence in Reputation Management
|Standard Bank uBettina Wethu TV Integration
|Standard Bank
|Excellence in Strategic Sponsorship Marketing
|Takealot : The Jenny Ruyter Saga
|Takealot
|The Cavalry
|Excellence in South African Resonance Marketing
|Tinkies - Made with You
|Tinkies
|Hellosquare
|Excellence in Digital Brand Marketing
|Tinkies - Made with You
|Tinkies
|Hellosquare
|Excellence in New Product or Brand Launch
|Volkswagen - Game On
|Volkswagen
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Excellence in Integrated Marketing
|Volkswagen - Game On
|Volkswagen
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Excellence in Digital Brand Marketing
|Wild Pursuit Online Marketing Project For South African Airways Museum
|South African Airways Museum
|Wild Pursuit Online Marketing
|Excellence in Resourceful Marketing
|Xtra Savings Plus Monthly Subscription, ShopriteX
|Checkers Xtra Savings
|99c
|Excellence in Marketing Innovation