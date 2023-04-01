All the qualifiers for the 2023/4 Marketing Achievement Awards

The 2023/4 Marketing Achievement Awards (MAA) has released the qualifiers’ list for the 12 main award categories.

KFC and Ogilvy has qualified for Anything for the taste. Source: YouTube.

Entrants had to achieve an average score of 70% or more on the judges’ scorecards to make the cut and qualify for the awards. These entrants are now invited to the awards evening, where both the finalists as well as the overall winner for each category will be announced.

Categories

These categories include Excellence in Resourceful Marketing, New Product or Brand Launch, Strategic Sponsorship Marketing, South African Resonance Marketing, Marketing Innovation, Purpose-led Marketing, Brand Positioning, Integrated Marketing, Digital Brand Marketing, Reputation Management and Internal Marketing.

The adjudication process was overseen by leading South African marketing experts, who described the process as ‘thorough and robust’. Each entry was meticulously evaluated against the qualifying criteria, with judges fiercely debating the merits of the top-scoring submissions – all of which demonstrated great resilience in the face of post-pandemic challenges and prevailing economic headwinds.

Adjudication

A second adjudication process is currently underway to ascertain the finalists in the MAA Leadership Awards. The adjudication committees are conducting online interviews with nominees and their colleagues to gain insights into the marketers and their impactful work.

These award categories include the Rising Star of the Year, and Marketer of the Year. The finalists in these awards will be announced at the end of January.

Event ticket details will be announced in January 2024, with the grand awards celebration and the announcement of all the winners confirmed for 29 February 2024.