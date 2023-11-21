All the Telkom Radio Award winners

Station of the Year awards went to 947 (Commercial), UkhoziFM (PBS), GrootFM (Community) and TuksFM (Campus). Winners were determined by a combined scoring of their on-air success and their submitted motivation.
This year, 68 winners were announced across 29 categories in Campus, Community, PBS (Public Broadcast Service) and Commercial licence categories, as well as podcasts and internet radio.
Now in its 13th year - and the first with Telkom as the naming rights partner - the Awards acknowledge not only the on-air personalities, but also the unsung heroes working behind the scenes to deliver engaging, informative, and entertaining radio content.
“We would like to celebrate and congratulate all the winners at the Telkom Radio Awards 2023. Your contribution and dedication to this medium showcase the powerful spirit of connection brought about by radio. We are proud to be associated with the awards and believe that together we can continue to ride the waves of progress which highlight our commitment to leaving no one behind in a connected world,” says Kgomotso Zimase, senior specialist PR & brand activations at Telkom.
“The power that radio has in reaching every corner of South Africa is unparalleled, and keeping the medium of radio alive is essential. The purpose of tonight's awards goes beyond recognising individual achievement. It's about celebrating the talent that vibrates in every radio wave, touching the hearts and minds of our incredibly unique and diverse nation. These awards contribute to the growth of this industry and highlight the profound influence of radio in shaping our cultural landscape,” says Taryn Westoby, GM: events for Arena Holdings, owners of the Radio Awards.
Stations were short-listed as a finalist in this category based on the total points received which was determined by where their entry ranked within the category (their on-air success).
Finalists then submitted a motivation regarding their station’s innovation, audience growth, community outreach, X-factor and their general achievements. This motivation was reviewed and scored by our advisory board. The scores from parts one and two were then combined to determine the overall winner.
The 2023 Hall of Fame inductees are Alvin Pillay, Andrew Pike, Kenny Maistry, Nic de Jager, Nomthunzi Vuza, and Ray White. These individuals have made an indelible contribution to radio for at least 30 years and were nominated by industry peers.
Four individuals were inducted as Bright Stars – young talent, 26 years and younger – who possess a deep understanding and passion for the medium. This year’s inductees are Chris Chuene, Kgomotso Monyai, Neliswa Cele, and Nick Archibald.
Nondumiso Sallina Masina was the recipient of the Bursary Award through the Wits Radio Academy.
In the MyStation listener’s choice categories, the MyStation - Most Votes award went to UkhoziFM, while the MyStation - Most Loyal Listeners award went to GrootFM.
The Telkom Radio Awards 2023 results were reviewed by BDO South Africa.
|STATION OF THE YEAR
|CAMPUS
|TUKS FM 107.2
|COMMUNITY
|GROOTFM 90.5
|PBS
|UKHOZI FM
|COMMERCIAL
|947
|MYSTATION – MOST VOTES
|UKHOZI FM
|MYSTATION – MOST LOYAL LISTENERS
|GROOTFM 90.5
|BRIGHT STAR INDUCTEES
|CHRIS CHUENE
|KGOMOTSO MONYAI
|NELISWA CELE
|NICK ARCHIBALD
|HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES
|ALVIN PILLAY
|ANDREW PIKE
|KENNY MAISTRY
|NIC DE JAGER
|NOMTHUNZI VUZA
|RAY WHITE
|BURSARY AWARD
|NONDUMISO SALLINA MASINA
|AFTERNOON DRIVE PRESENTER
|CAMPUS
|TUKS FM 107.2
|TSHEPANG MOJI
|COMMUNITY
|PRETORIA FM
|ESTÃ GROSS
|PBS
|UKHOZI FM
|SELBY 'SELBEYONCE' MKHIZE
|COMMERCIAL
|KFM 94.5
|CARL WASTIE
|AFTERNOON DRIVE SHOW
|CAMPUS
|TUKS FM 107.2
|TUKS FM DRIVE WITH JODELL TANTIJ
|COMMUNITY
|RADIO KHWEZI
|HAMBA NATHI DRIVE WITH SAZISO DLAMINI
|PBS
|UMHLOBO WENENE FM
|UWFM DRIVE
|COMMERCIAL
|5FM
|THE ROGER GOODE SHOW
|BREAKFAST SHOW PRESENTER
|CAMPUS
|VOW FM
|WARRAZ LANGENI
|COMMUNITY
|GROOTFM 90.5
|CHARONIKE NEL
|PBS
|UMHLOBO WENENE FM
|PASTOR NOZEWU
|COMMERCIAL
|947
|ANELE MDODA
|BREAKFAST SHOW
|CAMPUS
|TUKS FM 107.2
|THE BIG CHIEF ON BREAKFAST
|COMMUNITY
|INANDA 88.4FM
|THE MORNING SHAKE-UP
|PBS
|TRUFM
|TRUBREAKFAST
|COMMERCIAL
|JACARANDA FM
|BREAKFAST WITH MARTIN BESTER
|BEST INTERNET RADIO SHOW
|COMBINED
|CHANNEL AFRICA
|ON THE MOVE
|BEST PODCAST
|COMBINED
|TIMESLIVE PODCASTS
|EUSEBIUS ON TIMESLIVE
|BUSINESS AND FINANCE SHOW
|COMBINED
|KAYA 959
|KAYA BIZ WITH GUGULETHU MFUPHI
|COMMUNITY PROJECT
|CAMPUS
|TUKS FM 107.2
|TUKS FM THE VOICE
|COMMUNITY
|HELDERBERGFM
|SILVER HAIR IS SOLID GOLD / SILWER HARE IS GOUD WERD
|PBS
|LOTUS FM
|BREAKFAST EXPRESS MAKING LIVES BETTER
|COMMERCIAL
|947
|TRUCK OF LOVE
|CONTENT PRODUCER
|CAMPUS AND COMMUNITY COMBINED
|TSHWANE FM
|THE FIRST WAVE WITH KAGISO LLOYD
|FREDDIE G MADISE
|PBS
|UKHOZI FM
|UBUSUKU OBUHLE
|SIHLE MVUNDLA
|COMMERCIAL
|OFM
|THE JOY RIDE
|MOTLATSI JAYBEE, MAKHALEMELE
|DAYTIME SHOW
|CAMPUS
|PUKFM 93.6
|FLASHBACK FRIDAY
|COMMUNITY
|MIX FM 93.8
|THE MORNING WAVE
|PBS
|RADIO 2000
|BETTER TOGETHER
|COMMERCIAL
|702
|THE MIDDAY REPORT
|DRAMA PROGRAMME
|COMBINED
|RSG
|SOU DIE STERRE LUISTER
|FIELD NEWS REPORTER
|COMBINED
|HOT 102.7 FM
|TARA PENNY
|MULTI-CHANNEL PROMOTION
|COMBINED
|KFM 94.5
|KFM BEST OF THE CAPE AWARDS
|MUSIC SHOW
|CAMPUS
|TUKS FM 107.2
|TUKS FM TOP 40
|COMMUNITY
|HELDERBERGFM
|OLD SCHOOL WITH HANLE BARNARD
|PBS
|UMHLOBO WENENE FM
|IIKWAYARA EZIPHAMBILI
|COMMERCIAL
|GOOD HOPE FM
|THE HIT 30
|NEWS AND ACTUALITY SHOW
|CAMPUS AND COMMUNITY COMBINED
|INANDA 88.4FM
|IZWE NEZALO
|PBS
|SAFM
|SAFM SUNRISE
|COMMERCIAL
|HOT 102.7 FM
|THE BULLY CHAIN
|NEWS BULLETIN READER
|CAMPUS
|UJFM 95.4
|TSHEGOFATSO MOALUSI
|COMMUNITY
|MIX FM 93.8
|MUMMY MAKONI
|PBS
|SAFM
|ZOLEKA QODASHE
|COMMERCIAL
|KAYA 959
|NOSIPHO RADEBE
|NIGHT-TIME SHOW
|CAMPUS
|TUKS FM 107.2
|THE TUKS FM SEX SHOW
|COMMUNITY
|GROOTFM 90.5
|GOSPEL MET ZANDER VAN DER WESTHUIZEN
|PBS
|UMHLOBO WENENE FM
|UMXHOLO KU MHLOBO
|COMMERCIAL
|702
|THE AUBREY MASANGO SHOW
|PROMOTIONS STUNT/EVENT
|COMBINED
|947
|SCHOOL INVASION
|RADIO DOCUMENTARY
|COMBINED
|EWN
|INSIDE EWN: MIA LINDEQUE
|RADIO INNOVATION
|COMBINED
|KFM 94.5
|KFM MYSTERY MIC WITH CARL WASTIE
|SPORTS PRESENTER
|COMBINED
|947
|ROBERT MARAWA
|SPORTS SHOW
|COMBINED
|VUMA FM
|MARAWA SPORT WORLDWIDE
|STATION IMAGING
|CAMPUS AND COMMUNITY
|UJFM 95.4
|PBS
|SAFM
|COMMERCIAL
|JACARANDA FM
|STATION MANAGER’S CHOICE
|947
|NONDWE MAQUBELA
|TRAFFIC PRESENTER
|COMBINED
|METRO FM
|ROB BYRNE
|WEEKEND RADIO SHOW
|CAMPUS
|VOW FM
|RECRUITMENT AGENCY WITH KABZA
|COMMUNITY
|GROOTFM 90.5
|SATERDAGMIDDAG MET CHARONIKE
|PBS
|UMHLOBO WENENE FM
|UWFM TOP 20
|COMMERCIAL
|HEART FM
|SUPER SATURDAY WITH JEREMY HARRIS