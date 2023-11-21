Industries

    All the Telkom Radio Award winners

    3 Dec 2023
    3 Dec 2023
    On Saturday evening the 2023 Telkom Radio Awards winners were announced at a gala dinner at the Sandton Convention Centre in Gauteng.
    Source: © 123rf All the Telkom Radio Awards winners
    Source: © 123rf All the Telkom Radio Awards winners

    Station of the Year awards went to 947 (Commercial), UkhoziFM (PBS), GrootFM (Community) and TuksFM (Campus). Winners were determined by a combined scoring of their on-air success and their submitted motivation.

    This year, 68 winners were announced across 29 categories in Campus, Community, PBS (Public Broadcast Service) and Commercial licence categories, as well as podcasts and internet radio.

    Now in its 13th year - and the first with Telkom as the naming rights partner - the Awards acknowledge not only the on-air personalities, but also the unsung heroes working behind the scenes to deliver engaging, informative, and entertaining radio content.

    “We would like to celebrate and congratulate all the winners at the Telkom Radio Awards 2023. Your contribution and dedication to this medium showcase the powerful spirit of connection brought about by radio. We are proud to be associated with the awards and believe that together we can continue to ride the waves of progress which highlight our commitment to leaving no one behind in a connected world,” says Kgomotso Zimase, senior specialist PR & brand activations at Telkom.

    “The power that radio has in reaching every corner of South Africa is unparalleled, and keeping the medium of radio alive is essential. The purpose of tonight's awards goes beyond recognising individual achievement. It's about celebrating the talent that vibrates in every radio wave, touching the hearts and minds of our incredibly unique and diverse nation. These awards contribute to the growth of this industry and highlight the profound influence of radio in shaping our cultural landscape,” says Taryn Westoby, GM: events for Arena Holdings, owners of the Radio Awards.

    Source:
    Community radio stations challenge Icasa over rejected licence applications

      28 Nov 2023

    The winners

    Stations were short-listed as a finalist in this category based on the total points received which was determined by where their entry ranked within the category (their on-air success).

    Finalists then submitted a motivation regarding their station’s innovation, audience growth, community outreach, X-factor and their general achievements. This motivation was reviewed and scored by our advisory board. The scores from parts one and two were then combined to determine the overall winner.

    Hall of Fame

    The 2023 Hall of Fame inductees are Alvin Pillay, Andrew Pike, Kenny Maistry, Nic de Jager, Nomthunzi Vuza, and Ray White. These individuals have made an indelible contribution to radio for at least 30 years and were nominated by industry peers.

    Bright Stars

    Four individuals were inducted as Bright Stars – young talent, 26 years and younger – who possess a deep understanding and passion for the medium. This year’s inductees are Chris Chuene, Kgomotso Monyai, Neliswa Cele, and Nick Archibald.

    Nondumiso Sallina Masina was the recipient of the Bursary Award through the Wits Radio Academy.

    Listener’s Choice

    In the MyStation listener’s choice categories, the MyStation - Most Votes award went to UkhoziFM, while the MyStation - Most Loyal Listeners award went to GrootFM.

    The Telkom Radio Awards 2023 results were reviewed by BDO South Africa.

    Source:
    Cliff Central's Rina Broomberg announced as grand juror for NYF 2024 Radio Awards

    2 days

    The winners

    STATION OF THE YEAR
    CAMPUSTUKS FM 107.2
    COMMUNITYGROOTFM 90.5
    PBSUKHOZI FM
    COMMERCIAL947
    MYSTATION – MOST VOTES
    UKHOZI FM
    MYSTATION – MOST LOYAL LISTENERS
    GROOTFM 90.5
    BRIGHT STAR INDUCTEES
    CHRIS CHUENE
    KGOMOTSO MONYAI
    NELISWA CELE
    NICK ARCHIBALD
    HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES
    ALVIN PILLAY
    ANDREW PIKE
    KENNY MAISTRY
    NIC DE JAGER
    NOMTHUNZI VUZA
    RAY WHITE
    BURSARY AWARD
    NONDUMISO SALLINA MASINA
    AFTERNOON DRIVE PRESENTER
    CAMPUSTUKS FM 107.2TSHEPANG MOJI
    COMMUNITYPRETORIA FMESTÃ GROSS
    PBSUKHOZI FMSELBY 'SELBEYONCE' MKHIZE
    COMMERCIALKFM 94.5CARL WASTIE
    AFTERNOON DRIVE SHOW
    CAMPUSTUKS FM 107.2TUKS FM DRIVE WITH JODELL TANTIJ
    COMMUNITYRADIO KHWEZIHAMBA NATHI DRIVE WITH SAZISO DLAMINI
    PBSUMHLOBO WENENE FMUWFM DRIVE
    COMMERCIAL5FMTHE ROGER GOODE SHOW
    BREAKFAST SHOW PRESENTER
    CAMPUSVOW FMWARRAZ LANGENI
    COMMUNITYGROOTFM 90.5CHARONIKE NEL
    PBSUMHLOBO WENENE FMPASTOR NOZEWU
    COMMERCIAL947ANELE MDODA
    BREAKFAST SHOW
    CAMPUSTUKS FM 107.2THE BIG CHIEF ON BREAKFAST
    COMMUNITYINANDA 88.4FMTHE MORNING SHAKE-UP
    PBSTRUFMTRUBREAKFAST
    COMMERCIALJACARANDA FMBREAKFAST WITH MARTIN BESTER
    BEST INTERNET RADIO SHOW
    COMBINEDCHANNEL AFRICAON THE MOVE
    BEST PODCAST
    COMBINEDTIMESLIVE PODCASTSEUSEBIUS ON TIMESLIVE
    BUSINESS AND FINANCE SHOW
    COMBINEDKAYA 959KAYA BIZ WITH GUGULETHU MFUPHI
    COMMUNITY PROJECT
    CAMPUSTUKS FM 107.2TUKS FM THE VOICE
    COMMUNITYHELDERBERGFMSILVER HAIR IS SOLID GOLD / SILWER HARE IS GOUD WERD
    PBSLOTUS FMBREAKFAST EXPRESS MAKING LIVES BETTER
    COMMERCIAL947TRUCK OF LOVE
    CONTENT PRODUCER
    CAMPUS AND COMMUNITY COMBINEDTSHWANE FMTHE FIRST WAVE WITH KAGISO LLOYDFREDDIE G MADISE
    PBSUKHOZI FMUBUSUKU OBUHLESIHLE MVUNDLA
    COMMERCIALOFMTHE JOY RIDEMOTLATSI JAYBEE, MAKHALEMELE
    DAYTIME SHOW
    CAMPUSPUKFM 93.6FLASHBACK FRIDAY
    COMMUNITYMIX FM 93.8THE MORNING WAVE
    PBSRADIO 2000BETTER TOGETHER
    COMMERCIAL702THE MIDDAY REPORT
    DRAMA PROGRAMME
    COMBINEDRSGSOU DIE STERRE LUISTER
    FIELD NEWS REPORTER
    COMBINEDHOT 102.7 FMTARA PENNY
    MULTI-CHANNEL PROMOTION
    COMBINEDKFM 94.5KFM BEST OF THE CAPE AWARDS
    MUSIC SHOW
    CAMPUSTUKS FM 107.2TUKS FM TOP 40
    COMMUNITYHELDERBERGFMOLD SCHOOL WITH HANLE BARNARD
    PBSUMHLOBO WENENE FMIIKWAYARA EZIPHAMBILI
    COMMERCIALGOOD HOPE FMTHE HIT 30
    NEWS AND ACTUALITY SHOW
    CAMPUS AND COMMUNITY COMBINEDINANDA 88.4FMIZWE NEZALO
    PBSSAFMSAFM SUNRISE
    COMMERCIALHOT 102.7 FMTHE BULLY CHAIN
    NEWS BULLETIN READER
    CAMPUSUJFM 95.4TSHEGOFATSO MOALUSI
    COMMUNITYMIX FM 93.8MUMMY MAKONI
    PBSSAFMZOLEKA QODASHE
    COMMERCIALKAYA 959NOSIPHO RADEBE
    NIGHT-TIME SHOW
    CAMPUSTUKS FM 107.2THE TUKS FM SEX SHOW
    COMMUNITYGROOTFM 90.5GOSPEL MET ZANDER VAN DER WESTHUIZEN
    PBSUMHLOBO WENENE FMUMXHOLO KU MHLOBO
    COMMERCIAL702THE AUBREY MASANGO SHOW
    PROMOTIONS STUNT/EVENT
    COMBINED947SCHOOL INVASION
    RADIO DOCUMENTARY
    COMBINEDEWNINSIDE EWN: MIA LINDEQUE
    RADIO INNOVATION
    COMBINEDKFM 94.5KFM MYSTERY MIC WITH CARL WASTIE
    SPORTS PRESENTER
    COMBINED947ROBERT MARAWA
    SPORTS SHOW
    COMBINEDVUMA FMMARAWA SPORT WORLDWIDE
    STATION IMAGING
    CAMPUS AND COMMUNITYUJFM 95.4
    PBSSAFM
    COMMERCIALJACARANDA FM
    STATION MANAGER’S CHOICE
    947NONDWE MAQUBELA
    TRAFFIC PRESENTER
    COMBINEDMETRO FMROB BYRNE
    WEEKEND RADIO SHOW
    CAMPUSVOW FMRECRUITMENT AGENCY WITH KABZA
    COMMUNITYGROOTFM 90.5SATERDAGMIDDAG MET CHARONIKE
    PBSUMHLOBO WENENE FMUWFM TOP 20
    COMMERCIALHEART FMSUPER SATURDAY WITH JEREMY HARRIS

    Let's do Biz