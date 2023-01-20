Industries

AMA launches Black media owner portal to promote transformation

20 Jan 2023
AMA agency has launched the AMA portal, an online platform which will serve as a database for Black media owners.
Mfundo Ntsibande, MD at AMA.
Mfundo Ntsibande, MD at AMA.

Cost-free service

Through the portal, media owners will be able to receive briefs and bid for projects by sharing their media inventory information. The AMA portal is a cost-free service which gives upcoming Black media owners access to a variety of briefs through a application process.

Mfundo Ntsibande, AMA managing director comments: “Advancing transformation is at the heart of AMA. The portal seeks to create market access for Black media owners and to diversify the South African media landscape through empowering small Black media owners in a highly competitive industry.”

Bidding

To utilise the platform, media owners need to sign up on the website-based portal, create a profile and upload the appropriate BEE certification. Once that is done, they can upload all their media inventory including print billboards, digital billboards, wall murals, transit media, internal and external mall media, and street poles etc.

Monique Nelson. Source: Supplied.
UniWorld Group puts Africa in its expansion plans

By 7 Dec 2022

Once the profile has been completed, media owners will receive alerts about incoming briefs for which they can submit a bid and include their respective rate cards. As the administrator of the platform, AMA will review all applications, the brief will be allocated to the most compelling bid.

“Through sharing their media inventory information onto the system, a comprehensive database is created which enables brands to easily identify media owners across the country which they can collaborate with,” Ntsibande added.

