Entrepreneurs must not overlook the value of marketing

While this may be true, especially for some businesses who rely only on word of mouth as a marketing tool, entrepreneurs who are serious about growing their businesses need to go back to the drawing board and come up with a marketing strategy that will help them attract more customers and increase sales.
When entrepreneurs market their businesses, they often assume that it’s only about putting their brands on social media platforms like Twitter or Instagram, without necessarily having a comprehensive marketing strategy and plan in place.
Lastly - the importance of fully understanding your competitors, customers, market and landscape in which you operate and matching that with an adequate marketing plan that will help the business to reach its objectives - cannot be overemphasized.