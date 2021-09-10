New agency, Marketing Grit launches

Noëleen Bruton, co-owner of Marketing Grit

Co-owned by marketing aficionados Noëleen Bruton and Debbie Combrink, the recently established specialist marketing agency offers strategic support, digital strategy and social media implementation.Noëleen Bruton and Debbie Combrink previously worked together at Tsogo Sun in Johannesburg before independently relocating to the Cape. First to make the move was Debbie Combrink who joined The TOPS at SPAR Wine Show as CEO. During her three year tenure, the 7-cities national tour saw record-breaking results as a result of Combrink's extensive marketing and eventing experienceAfter 19 years at Tsogo Sun, including seven years as group marketing director for Tsogo Sun Gaming and Properties, Noëleen Bruton resigned in 2018 and moved to Cape Town at the end of that year. In the early part of 2019, she took up employment with Pam Golding Properties as group marketing director before finally 'taking the plunge' this year to pursue her passion to become an entrepreneur and run her own agency which led to the establishment of Marketing Grit and subsequent business partnership with Combrink.Having worked with or for many top local brands as well as a host of leading international brands, Bruton brings a wealth of marketing experience to Marketing Grit clients.This experience, together with Combrink’s 25-year career in the hospitality and events industry combines the forces of two industry leaders and their impeccable skill sets to offer the services of a results-driven marketing and digital solutions company for medium-sized businessesNoëleen Bruton, co-owner of Marketing Grit, shares more...Marketing Grit is founded by two experienced marketers who, after years of senior corporate experience wanted to “go it on their own” and start an agency that had strategy and creativity at its core.Following a lifestyle move to Cape Town, together with Debbie Combrink, we wanted to do something different – something that embraced digital but still adopted sound marketing principles and creative thinking. We wanted to start an agency that could really make a difference to brands – where we could apply our extensive experience to help companies meet their objectives – despite the tough economic times we are all facing.Marketing Grit has three core offeringsAlthough digital had a significant impact on businesses pre-Covid (think about it – way back in 2009 internet advertising revenue overtook traditional advertising), Covid has undoubtedly accelerated digital adoption.As a result, there have been absolutely loads of companies offering miracle solutions and instant success training courses. The latest Facebook workshop, click-through button or ‘5 steps how Instagram can triple your revenue’ - is just not going to explode your business – these are tactics and although ‘some’ may yield short term results … they are largely fads.Any company wishing to succeed in the long term needs to focus their time and energy on conceptual thinking, then strategy and finally tactics.We subscribe to “Slow Down to Go Faster”There are many great digital agencies and marketing consultancies out there. We hope to distinguish ourselves by providing the IP, the wealth, experience, and ‘weight’ of the larger consultants – albeit by being more accessible, client focussed and agile. Both of us have also ‘stayed in school’ and kept up with changing technologies – many companies offer one or the other (marketing or digital) – we believe strongly and passionately in both.As stated on our website:Firstly, we will work with companies to explore how they can evolve in these rather turbulent times (thrive not just survive).Secondly, we will work with them to develop a strategy that gives them the best possibility to achieve their vision and goals. Lastly (and still very importantly) we will either guide them on how to get it done or assist them in the actual implementation.Undoubtedly the biggest challenge has been not being able to connect in-person with people – whether it is interviewing and recruiting staff, taking briefs or brainstorming – people in ‘real life’ generate energy that is difficult to replicate remotely.We also take great solace (and motivation) at the rather prestigious list of companies that started in bad times and succeeded despite the odds. In our boardroom we have a framed list of organisations we’ve called ‘Against all Odds” - as an ever-present reminder that we are in good company …. troubling times be damned!This list includes:As Mark Twain says, “Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.”Throughout my career, I've had in-depth exposure to senior strategic thinking across a wide range of industries (from casinos and hotels to movie theatres and restaurants). My strength lies in not only big picture thinking, but in being able to quickly identify problems or challenges as well as opportunities and then being able to bridge the gap by providing a clear path to address them.Debbie is no slouch to strategy either – having operated at a senior level at Tsogo Sun and more recently as CEO of The TOPS at SPAR Wine Show. Where Debbie shines however is that she ‘gets things done’ – on time, on budget and of the requisite standard. She is a hard taskmaster who gets the entire team aligned in meeting (and exceeding) client expectations.Without a doubt, it’s to make a difference and mean something – to us, our team, our suppliers, partners, and clients. Giving birth to something is as exciting as it is scary – but we both believe that this ‘baby’ is going to grow up into a remarkable, recognisable, and respected force within the consulting and agency landscape.Covid has not only accelerated the digitisation of customer interactions by years, but the share of companies that are partially or fully digitised has almost doubled in less than five years. This shows that not only are consumers consumption patterns changing, but companies are adapting quickly to these trends.Businesses can no longer just assume that having an online presence is enough. They need to consider what, given the pandemic and all that goes with that (dynamic consumption patterns and trends) - does your business need to do to compete and thrive. Is it a shift in business model – maybe a new market or some form of vertical or even horizontal integration? What are your competitors doing – what is the market telling you.It is critical – storytelling enables marketers to develop a deeper, more meaningful connection with their audience, it allows brands to stand out, be memorable, more relatable, authentic, and less “salesy”. Storytelling, particularly on social media also creates engagement and helps builds trust.