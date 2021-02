The difference between challenger brands and disruptor brands

'Disruption' has become such a buzzword, pervading everything from the hotel industry to mayonnaise marketing, that people have begun to assume that it's the goal of challenger brands. But challenger brands can't let themselves become swept up in the mania for disruption.

Most commonly, disruption is the kind of creative destruction that we see upending many industries today.

We’ve all been guilty of employing a more everyday definition of disruption than Disruption Theory.

If your business model isn’t capital D disruptive, your marketing had better be.

Belief and conviction is what distinguishes challenger brands from disruptors, however we define them.

The gold standard, of course, are businesses that succeed on both fronts.

Couldn’t Alphabet benefit from a more coherent point of view about what drives its engineering-led disruptions?