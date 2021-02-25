Biz Takeouts Radio Show & Podcasts
Covid-19
Cell C makes bold moves to Change Your World
Chief Commercial Officer at Cell C, Simo Mkhize, shares details of the company's need for change, how Covid-19 has affected the business, as well as its new brand positioning, including the new Change Your World payoff line, and SA growing digital ecosystem.
Watch the TVC:
Cell C, Simo Mkhize
