podcasts | download mobi app | iono.fm | spotify | iTunes | listen live | moc.ytinummoczib@stuoekatzib for interviews and opportunities

Biz Takeouts Radio Show & Podcasts

More Biz Takeouts Radio Show & Podcasts news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad
Business services

Cell C makes bold moves to Change Your World

25 Feb 2021
Issued by: Cell C
Chief Commercial Officer at Cell C, Simo Mkhize, shares details of the company's need for change, how Covid-19 has affected the business, as well as its new brand positioning, including the new Change Your World payoff line, and SA growing digital ecosystem.


Watch the TVC:



Comment

Read more: Cell C, Simo Mkhize

Related

Joe Public UnitedCell C, Joe Public - an invitation to 'Change Your World'8 hours ago
Howard AudioHoward Audio tells big brand stories the musical way for Cell C8 hours ago
Grey AfricaBabalwa Makuluma joins the Grey Group wolfpack as BUD22 Jan 2021
Joe Public UnitedJoe Public United welcomes the Cell C account to its stable21 Jan 2021
Grey AfricaWelcome to Marcus Moshapalo who joins Grey Group as creative director19 Jan 2021
Wunderman ThompsonQingqile 'WingWing' Mdlulwa joins Wunderman Thompson SA as group CCO11 Dec 2020
eatbigfishSix Challengers who made things happen in 2020 - against the odds!8 Dec 2020
A mindset shift is key when starting a business2 Dec 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz