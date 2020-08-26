Building relationships with your audience is the best marketing strategy

First of all, let's break this down, what is a marketing strategy? I am certain you've heard this phrase numerous times more than your name - just kidding. But on a serious note. What is the purpose of a marketing strategy in the bigger scheme of marketing as a propensity? Marketing is a process of communicating a message to an audience, trying to convince them to spend money on your product or service. This is how I define marketing. So, what about strategy? A strategy is a plan that is well articulated in a quest to take you somewhere you intend to go. Again, this is my definition as well.

Understanding your audience and target market

Delve deep into consumer data

With that now out of the way. Let’s understand how you can use a marketing strategy to build relationships with your audience. Marketing is also about understanding your audience or target market, whichever way you refer to them it doesn't matter, but it’s important to know who are they, what do they like, what is their age, where to do the stay, work, and where do they like to go out to when they want to have fun or relax.All of these are considered consumer insights. Once you have got this together, and constantly researching to refresh your consumer insights and data, you'll then stay on top of your game.By understanding your audience you then able to build strong relationships with them on a personal, and emotional level. This process is supposed to be intentional as well as deliberate to remain competitive. Therefore, marketing strategy is the most important part of your journey in building relationships with your audience, which is influenced by audience/ consumer insights.Now, since you know what they like and dislike, it is then simple to craft marketing messages which motivate them to associate and resonate with your brand. One brand which is well known for using marketing strategy at the highest level ever is Nike. Whenever they release a marketing and communication campaign it always has the greatest results because they understand their audience or target market very well. Nike spends millions of dollars in consumer research as well as data analysis.Like Nike, your brand can also build a strong relationship with your audience. It is, therefore, imperative to delve deep into consumer data and translate that into insights which informs your marketing strategy planning. But I digress. The point here is that to have a strong community of audience, start with comprehending the audience thoroughly which then becomes simple to craft a marketing strategy.