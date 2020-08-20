Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Is low empathy killing our creativity?

20 Aug 2020
By: Mimi Nicklin
A study by Steelcase and Microsoft reports that 77% of people believe creativity is a key skill for any twenty-first-century role, yet according to Forrester, 61% of leaders say they don't currently believe their company is creative enough. Beyond this, recent data from Orlando Wood's book, Lemon, states that we have a "crisis in creativity" and that we have seen an ongoing and drastic decline in creative effectiveness in the years between 2008 and 2018. Is it possible that our empathy deficit is killing our creativity?
Photo by "My Life Through A Lens" on Unsplash.

The kinesiology of the corporate world


Creativity is a differentiator, a change maker, a pace driver, and is so often at the core of all valuable transformation. It is the magic that takes good ideas to truly resonant and connected movements – movements of mindsets, movements of behaviour, and movements of goods and sales.

It is the kinesiology of the corporate world, stirring us and shifting our opinions and it is a shared currency for connectivity. At its core, the best of creativity and innovation is born from empathetic understanding. How else would we be able to impact humanity so profoundly?

Advertising with authentic empathy during Covid-19

Brands should continue to advertise during this time, but what messages should they be communicating? Research from Kantar and Affectiva reveals what to do - and what not to do...

By Daren Poole, Issued by Kantar 29 Apr 2020


Those who create stories, poetry, art, music, and yes, advertising, understand something about you that perhaps even you didn’t even know. They see you, they hear you, they watch you in the most observant of ways. They paint a picture for you to dive into, a belief that you want to be part of or a feeling you want to keep forever. They tap into society, into humanity, and into reality. They may sell stories but empathy is their currency.

Commercial success and empathy can work together

Design that incorporates empathy and compassion has been gaining momentum for a number of years, with the focus of design increasingly shifting towards solving social issues...

30 Jun 2020


Turn up your empathy


To empathise is to imagine, to empathise is to understand, and to empathise is to share and yet so often we have our empathy skills turned off. Any marketer or strategist who has ever set success principles early in a project knows that understanding your audience is foundational for business results. Whether we are innovating a product, creating a new pricing strategy, or launching a new marketing campaign, it is insight into our audience that assures us the work will work.

Empathy is the secret path to deeply resonant and powerful campaigns, and it is a skill that the best communicators and content creators around the world instinctively deliver in every project. Turn up your empathy and you might just turn up your creative output at the same time.
About Mimi Nicklin

Mimi Nicklin hosts Empathy for Breakfast, a weekly breakfast show, and a podcast, Secrets of the Gap. She is also a mom and an author, and you can pre-order her debut book, Softening the Edge here.
